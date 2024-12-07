Live score updates: DeSoto vs. Longview in Texas high school football regional final (12/7/2024)
Game game updates from the Texas high school football playoff game between the Lobos and the Eagles
The Longview Lobos (11-2) play the DeSoto Eagles (11-2) in the Texas high school football UIL Class 6A Division 2 regional final on Saturday at McLane Stadium in Waco, Texas.
The game is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m.
This page will be updated with scoring plays. Refresh the page for the latest update.
DeSoto vs. Longview Texas High School Football Regional Final Live Score Updates
Updates will be placed here.
- Texas (UIL) high school football playoffs: 2024 brackets, regional finals, schedule, matchups, game times, scores
DOWNLOAD THE SBLIVE APP
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App
Published