Texas high school football playoff scores, live updates from state quarterfinals (12/5/2024)
Playoff season is on to the regional finals (state quarterfinals) in 2024 Texas high school football, with a few games kicking off Thursday, Dec. 5.
The bulk of the action takes place Friday, Dec. 6, and Saturday, Dec. 7.
Round 3 of the UIL playoffs was loaded with close games, and here are 10 things we learned from last week's regional playoffs.
Several top college prospects still playing for state championships across the country are from Texas.
High School on SI is tracking every game and score live in Texas, spanning all corners, classifications and associations.
Texas (UIL) high school football playoffs: 2024 brackets, regional finals, schedule, matchups, game times, scores
The UIL state football playoffs last more than a month. The opening round of the playoffs (bi-districts) started Nov. 14-16, followed by five more consecutive rounds culminating with state championship week Dec. 18-21.
