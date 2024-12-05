High School

Texas high school football playoff scores, live updates from state quarterfinals (12/5/2024)

Follow High School on SI's live scoreboard for all the Texas high school football scores in the regional finals of the playoffs

Mike Swanson

North Shore's Devin Sanchez (left) gets a rematch with Atascocita's Brodrick Malone this week in the Texas high school football playoffs.
Playoff season is on to the regional finals (state quarterfinals) in 2024 Texas high school football, with a few games kicking off Thursday, Dec. 5.

The bulk of the action takes place Friday, Dec. 6, and Saturday, Dec. 7.

Round 3 of the UIL playoffs was loaded with close games, and here are 10 things we learned from last week's regional playoffs.

Several top college prospects still playing for state championships across the country are from Texas.

High School on SI is tracking every game and score live in Texas, spanning all corners, classifications and associations.

Texas (UIL) high school football playoffs: 2024 brackets, regional finals, schedule, matchups, game times, scores

The UIL state football playoffs last more than a month. The opening round of the playoffs (bi-districts) started Nov. 14-16, followed by five more consecutive rounds culminating with state championship week Dec. 18-21.

Catch results as they come in and tune into games live on the NFHS Network (subscription required).

TEXAS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES:

STATEWIDE TEXAS FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD

TOP 25 TEXAS SCOREBOARD

CLASS 6A SCORES

CLASS 5A-D1 SCORES | 5A-D2 SCORES

CLASS 4A-D1 SCORES | 4A-D2 SCORES

CLASS 3A-D1 SCORES | 3A-D2 SCORES

CLASS 2A-D1 SCORES | 2A-D2 SCORES

CLASS 1A-D1 (6-MAN) SCORES | 1A-D2 (6-MAN) SCORES

TEXAS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCHEDULES: FIND YOUR TEAM

