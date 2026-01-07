Vote: Who is the South Florida High School Quarterback of the Year?
South Florida quarterbacks showcased their skills in powerful fashion in 2025, leading their teams to superb postseason finishes.
Five area players led their teams to state championship games, with two winning it all. Three other athletes powered their teams to state semifinal contests.
We looked at players in Dade and Broward and nominated 15 for High School on SI Central Florida Quarterback of the Year.
As always, we ask you, the fans, to vote for who you think is the High School on SI South Florida quarterback of the year.
Voting will close on Sunday, Jan. 18 at 11:59 p.m., PT. We will announce the winner following the end of voting.
Here are the nominations:
Timothy Potts, Goleman
Junior came up big for the Gators, passing for 3,240 yards and 36 TDs with 14 interceptions to lead the team to an 8-5 record and the Class 7A regional finals.
James Perrone, Southridge
Junior was one of the top dual-threat quarterbacks in Florida, passing for 3,231 yards and 33 TDs with only five interceptions, and rushing for 636 yards and nine scores. His efforts helped the Spartans march to the Class 6A regional finals and finish with an 11-2 record.
Jayden Torres, Cardinal Gibbons
Senior enjoyed a stellar season, passing for 3,230 yards and 37 TDs with 14 interceptions, and rushing for 492 yards and nine scores to lead the Chiefs to the Class 2A state semifinals and a 10-4 record. He broke an astonishing seven school records.
Cortland Brownfield, Fort Lauderdale Westminster Academy
Senior passed for 3,007 yards and 31 TDs with seven interceptions, and rushed for 520 yards and four scores to power the Lions to the SSAA 11-Man State Quarterfinals and an 8-3 record.
Malik Leonard, Chaminade-Madonna
Fantastic freshman passed for 2,935 yards and 31 TDs with six interceptions, and rushed for 100 yards and three scores to lead the Lions to a Class 1A state runner-up finish and an 11-3 record.
Jayden Miller, NSU University High School
Terrific junior dual-threat quarterback passed for 2,839 yards and 24 TDs with 11 interceptions, and rushed for 250 yards and a whopping 10 scores to propel the Sharks to the SSAA 11-Man State Championship semifinals and an 8-5 record.
Florentino Lopez, Coconut Creek
Star senior passed for 2,743 yards and 22 TDs with seven interceptions, and rushed for 546 yards and 10 scores to march the Knights to the Class 6A regional semifinals and a 7-5 record. He has multiple offers, including Florida Memorial.
Kymani Corbett, Killian
The senior passed for 2,684 yards and 25 TDs with five interceptions to power the Cougars to an 8-3 record and the Class 2A regional semifinals. He has multiple offers, including Lincoln University.
Michael Clayton, Edison
Senior and Illinois signee passed for 2,451 yards and 26 TDs with six interceptions, and rushed for 140 yards and a score to lead the Red Raiders to a 6-5 record and the Class 1A regional semifinals.
Zachary Katz, True North Classical Academy
Talented junior passed for 2,448 yards and 25 TDs with only three interceptions, and rushed for 358 yards and six scores to march the Titans to a 10-3 record and the Class 1A regional finals.
Andre Bailey, Miami Palmetto
Senior had a superb season, passing for 2,349 yards and 27 TDs with seven interceptions, and rushing for 312 yards and six scores to power the Panthers to an 11-3 record and the Class 7A state semifinals.
Mason Mallory, St. Thomas Aquinas
The West Boca Raton transfer made the most of his senior season, passing for 2,322 yards and 23 TDs with six interceptions, and rushing for 760 yards and nine scores to march the Raiders to a 14-1 record and the Class 5A state championship – their seventh straight title. He has an offer from Wagner College.
Leon Strawder, American Heritage Plantation
The stellar senior transferred from Miami Northwestern after two games and led the Patriots to a 9-5 record and the Class 4A state championship. He passed for 2,222 yards and 21 TDs with 12 interceptions, and rushed for 211 yard and seven scores in place of injured starter Dia Bell. He has multiple offers, including Warner University.
Brandin Mincy, West Broward
Senior passed for 2,483 yards and 29 TDs with seven interceptions, and rushed for 437 yards and seven scores to guide the Bobcats to a 12-3 record and a Class 6A state runner-up finish. He has offers from Florida Atlantic and FIU.
Neimann Lawrence, Northwestern
Super sophomore stepped in for departed Leon Strawder and passed for 1,971 yards and 32 TDs with only one interception, and rushed for one score to power the Bulls to a 13-1 record and a Class 3A state runner-up finish.
