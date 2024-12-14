Live score updates: North Shore vs. Westlake in Texas high school football semifinals (12/14/2024)
Get score updates from the UIL Class 6A Division 1 Texas high school football semifinals
The North Shore Mustangs (14-0) play the Westlake Chaparrals (13-1) in the UIL Class 6A Division 1 Texas high school football semifinals on Friday at Legacy Stadium.
The game is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m.
This page will be updated with scoring plays throughout the game. Refresh the page for the latest update.
North Shore vs. Austin Westlake Texas High School Football Semifinal Live Score Updates
Updates will be placed here.
- Texas (UIL) high school football playoffs: 2024 brackets, regional finals, schedule, matchups, game times, scores
DOWNLOAD THE SBLIVE APP
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App
Published