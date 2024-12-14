High School

Live score updates: North Shore vs. Westlake in Texas high school football semifinals (12/14/2024)

Get score updates from the UIL Class 6A Division 1 Texas high school football semifinals

Jack Butler, SBLive Sports

North Shore players take to the field before their 2024 season opener in Houston.
North Shore players take to the field before their 2024 season opener in Houston. / Photo by Rob August

The North Shore Mustangs (14-0) play the Westlake Chaparrals (13-1) in the UIL Class 6A Division 1 Texas high school football semifinals on Friday at Legacy Stadium.

The game is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m.

This page will be updated with scoring plays throughout the game. Refresh the page for the latest update.

North Shore vs. Austin Westlake Texas High School Football Semifinal Live Score Updates

Updates will be placed here.

DOWNLOAD THE SBLIVE APP

To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App

Published
Jack Butler, SBLive Sports
JACK BUTLER, SBLIVE SPORTS

Jack Butler is a Regional Editor for SBLive Sports, covering Minnesota and Michigan. 

Home/Texas