The Eagles Have Already Ditched the Positivity Bunny
Today, we grieve the death of the Eagles locker room's positivity bunny, which lasted just four days and one loss before the team opted to put it down—er, remove it from the facility.
The blow-up was initially brought into the locker room on Dec. 6, at which point the offensive line stressed to reporter Ashlyn Sullivan that the team is "not sad" and "just wanted a good vibes bunny," an explanation that raises more questions than it answers. But I guess when the defending Super Bowl champions can't figure out their offensive identity (in the middle of a three-game skid, no less) they'll try really anything to get things going.
Unfortunately for us onlookers, however, the bunny is already gone, and just two days after the Eagles fell to the Chargers in a strange iteration of Monday Night Football on Dec. 8. Hmm. At a time when the team needs positivity the most, the bunny disappears.
As a journalist, I can't help but wonder about the terms of the inflatable's untimely exit. What was the straw that broke the camel's back? Was it his non-seasonal "Happy Easter" sign? His off-putting smile? Did he get another job, perhaps in the locker room over in K.C.?
The details are murky, and will likely remain that way. But I promise not to forget this institutional icon, whose memory I will carry with me for the rest of the season.
We'll see if the Eagles can get their bunny-less act together come Sunday, when they'll host the Raiders at 1 p.m. ET.