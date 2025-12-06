Live Updates: No. 1 Southlake Carroll vs. Denton Guyer in Texas UIL 6A Division II Quarterfinal; Preview, Scoring
Top-ranked Southlake Carroll (13-0) heads back to Fort Worth on Saturday looking to keep its unbeaten season rolling when the Dragons meet Denton Guyer (11-2) in a UIL Class 6A Division II quarterfinal.
Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. at Crowley ISD Stadium, the same site where Carroll wrapped up a weather-delayed win over Prosper that didn’t finish until nearly 2 a.m.
Carroll enters as a clear favorite after handling Prosper 49-31 and owning a nearly 50-point win over Byron Nelson earlier this fall — the same Byron Nelson team Guyer needed a last-second field goal to slip past last week. These teams haven’t seen each other since last December, when the Dragons walked out of Denton with a 56-45 victory in a game that turned into a track meet. Both staffs are familiar with how quickly that matchup got loose, and both know a similar shootout is possible again.
If Guyer wants to flip the script, its defense gives the Wildcats a legitimate shot. Guyer has allowed just 100 rushing yards across three playoff games, posting a shutout in the opener and forcing three interceptions against Byron Nelson in the regional semifinal. Dual-threat quarterback Carter Nelson and four-star running back Kaedyn Cobbs — an Illinois commit who also stars at linebacker — headline an offense built on physicality and ball control.
Carroll’s firepower remains the biggest variable. Quarterback Angelo Renda has steered an offense averaging nearly 52 points behind 3,749 passing yards and 46 total touchdowns, and Ohio State pledge Brock Boyd continues to deliver as one of the state's most productive receivers with 1,271 yards and 17 scores. The Dragons also flashed a new wrinkle last week when senior defensive back Parker Harris erupted for 95 rushing yards, two touchdowns, a touchdown pass and an interception.
Guyer, making its 12th regional final and sixth in the last seven seasons, leans on discipline and defensive strength. Carroll brings depth, balance and momentum. Whoever controls the tempo — and limits mistakes — will have the inside track to the state semifinals.
Be sure to follow this page and refresh often once the game begins for live scoring, highlights, key plays, highlights and other updates in the live scoring section below.
Who to Know
For Southlake Carroll Dragons
Davis Penn, RB, sr. — 110 carries for 759 yards and 16 touchdowns
Angelo Renda, QB, sr. — 228 of 300 for 3,749 yards, 39 TDs, 7 INT; 57 carries, 463 yards, 8 TDs; committed to Pittsburgh
Brock Boyd, WR, sr. — 80 receptions, 1,271 yards, 17 TDs; committed to Ohio State
Blake Gunter, WR, jr. — 60 receptions, 1,089 yards, 14 TDs
Brody Knowles, WR, jr. — 31 receptions, 720 yards, 6 TDs
Gavin Strange, ATH, sr. — 41 tackles, 7 pass breakups, 1 fumble recovery; 91-for-91 PAT kicks, 3-for-3 field goals with a long of 30 yards; committed to Duke
Tristan Dare, OG jr. — 3-star recruit had 30 offers before picking Michigan
Luke Wilson, OT, jr. — Committed to Oklahoma after only one year of varsity football; son of former TCU tight end Travis Wilson
Carey Clayton, C, sr. — Committed to Memphis
Crawford Taylor, DL, sr. — 53 tackles, 18 TFL, 10.5 sacks, 8 QB hurries
For Denton Guyer Wildcats
Kaedyn Cobbs, RB, sr. — 256 carries, 1,425 yards, 28 TDs
Aiden Martens, RB, sr. — 100 carries, 635 yards, 7 TDs
Corbin Glasco, ATH, sr. — Three-star recruit; 42 receptions, 459 yards, 3 TDs
Tristan Shelton, WR, soph. — 32 receptions, 606 yards, 5 TDs; signed with Kansas
Zane Rowe, DL, jr. — Four-star recruit; 67 tackles, 25 TFL, 8 sacks, 24 QB hurries, 2 INT, 13 pass breakups, 2 fumbles caused, 2 fumble recoveries
Khyren Haywood, DL, jr. — Four-star recruit; 58 tackles, 24.5 TFL, 11.5 sacks, 22 QB hurries, 1 INT
Zephyr Kreye, QB, jr. — Three-star recruit; 76 of 148, 877 yards, 6 TDs, 4 INT
Darrien Neal, DL, jr. — Three-star recruit; 50 tackles, 10 TFL, 2 sacks, 6 QB hurries, 1 INT
