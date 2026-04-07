Follow Live: Masters Tuesday at Augusta National
Preparation for the 90th Masters continues on a busy Tuesday with several of the game's best players also meeting the media.
Happy Masters Tuesday! Preparations continue for the 90th edition of the season’s first major at Augusta National Golf Club, with players getting in practice rounds and a number of the game’s best appearing in the media center to speak with reporters. Stay tuned here all day for news and updates, and also check out our main Masters page at SI.com.
Tuesday at the Masters
More Masters Coverage from Sports Illustrated
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