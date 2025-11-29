Live Updates: Waxahachie vs. Cypress Ranch in UIL 6A Division I Regional; Preview, Live Scoring, Highlights
Just like great Texas barbeque, Saturday’s Class 6A Division I regional between Waxahachie and Cypress Ranch serves up plenty for a football fan’s palate.
Football will be served at 2 p.m. Saturday at Waco ISD Stadium in Waco. Be sure to bookmark this page and refresh your browser often once the game begins to get live scoring, highlights and other important notes as they happen on the field in the live updates section at the bottom of the page.
Waxahachie (10-1) enters with a hot hand, having won seven straight since its stinker against DeSoto, a 40-17 loss back on Sept. 26.
If a loss can be a good thing, that setback looked like a full reset for the Indians. They’ve crushed everyone since, winning their last seven by at least 17 points and outscoring those opponents 315-84.
Waxahachie averages 39.91 points per game while holding opponents to 16.18. The Mustangs average 36 points per game and hold opponents to 18.58.
The Indians are led by three-star junior quarterback Johnny Meyer III, a TCU commit who made noise in 2024 after transferring from Lake Mead Academy in Henderson, Nevada. He earned Texas District 11-6A Offensive Newcomer of the Year after throwing for 3,308 yards, 29 touchdowns and 6 interceptions while guiding the Indians to a 9-4 record and a third-round trip in the 6A Division II playoffs.
Waxahachie opened this postseason with a 48-16 win over Waco Midway before beating North Forney 37-20 last week.
Cypress Ranch enters at 10-2 and has been every bit as hot. After a rocky 1-2 start, the Mustangs have reeled off nine wins in a row, including playoff victories over Klein (40-24) and Spring Grand Oaks (27-13).
The Mustangs counter with junior quarterback Braden Baker, who owns offers from Baylor, Houston, Louisiana Tech and UTSA. Baker enters Saturday completing 67.6% of his passes, going 161-for-238 for 2,699 yards, 30 touchdowns and just 1 interception.
Baker will look to solve a Waxahachie defense that has allowed only 178 points this season. Cypress Ranch has allowed 223. The offenses are nearly even, with Waxahachie holding a slight edge in scoring, 439-432.
Live Updates
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
Final
Cy Ranch
Waxahachie
1st Quarter
Live scoring and updates will go here once the game begins.
2nd Quarter
X
3rd Quarter
X
4th Quarter
X