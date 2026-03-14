Mansfield Summit vs. Beaumont United: Live score updates from Texas High School Boys Basketball Class 5A D2 final

Mansfield Summit will look to be the first team to repeat as the Class 5A Division 2 champion today.

The Jaguars won the first-ever 5A D2 title last year, following the UIL's split from one champion per class to two per class, to match the football format. No. 7-ranked Summit (33-6) will play No. 8 Beaumont United (36-3) at 1 p.m. on March 14 at the Alamodome.

The TABC basketball poll still ranks teams in a single class, rather than by division. The Class 5A Division 1 finals featured No. 1 vs. No. 2 in the poll.

What to know about United

The Beaumont United Timberwolves were back in the final four the fifth time in the last six years — the exception came last year.

Beaumont United won Class 5A titles in 2020-21 and 2021-22.

The T-Wolves opened the year 17-0 and all three losses this year are against other teams in title games. Dallas Kimball handed the loss No. 1 and they made the Class 4A Division 1 finals.

Beaumont West Brook, in the Class 5A Division 1 finals, beat them twice in districts.

What to know about Summit

Like United, Mansfield Summit has faced some good teams. The first three losses were against Little Elm (Class 6A Division 1 finalist), Dallas Carter (Class 4A Division 2 finalist) and San Antonio Brennan (Class 6A Division 1 finalist). Another loss came against Birdville, a Class 5A Division 1 semifinalist.

Summit returns only 3 players who played in the finals year, but a revamped roster has won seven in a row going into the finals. In a semifinal win against Lucas Lovejoy, the Jaguars allowed only 11 points in the second half and no points over the final 5:08 of the contest.

Who to know

Beaumont United has two players scoring in double figures. Junior Payton Jones is scoring 20.1 points per game, while junior Josh Coleman is next at 10.3 points per game.

Jones is a 4-star and holds 19 offers, according to 247Sports. That list includes LSU, Auburn, Maryland, North Carolina State, Missouri, UNLV, SMU, Oklahoma State and TCU.

Mansfield Summit senior guard Jaxon Sneed had 16 points, 6 rebounds and 4 assists in Summit’s 42-35 win over Lucas Lovejoy. Freshman Joseph Creal III had 11 points in the win against Lovejoy.

Senior Javon Ross, junior Emund Pritchett II — his dad is the head coach — and junior Sam Getnet are the only players back that saw time in the title game last year who returned.

Three other underclassmen who played had eligibility left but ended up at different schools for the 2025-26 season.

How to watch

The game will be streamed on NFHS and can be watched with a subscription. You can watch the game here.

Mansfield Summit vs. Beaumont United: Live score updates from Texas High School Boys Basketball Class 5A D2 final

The first game of the day just ended. Frisco Heritage won, but it ran a little long. Probably won't be starting at 1 p.m.