2026 Texas UIL High School Baseball Class 6A Division I State Championship Live updates: Lake Travis vs. Keller
The 2026 Texas high school baseballl state championships continue on Saturday with four title games following weather issues on Friday in Round Rock.
Game three features Keller (39-4-2) vs. Austin Lake Travis (32-11-1) at Dell Diamond. at 3 p.m.
This will essentially be a home game as far as location for Lake Travis. The high school is about 30 miles from the Round Rock Express home field.
Keller, from the DFW area, is about 190 miles away.
High School On SI will update this page with final scores and postgame recaps throughout the day and throughout the UIL baseball championships.
How have we done on our predictions so far? Not great, but you can take a look at what we thought before Day 1.
- 2026 Texas UIL High School Baseball State Championship Scores, Live updates of 5A D2, Class 1A finals - June 6
Class 6A Division 1
How to watch: NFHS Network
Who to watch for on Austin Lake Travis Cavaliers
Luke McBride, sr., OF/P, . 342 batting average, 3-2 record pitching
Dallas Witcher, sr., OF, .350 batting average
Cooper Webb, sr., P, 11-1; was District 26-5A co-MVP; Texas signee
CJ Hansford, OF/P, .355 batting average, 9-1 record pitching; was District 26-5A co-MVP
Kyle Brauchle, INF, jr., .368 batting average
Ethan Schlotterback, sr., INF, .370 batting average
Yanu Molina, sr., C, was the co-defensive player of the year; UT-Arlington signee; son of former MLB star Yadier Molina
Nelson Molina, sr., 3B, .325 batting average; first-team all-district pick; Wharton County Junior College signee; previously attended Carlos Beltran Baseball Academy in Arecibo, Puerto Rico
Who to watch for on Keller Indians
Connor Davenport, sr., P, 6-0 pitching record
Brock Burkett, sr., OF, .350 batting average
Cole Koeninger, sr., SS/RHP, .436 batting average; 10-1 pitching record; Tennessee pledge
Logan Brown, sr., 1B, P, .418 batting average; 11-2 pitching record
Shaun White jr., C, .375 batting average
Cody Miller, sr., OF, .400 batting average
UPDATES
3:40 p.m. start now after last game ran a little long
All-SEC showdown with Koeninger vs. Webb on the mound
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Cody Thorn is a veteran journalist who covers high school sports across the state of Texas and Missouri. He is based in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and has covered sports and news since 1999.