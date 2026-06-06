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2026 Texas UIL High School Baseball Class 6A Division I State Championship Live updates: Lake Travis vs. Keller

Keller Indians, Austin Lake Travis Cavaliers battle for state title in UIL's largest classification, division
Cody Thorn|
The Keller Indians will play Austin Lake Travis in the Class 6A Division I finals on Saturday, June 6 in Round Rock.
The Keller Indians will play Austin Lake Travis in the Class 6A Division I finals on Saturday, June 6 in Round Rock. | Angela Piazza/Caller-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 2026 Texas high school baseballl state championships continue on Saturday with four title games following weather issues on Friday in Round Rock.

Game three features Keller (39-4-2) vs. Austin Lake Travis (32-11-1) at Dell Diamond. at 3 p.m.

This will essentially be a home game as far as location for Lake Travis. The high school is about 30 miles from the Round Rock Express home field.

Keller, from the DFW area, is about 190 miles away.

High School On SI will update this page with final scores and postgame recaps throughout the day and throughout the UIL baseball championships.

How have we done on our predictions so far? Not great, but you can take a look at what we thought before Day 1.

Class 6A Division 1

How to watch: NFHS Network

Who to watch for on Austin Lake Travis Cavaliers 

Luke McBride, sr., OF/P, . 342 batting average, 3-2 record pitching 

Dallas Witcher, sr., OF, .350 batting average 

Cooper Webb, sr., P, 11-1; was District 26-5A co-MVP; Texas signee

CJ Hansford, OF/P, .355 batting average, 9-1 record pitching; was District 26-5A co-MVP 

Kyle Brauchle, INF, jr., .368 batting average 

Ethan Schlotterback, sr., INF, .370 batting average

Yanu Molina, sr., C, was the co-defensive player of the year; UT-Arlington signee; son of former MLB star Yadier Molina 

Nelson Molina, sr., 3B, .325 batting average; first-team all-district pick; Wharton County Junior College signee; previously attended Carlos Beltran Baseball Academy in Arecibo, Puerto Rico 

Who to watch for on Keller Indians 

Connor Davenport, sr., P, 6-0 pitching record

Brock Burkett, sr., OF, .350 batting average 

Cole Koeninger, sr., SS/RHP, .436 batting average; 10-1 pitching record; Tennessee pledge 

Logan Brown, sr., 1B, P, .418 batting average; 11-2 pitching record 

Shaun White jr., C, .375 batting average

Cody Miller, sr., OF, .400 batting average

UPDATES

3:40 p.m. start now after last game ran a little long

All-SEC showdown with Koeninger vs. Webb on the mound

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Cody Thorn
CODY THORN

Cody Thorn is a veteran journalist who covers high school sports across the state of Texas and Missouri. He is based in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and has covered sports and news since 1999.

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