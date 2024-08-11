Nathan Tilmon, 3-star Mansfield (Texas) Timberview safety, commits to Utah Utes football
Nathan Tilmon had two in-state schools as part of his final three list when it came to deciding a college choice.
However, he expressed a desire to play outside the Lone Star State, and in the end, the three-star Mansfield Timberview safety elected to choose the one out-of-state school.
Tilmon, a 6-foot, 185-pound senior, committed to play at Utah over a pair of in-state schools, Texas and TCU, in a ceremony held Saturday at his high school.
“Man, after going through this process for so long, it just feels like a weight lifted off my shoulders,” Tilmon said in a statement released on the website of Salt Lake City TV station KSL. “It feels great, I’m so glad to be a Ute!”
He later remarked to the TV station that he wanted the chance to play outside his home state and see another part of the country.
“Salt Lake City is like a dream, I’m not gonna lie,” Tilmon said. “Being the Texas boy that I am and waking up - when I was on my (official visit), they had us in the Grand America (Hotel), and we woke up just seeing the mountains with the snow, like you don’t see that in Texas.”
In an earlier interview with SBLive prior to his commitment, Tilmon noted a big reason he was considering Utah was the rapport he had with the coaching staff.
“I really like the coaches and the atmosphere up there. … They’re a great football program overall,” he said.
Tilmon also disclosed to KSL-TV that he had already informed Utah coaches earlier in the week that he was coming to Salt Lake City.
“I actually told the coaches earlier this week, I called them,” he said. “I had my Utah hat on that I got on my official visit and just said ‘I’m ready,’ and (defensive coordinator Morgan) Scalley went crazy.
“Scalley started screaming, ‘Tilmon committed, Tilmon committed,’ and then I talked to (cornerbacks coach Sharrieff) Shah and coach Whitt (head coach Kyle Whittingham), they were all excited.”
Tilmon had originally committed to SMU before recently de-committing from the Mustangs.
As a sophomore for Timberview in 2022, Tilmon recorded 44 tackles, three tackles for loss, one interception, one fumble recovery and two pass breakups. Last season, playing in eight games, he had 34 tackles and broke up six passes for a Wolves squad that finished 9-2.
The Wolves kick off the upcoming season at home on Aug. 30, taking on Dallas Kimball.
Buck Ringgold | buck@scorebooklive.com | @SBLiveTX