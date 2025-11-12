McKinney North star Gabi Rodriguez Rewriting Texas Volleyball History as Nation’s Top Libero
Before she even played a high school volleyball game at McKinney North in McKinney, Tx, Gabi Rodriguez was destined to be one of the biggest stars the program has ever seen.
Born to Shine
Fast forward to today and Rodriguez is not only the most decorated player to wear a McKinney North jersey, but she’s also the best libero in the Lone Star state and in some volleyball observers’ opinion the best defensive player in the nation. Despite all the press and accolades which have come from her was because of her amazing play, Rodriguez is living in the moment while being focused on leading her to team back to the state championship game all while playing at an extremely high level.
“It’s been amazing spending my final season with a special group of girls and a special group of coaches trying to enjoy our final moments together and just taking every game one game at a time,” Rodriguez said. “It’s cool to get accolades and things, but it wouldn’t be happening without my team as we push each other everyday in practice and always keep our focus on the task at hand.”
Building a Texas Powerhouse
Rodriguez team first mentality has helped her turn a solid McKinney North volleyball program into a state powerhouse while giving her the foundation for a spectacular career. During her four-year career McKinney North has won 111 games and counting, two district titles including the programs first outright title this season, the programs first appearance in the state championship game last season where she set the record for most digs in a UIL State Championship match on any level with 43 digs and McKinney North has been to the playoffs every season Rodriguez has been the starting libero.
On the individual front, Rodriguez is five-star rated libero who is signed with Texas A&M and plans on enrolling at College Station in January and is coming off an appearance on the junior national team where she represented Team USA at the U21 FIVB World Championships in Indonesia.
A Decorated Career
The five-star libero has been named first-team all-district every year of her splendid career highlighted by be named first-team all-state twice and by winning district libero of the year as a sophomore along with winning defensive player of the year for her district and three local media outlets as a junior.
National Stage and Next Steps
Currently, Rodriguez is the senior captain of a team which is on a 24-match winning streak and two games away from returning to the state championship game. To make her senior season even more magical, Rodriguez has been named a UA Next Volleyball All-American and will play her last high school game at the UA All-American event in Orlando on New Year’s Day.
“It such an honor to be named to the team as I’ve had that goal since I was 14 years old and it’s so special to receive that jersey and be able to play with my USA teammates once again and I’m super excited to play in the game,” Rodriguez said. “Playing for Team USA improved me as a player a lot and helped me improve my game mentally and physically. Being on that stage just inspired me more to chase my dreams and keep improving to reach my full potential.”
With McKinney North in the middle of an intense playoff run, Rodriguez is only a handful of digs away from crossing 3,000 digs mark in her legendary high school career. Regardless if she’s able to reach the mythical number of digs, remember the name Gabi Rodriguez as she is a special person and talent who is great example of doing things the right way when in the spotlight.
Look for her to give a lot SEC teams fits next season in College Station saving ball all over the arena next season.