Wisconsin High School Girls Basketball Final Scores, Results — December 19, 2025
The 2025 Wisconsin high school girls basketball season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from tonight’s slate of action.
Wisconsin girls high school basketball final scores, results — December 19, 2025
Adams-Friendship 60, Nekoosa 34
Albany/Monticello 64, River Ridge 20
Altoona 50, Osceola 35
Appleton East 69, Oshkosh North 48
Arcadia 58, Gale-Ett-Trempeale 36
Arrowhead 84, Oconomowoc 56
Baldwin-Woodville 48, Ellsworth 28
Bangor 34, Royall 24
Barneveld 74, Benton 26
Bayfield 57, Washburn 40
Belleville 60, Poynette 48
Blair-Taylor 77, Alma Center Lincoln 52
Bloomer 56, Fall Creek 53
Bonduel 68, Shiocton 32
Brillion 62, New Holstein 38
Brookfield Academy 54, Salam 32
Brookwood 61, New Lisbon 25
Cadott 63, Stanley-Boyd 44
Cameron 74, Unity 39
Cashton 61, Necedah 21
Clinton 74, Faith Ch (Wms Bay) 34
Coleman 65, Wausaukee 10
Cuba City 71, Boscobel 41
D. C. Everest 48, Marshfield 22
Darlington 57, Southwestern 39
De Pere 53, Bay Port 48
DeForest 61, Watertown 17
Denmark 48, Luxemburg-Casco 30
DeSoto 59, La Farge/Youth Ini 17
Div Sav Holy Angels 48, Hamilton 32
Dodgeville 44, Prairie du Chien 37
Durand-Ark. 29, Mondovi 20
Edgewood 79, Portage 29
Elk Mound 62, Thorp 17
Elkhorn 53, Union Grove 23
Eleva-Strum 68, Augusta 55
Fennimore 61, Iowa-Grant 23
Gilman 47, Loyal 33
Golda Meir 72, Milwaukee Hamilton 43
Grantsburg 52, Winter 48
Hayward 69, Ladysmith 52
Hilbert 56, Rio 42
Highland 71, Juda 29
Hillsboro 58, Wonewoc-Center 36
Hortonville 70, Fond du Lac 31
Hudson 67, Chippewa Falls 39
Independence/Gilma 57, Alma/Pepin 25
Janesville Craig 94, Madison West 23
Kenosha Indian Tra 60, Kenosha Tremper 36
Kettle Mor Lutheran 57, Port Washington 42
Kewaskum 82, West Bend East 41
Kewaunee 69, Sevastopol 25
Kimberly 75, Appleton North 48
Kohler 94, Lake Country Class 10
Lake Mills 56, Dodgeland 35
Lakeland 62, Antigo 28
La Crosse Central 52, Sparta 30
Lancaster 72, River Valley 39
Marinette 61, Waupaca 46
Mauston 58, Ripon 32
McDonell Catholic 55, Regis 40
Menasha 46, New London 39
Milw Acad Science 52, West De Pere 49
Milwaukee Bradley 55, Milwaukee Juneau 6
Milw North 38, Milwaukee South 6
Mineral Point 63, Riverdale 30
Mosinee 50, Medford 34
Neillsville 72, Greenwood/Granton 17
North Fond du Lac 52, Omro 47
Northwestern 53, Barron 44
Oneida Nation 34, St. Thomas Aquinas 32
Owen-Withee 56, Spencer 37
Phillips 44, Flambeau 42
Plum City/Elmwood 55, Glenwood City 48
Port Edwards 37, Faith Ch Acad (Wau 34
Pulaski 52, Ashwaubenon 39
Racine St. Cat's 61, Catholic Central 50
Saint Anthony 40, Cristo Rey Jesuit 35
Sheboygan Falls 54, Chilton 28
Shoreland Lutheran 56, Augustine Prep S 5
Slinger 49, Homestead 42
Southern Door 56, Gibraltar 46
SPASH 70, Wausau West 18
St Croix Falls 55, Spooner 50
St. Mary's Springs 44, Campbellsport 28
Sun Prairie East 57, Middleton 55
Valders 58, Two Rivers 40
Verona 60, Sun Prairie West 46
Wauwatosa East 98, West Allis Hale 30
Webster 51, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 21
Westfield 61, Berlin 39
Whitnall 91, West Allis Central 8
Winneconne 92, Green Bay E 3
Wis. Rapids 54, Wausau East 42
Wisconsin Dells 84, Wautoma 9
Wittenberg-Birn. 83, Amherst 14
