High School

Wisconsin High School Girls Basketball Final Scores, Results — December 19, 2025

See every Wisconsin high school girls basketball final score from December 19

Spencer Swaim

Kimberly High School’s Emily Urban (3) against Appleton North High School's Sophie Busch (11) during their girls basketball game in Kimberly, Wisconsin on Friday, December 19, 2025. Kimberly defeated Appleton North 75-48. Wm. Glasheen USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
The 2025 Wisconsin high school girls basketball season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from tonight’s slate of action.

Adams-Friendship 60, Nekoosa 34

Albany/Monticello 64, River Ridge 20

Altoona 50, Osceola 35

Appleton East 69, Oshkosh North 48

Arcadia 58, Gale-Ett-Trempeale 36

Arrowhead 84, Oconomowoc 56

Baldwin-Woodville 48, Ellsworth 28

Bangor 34, Royall 24

Barneveld 74, Benton 26

Bayfield 57, Washburn 40

Belleville 60, Poynette 48

Blair-Taylor 77, Alma Center Lincoln 52

Bloomer 56, Fall Creek 53

Bonduel 68, Shiocton 32

Brillion 62, New Holstein 38

Brookfield Academy 54, Salam 32

Brookwood 61, New Lisbon 25

Cadott 63, Stanley-Boyd 44

Cameron 74, Unity 39

Cashton 61, Necedah 21

Clinton 74, Faith Ch (Wms Bay) 34

Coleman 65, Wausaukee 10

Cuba City 71, Boscobel 41

D. C. Everest 48, Marshfield 22

Darlington 57, Southwestern 39

De Pere 53, Bay Port 48

DeForest 61, Watertown 17

Denmark 48, Luxemburg-Casco 30

DeSoto 59, La Farge/Youth Ini 17

Div Sav Holy Angels 48, Hamilton 32

Dodgeville 44, Prairie du Chien 37

Durand-Ark. 29, Mondovi 20

Edgewood 79, Portage 29

Elk Mound 62, Thorp 17

Elkhorn 53, Union Grove 23

Eleva-Strum 68, Augusta 55

Fennimore 61, Iowa-Grant 23

Gilman 47, Loyal 33

Golda Meir 72, Milwaukee Hamilton 43

Grantsburg 52, Winter 48

Hayward 69, Ladysmith 52

Hilbert 56, Rio 42

Highland 71, Juda 29

Hillsboro 58, Wonewoc-Center 36

Hortonville 70, Fond du Lac 31

Hudson 67, Chippewa Falls 39

Independence/Gilma 57, Alma/Pepin 25

Janesville Craig 94, Madison West 23

Kenosha Indian Tra 60, Kenosha Tremper 36

Kettle Mor Lutheran 57, Port Washington 42

Kewaskum 82, West Bend East 41

Kewaunee 69, Sevastopol 25

Kimberly 75, Appleton North 48

Kohler 94, Lake Country Class 10

Lake Mills 56, Dodgeland 35

Lakeland 62, Antigo 28

La Crosse Central 52, Sparta 30

Lancaster 72, River Valley 39

Marinette 61, Waupaca 46

Mauston 58, Ripon 32

McDonell Catholic 55, Regis 40

Menasha 46, New London 39

Milw Acad Science 52, West De Pere 49

Milwaukee Bradley 55, Milwaukee Juneau 6

Milw North 38, Milwaukee South 6

Mineral Point 63, Riverdale 30

Mosinee 50, Medford 34

Neillsville 72, Greenwood/Granton 17

North Fond du Lac 52, Omro 47

Northwestern 53, Barron 44

Oneida Nation 34, St. Thomas Aquinas 32

Owen-Withee 56, Spencer 37

Phillips 44, Flambeau 42

Plum City/Elmwood 55, Glenwood City 48

Port Edwards 37, Faith Ch Acad (Wau 34

Pulaski 52, Ashwaubenon 39

Racine St. Cat's 61, Catholic Central 50

Saint Anthony 40, Cristo Rey Jesuit 35

Sheboygan Falls 54, Chilton 28

Shoreland Lutheran 56, Augustine Prep S 5

Slinger 49, Homestead 42

Southern Door 56, Gibraltar 46

SPASH 70, Wausau West 18

St Croix Falls 55, Spooner 50

St. Mary's Springs 44, Campbellsport 28

Sun Prairie East 57, Middleton 55

Valders 58, Two Rivers 40

Verona 60, Sun Prairie West 46

Wauwatosa East 98, West Allis Hale 30

Webster 51, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 21

Westfield 61, Berlin 39

Whitnall 91, West Allis Central 8

Winneconne 92, Green Bay E 3

Wis. Rapids 54, Wausau East 42

Wisconsin Dells 84, Wautoma 9

Wittenberg-Birn. 83, Amherst 14

