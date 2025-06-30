Meet Micah Rhodes: Texas' No. 1 2028 Recruit Already Dominating Varsity Football
If you are a real football fan, I challenge you to get familiar with the name Micah Rhodes and his running game. All one needs to do is take one look at Rhodes’ highlight reel and you cannot help but be impressed with this young Texas high school football star.
Early Attention: Rhodes Started Racking Up Offers in Middle School
College scouts were so impressed by the talented running back from Klein Oak High School in the Greater Houston area he received his first official offer in the spring of his eighth-grade year. Fast forward to today, Rhodes now sits on 19 offers and counting with huge ones from Oklahoma, Notre Dame, Ohio State and Texas standing out the most.
“I have no Top 5 or anything like that right now, but at the end of the day it’s a blessing because you have to realize this is what I’ve been working for my whole life and now that I have it, I just got to keep playing well,” Rhodes said. “Whatever school I end up going to will be getting a respectful kid, who’s willing to do anything to get the job done.”
Running Style Comparison: Jeanty’s Power Meets Bush’s Speed
What comes through on film consistently is Rhodes’ unique ability to hit the hole with shiftiness and power like fellow Texan Ashton Jeanty, combined with home run speed to consistently outrun would be tacklers while producing long touchdown runs no matter how good the positioning of defenders. He reminds many of Reggie Bush, the former USC and NFL star.
No. 1 in the Nation: Rhodes Tops the 2028 Recruiting Class
Now after a stellar freshman season where he ran for 934 yards, 10 touchdowns and was named District Newcomer of the Year in one of the toughest districts in the biggest classification in Texas, Rhodes is the consensus number one running back and overall recruit for the class of 2028.
“I don’t feel any pressure about being the number one recruit for the class of 2028 and I’ll continue working hard so that I can be even better,” Rhodes said after a recent workout while preparing for the upcoming season. “I’m heading into my sophomore season staying humble and continuing to improve because I’m nowhere near where I want to be and that helps me stay focused on my goals in 2025.
Setting Sophomore Goals: Rhodes Aims for 2,000+ Yards and Leadership Growth
If defenses and defensive coordinators thought Rhodes was a headache last season, they might need to prepare for migraines from him this year.
For his sophomore season, Rhodes plans to come back faster and better to accomplish some lofty goals which would be difficult for a senior to achieve, let alone a sophomore. As the ultimate RB1 wants to rack up over 2,000 all-purpose yards with 1,500 coming on the ground, score 15 or more touchdowns, run for 100 yards or more every game while becoming a better leader and winning more games.
“Last year there was games where I would have a breakout game and games where I didn’t really ball out and I’ve grown from those experiences which will help me this season,” Rhodes said. “In my freshman year I didn’t really know the speed of the game and had to figure it out and expect to have a way better season this year now that I’m faster and more experienced.”
Recruiting Outlook: Rhodes Keeps All Options Open
Rhodes has no timetable to make his official college decision as all schools are in play, but whoever gets his commitment will be getting a gem of a running back.