Nelson Neumann Talks Basketball, Fame, and Family in Must-See High School on SI Video

Rising star Nelson Neumann reveals information about his basketball journey, personal insights, and providing a bold take on facing the Ball Brothers in a pickup game

Caleb Sisk

Famous for curly locs, social media exploits and basketball skills, Nelson Neumann is quite the high school basketball personality.
Nelson Neumann is back in the news following his article with High School on SI and this time he decided to do a video with us.

Neumann discussed many fun little details about why he plays basketball, who he really is, and if he and his two brothers would defeat the Ball Brothers in a pickup game.

Nelson Neumann Breaks Down His Rare Mix Of Skills And Fame At A Young Age

Neumann has checked a lot of boxes off, at a young age, that most athletes his age haven’t. His mix of fame and basketball skills are something many haven’t seen before.

You can watch the video from High School on SI with the self-proclaimed curly-headed hooper Nelson Neumann on Instagram below.

Caleb Sisk has been a sportswriter in the Dalton, Georgia area since 2023.

