Nelson Neumann Talks Basketball, Fame, and Family in Must-See High School on SI Video
Nelson Neumann is back in the news following his article with High School on SI and this time he decided to do a video with us.
Neumann discussed many fun little details about why he plays basketball, who he really is, and if he and his two brothers would defeat the Ball Brothers in a pickup game.
Nelson Neumann Breaks Down His Rare Mix Of Skills And Fame At A Young Age
Neumann has checked a lot of boxes off, at a young age, that most athletes his age haven’t. His mix of fame and basketball skills are something many haven’t seen before.
You can watch the video from High School on SI with the self-proclaimed curly-headed hooper Nelson Neumann on Instagram below.
