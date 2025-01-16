Nelson Neumann Breaks Down His Rare Mix Of Skills And Fame At A Young Age
Nelson Neumann is a 2028 basketball and social media star from Houston, Texas. He attends Good Vision Academy which is based in the Houston area where his Internet fame started to catch fire at a young age.
Neumann would appear in a Cam Wilder YouTube video based on his “Rod Wave Elite AAU” series where he started off hosting tryouts for players in the city in which they would be competing. This is where he met Neumann and so did the rest of the world who quickly fell in love with the goofy personality and sharp basketball skills.
Neumann has grown to over 700,000 followers on Instagram alone. Away from Instagram he also has over 300k subscribers on YouTube.
Neumann is one of the highest-rated 2028 basketball athletes in the nation and continues to catch the eye through Rod Wave Elite, Creator League, and many more high-quality shows and events.
Neumann caught up with High School On SI to talk about how his High School career and internet fame has made him a fan-favorite star.
“High School basketball has been great. I’m playing for Good Vision Academy so we play tough competition and have rigorous workout sessions. I’m a freshman on Varsity so I’ve got to be ready,” Neumann stated.
Nelson isn’t the only popular Neumann. In fact, he is only one-third of the Neumann trio. Nelson is the middle brother and currently plays High School ball with his senior brother Noah. Noah Neumann has been offered by many schools including Sam Houston State, McNeese State, and many more.
Neumann commented on how playing with his older brother has helped him early throughout high school and his career. “It’s awesome. Noah is the hardest worker I know and he encourages me to match that energy and effort. As a senior, he’s really the leader of the team.”
High School basketball has been fun for the talented athlete however Rod Wave Elite has made its own mark on Neumann’s wall. “Rod Wave Elite helped put the fun back in basketball and that helped me,” said Neumann. “AAU and school ball get so serious so fast, so RWE has been a great thing for the kids by the kids. It’s still good competitive basketball, of course, but we just have a great time and really try to bring the energy. Off the court, I love being connected to RWE because it’s really an awesome group of guys. We’re all family.”
Neumann is grateful for his experiences with Rod Wave Elite but he knows that the base of that is thanks to his great friend Cam Wilder. Wilder has been a big part of Neumann’s life since the moment the young athlete stepped foot in the gym which made him famous. Wilder still refers to Neumann as his “prodigy” since the first time they met each other. “Cam’s my guy. I recognize that I’d have none of this if it weren’t for Cam. He’s become a lifelong friend and I am grateful not just for the opportunities he’s brought me, but for our friendship.”
Social media is something Neumann enjoys, however, he hasn’t changed one bit despite the fame he has received in just the past few years. “Yes, I went from 1,000 followers to just under 5 million supporters across all platforms in the last couple of years. The whole thing is crazy to me, but I am still the same Nelson. I’m leaning into it because it’s fun, but just trying to stay grounded and real in everything I say and do. I thank God every day,” said Neumann.
Neumann has everything a young player would want but that hasn’t kept him away from his true first love… The game of basketball. Neumann hopes to continue playing until he can’t continue anymore he confirmed. “I want to keep playing as long as I can. Basketball is life for me and it has been for as long as I can remember. School, not so much, but if the school comes with it, I’ll have to lock in and get it done,” Neumann said with hopes of playing at a bigger level one day.
Neumann will be a featured star in the 3SSB (3stripes select circuit) coming up with the Houston Raptors. He is hopeful to showcase his talents more and more as big events start to come and go. “I’m looking forward to playing on the 3SSB Adidas circuit this year with the Houston Raptors. We’re going to have a powerhouse team.”
Neumann’s significant growth on and off the court has turned the head of many teams and outlets across the nation as a mix of fame and skill leaves no choice but for people to acknowledge exactly who Nelson Neumann is.
More From High School On SI
• NFL Hall Of Famer Ed Reed Named As Chamblee (Georgia) Offensive Coordinator
• Two Texas High School Football Head Coaches Mentioned As Possible Dallas Cowboys' HC Candidates
Where Did Each 2025 NFL Divisional Round Quarterback Go To High School?
• Bill Belichick Looking To Land IMG National's Billy Miller On UNC Coaching Staff: Report
Follow High School On SI throughout the 2024 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
High School On SI will serve as the premier destination for high school sports fans, delivering unparalleled coverage of high school athletics nationwide through in-depth stories, recruiting coverage, rankings, highlights and much more. The launch of a dedicated high school experience expands Sports Illustrated’s reach to even more local communities as fans can now truly follow athletes from “preps to the pros” on a single platform, bringing them closer to the action than ever before. For more information, visit si.com/high-school.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App