No. 1 High School Recruit in Texas Explodes for 7 Touchdowns in Week 2 Win
QB Keisean Henderson, a Houston pledge, had one of the best performances in the Lone Star State
Keisean Henderson was nearly perfect on Friday night.
The Legacy School of Sports Science quarterback tossed for six touchdowns and ran for another in what was a 53-49 loss to Port Arthur Memorial.
Henderson, the No. 1-ranked recruit and quarterback in the state by 247Sports, nearly had a chance to win it.
The Titans’ standout scrambled on the final play of the game and came up short at the goal line. He finished his night completing 35 of 42 passes for 423 yards.
Most of his touchdown passes went to Texas A&M pledge Michael Brown, who had 4 scores on 11 catches and 216 yards.
Six of Henderson’s seven touchdowns gave the Titans the lead at the time.
And his one touchdown run? He's showcased why he is a 5-star recruit.
