No. 1 recruit Aaliyah Chavez reaches finals of McDonald’s All-American Game 3-point Shootout
Leave it to Aaliyah Chavez to get a crowd rattled up inside a basketball gymnasium.
On Saturday, just two days before she’s to perform in front of the world at the McDonald’s All-American game in Brooklyn (ESPN will broadcast the game), Chavez stepped to the 3-point line and put on a show.
While wearing her West jersey for the big game, Chavez took part in a 3-point contest along with other All-American Game members to determine the finalists for Monday’s 3-point Shootout at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.
It was the second bit of big news Chavez broke this week. On Tuesday she announced her commitment to Oklahoma. That also came live on ESPN, where she chose the Sooners over Texas, Texas Tech, LSU, UCLA and South Carolina.
Using the same sweet stroke that saw her score 4,796 points during her high school career at Lubbock (Texas) Monterey High School, Chavez splashed all five shots off the first rack from the left wing.
Moving to the top of the arc, the camera pans away as it appears Chavez makes her first shot and misses the second before it pans back to see her clean up the final three shots off the rack. Moving to the right wing, she missed her first two shots before draining the final three to hearty applause from the crowd.
Chavez will compete for McDonald’s 3-point Shootout crown live on ESPN2 at 7:15 p.m. Eastern on Monday, March 31.
As great ones seem to do, Chavez found some fault in her performance, saying on X, formerly Twitter, “Wasn’t my best shooting performance but I made it to finals!!”
No stranger to shooting the trey, Chavez made it rain 639 times during her high school career, including 194 times while scoring 1,451 points as a senior – good for 10th all-time in single season scoring.
Chavez and the West squad will take on East in the women’s McDonald’s All-American Game live on ESPN2 at 6:30 p.m. Eastern on Tuesday, April 1 at the Barclay’s Center.
More national high school sports links:
High School On SI will serve as the premier destination for high school sports fans, delivering unparalleled coverage of high school athletics nationwide through in-depth stories, recruiting coverage, rankings, highlights and much more. The launch of a dedicated high school experience expands Sports Illustrated’s reach to even more local communities as fans can now truly follow athletes from “preps to the pros” on a single platform, bringing them closer to the action than ever before. For more information, visit si.com/high-school.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: