No. 10 Denton Guyer v. No. 11 Katy-Jordan: UIL Texas 6A-II State Championship preview, scoring, live updates
SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - Kicking off the night session, we have another historic Dallas versus Houston matchup.
The no. 10 Denton-Guyer Wildcats will tip-off against the Katy Jordan Warriors at 5 p.m. Saturday night in the Alamodome for a shot at the state championship crown.
The Wildcats playoff journey included a narrow 51-48 victory over Dallas Jesuit in the area round, followed by decisive wins against Crowley (72-54), Frenship (64-43), and College Park (68-44). Under Coach Grant Long, the Wildcats aim to secure their first state title, marking the pinnacle of the program's success since its inception in 2005.
In just four years as a program, the Warriors have already reached the top of the Texas high school basketball reaching the state title game under Jordan head coach Charlie Jones. Senior point guard Jaden Holt leads the offense, averaging 15 points per game, along with 3 assists and a notable defensive presence with 40 steals this season. The team's depth is evident with contributions from seniors Elijah Black (12 PPG, 3 APG, 1 SPG), Rayan Fadika (10 PPG, 7 RPG, 2 APG), Jude Oluokun (7 PPG, 6 RPG, 1 APG), and junior Keegan Moorehead (6 PPG, 3 RPG).
In the state semifinals, the Warriors defeated San Antonio Harlan on Tuesday night by a score of 57-36 at Texas State University. It was a dynamic offensive game for Jordan and a stifling defensive performance clinching their first state championship appearance.
This championship game is particularly significant as both programs are making their inaugural appearances in the state final. Jordan's rapid rise and balanced roster will be tested against Denton Guyer's experience and tactical approach.
If you can not make it to the Alamodome Saturday night, you can catch it live on www.nfhsnetwork.com
Denton Guyer Wildcat Starters:
Katy-Jordan Warriors Starters:
FIRST PERIOD
Scroll here to catch live updates and scoring once the game is tipped.