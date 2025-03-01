No. 10 ranked Cedar Hill v Summer Creek Battle for the UIL 6A-1 state championship; preview live updates
SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - The final game of the Texas high school girl's state championship will tip off Saturday night at 7 p.m. in the Alamodome.
The no. 10 ranked Cedar Hill Longhorns will square off on center stage against the Summer Creek Bulldogs and the final state champion will be crowned.
The Longhorns avenged two district losses this season to Duncanville upsetting the defending state champions in the state semifinal game to earn the spot in the championship game.
Under first-year coach Kiara Marshall, Summer Creek has experienced a remarkable turnaround. After a challenging 6-9 start, the team found their rhythm, culminating in a dominant 60-31 semifinal victory over Cibolo Steele.
Both teams are poised to secure their first state championship, promising an exciting and historic matchup.
Live updates will be below once the game starts:
Cedar Hill Starters:
Summer Creek Starters: