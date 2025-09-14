High School

No. 2-ranked High School Recruit in Country Explodes for 6 TDs in Week 3 Win

Richmond Randle's Landen Williams-Callis ran for more than 300 yards as well in victory

Cody Thorn

Richmond Randle's Landen Williams-Callis runs for yardage against Dallas South Oak Cliff in last year's state championship game. In Week 3 this week, Williams-Callis had 6 rushing touchdowns.
One of the top running back recruits in the country had a banner day on Friday.

Landen Williams-Callis had 22 carries for 326 yards and scored 6 touchdowns in a 56-29 victory for Richmond Dr. Thomas E. Randle against Richmond Travis.

The junior averaged 14.8 yards per carry and had three touchdown runs of 40 yards or more in the win for the defending Class 5A Division II champions.

You can watch some of his touchdown runs, where he displays the speed that has made him one of the top uncommitted recruits in the country. 

The 5-foot-7 running back is a 4-star recruit that is ranked as the No. 2 running back in the state and country and the No. 5 overall recruit in the country, according to 247Sports.

Featured in a story earlier this year on High School on SI, Williams-Callis had 4,029 yards and 66 touchdowns in two years of varsity time heading into this season.

Texas RB Phenom Landen Williams-Callis Has 50+ Offers—and He’s Just Getting Started

According to 247Sports, Williams-Callis has 62 offers

Every name you could imagine has extended an offer to him. Here's a breakdown

ACC

  • Florida State 
  • Miami 

North Carolina 

SMU

Syracuse 

SEC

Alabama

Auburn 

Florida

Georgia

Missouri

Oklahoma 

Ole Miss

South Carolina 

Tennessee

Texas 

Texas A&M

Vanderbilt

Big 12

Arizona

Arizona State 

Baylor

Colorado

Houston

Kansas

Oklahoma State 

TCU 

Texas Tech 

UCF

Utah 

Big Ten

California 

Michigan

Nebraska

Ohio State 

Oregon

Penn State

Purdue

Stanford

USC

Others

Notre Dame

Oregon State 

Washington State 

East Texas A&M

Georgia State 

Grambling State

Idaho

Lamar

Memphis 

Louisiana-Monroe

New Mexico

North Texas

Prairie View A&M

Rice

Sacramento State

Sam Houston State 

San Diego State

South Florida

Texas-San Antonio 

Texas Southern

Texas State 

Tulsa

UNLV

UTEP

