No. 2-ranked High School Recruit in Country Explodes for 6 TDs in Week 3 Win
One of the top running back recruits in the country had a banner day on Friday.
Landen Williams-Callis had 22 carries for 326 yards and scored 6 touchdowns in a 56-29 victory for Richmond Dr. Thomas E. Randle against Richmond Travis.
The junior averaged 14.8 yards per carry and had three touchdown runs of 40 yards or more in the win for the defending Class 5A Division II champions.
You can watch some of his touchdown runs, where he displays the speed that has made him one of the top uncommitted recruits in the country.
The 5-foot-7 running back is a 4-star recruit that is ranked as the No. 2 running back in the state and country and the No. 5 overall recruit in the country, according to 247Sports.
Featured in a story earlier this year on High School on SI, Williams-Callis had 4,029 yards and 66 touchdowns in two years of varsity time heading into this season.
Texas RB Phenom Landen Williams-Callis Has 50+ Offers—and He’s Just Getting Started
According to 247Sports, Williams-Callis has 62 offers.
Every name you could imagine has extended an offer to him. Here's a breakdown
ACC
- Florida State
- Miami
North Carolina
SMU
Syracuse
SEC
Alabama
Auburn
Florida
Georgia
Missouri
Oklahoma
Ole Miss
South Carolina
Tennessee
Texas
Texas A&M
Vanderbilt
Big 12
Arizona
Arizona State
Baylor
Colorado
Houston
Kansas
Oklahoma State
TCU
Texas Tech
UCF
Utah
Big Ten
California
Michigan
Nebraska
Ohio State
Oregon
Penn State
Purdue
Stanford
USC
Others
Notre Dame
Oregon State
Washington State
East Texas A&M
Georgia State
Grambling State
Idaho
Lamar
Memphis
Louisiana-Monroe
New Mexico
North Texas
Prairie View A&M
Rice
Sacramento State
Sam Houston State
San Diego State
South Florida
Texas-San Antonio
Texas Southern
Texas State
Tulsa
UNLV
UTEP