North Crowley Is On A Mission To Finish The Job And Leave A Legacy
Over the last three decades most of the Texas powerhouse football programs from the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex area with multiple state championships to their school’s credit reside in Dallas. If the North Crowley Panthers have their way, Saturday night at Jerry World they will put Fort Worth on the map and bring home the school’s first state title since 2003 and second title overall.
Behind the playmaking of star wideout and Colorado signee Quenton Gibson, the procession passing of quarterback and University of North Texas signee Chris Jimerson and the power running of star running back Cornelius Warren, North Crowley had outscored opponents by 37 points per game while racking up a 15-0 record. With wins over both defending 6A state champions Desoto and Duncanville this season, a victory over perennial Texas powerhouse Austin Westlake would prove those wins weren’t a fluke while permanently putting the Panthers on the national map.
“We’ve been doing this all year and for everyone that has been doubting us we’ve been telling them to stay on that side and when that time comes we are going to show you every time,” Gibson who has 34 touchdowns this season said.
“There’s always going to be haters for sure, but we are just going to show them next week and say what can you say now. We feel we are the number one team in the nation and don’t plan on getting beaten by nobody. To win Saturday, we must be focused on finishing and not being satisfied with what we have done so far.”
North Crowley’s explosive offense which has scored 813 total points while averaging 54 points per game this season gets most off this talented teams’ headlines. But, the Panthers also sport a strong defense led by Jonathan Cunningham, a Texas signee, that has allowed a respectable 17.5 points per game and shutout Duncanville last week for most of the first half.
For North Crowley head coach Ray Gates, the recipe for his team to finish the job this weekend is simple.
“We just need to be who we have been all season long,” Gates said.
“Be an explosive team and a team that flying around to the ball making plays and being in the moment to be able to make adjustments because they are a great football team as well and a worthy opponent who beat nationally ranked North Shore. So, it’s going to be two great football teams battling it out for four quarters and a heck of a football game but we are up for the challenge.”
If Gibson and Jimerson have an off night through the air, North Crowley is fortunate enough to be to strike by ground behind the running of a talented three-star back like Warren who can take them home. In the regional quarterfinal and semifinal games, the senior ran for 204 yards against Coppell and 171 yards against five-time state champion Allen. Last week, he topped those performances by rushing for 178 yards on 42 carries while scoring two touchdowns including the game winner, with 106 of those yards coming in the second half against Duncanville. Despite his individual success, Warren, like his teammates is focused on making history and leaving a profound legacy.
“My mindset is to kill, leave a legacy and a state title here because this is what we have been working for since Day 1,” Warren said.