North Shore vs. Deer Park: Live score, updates of Texas high school football playoffs (11/14/2024)

Mustangs on a long series winning streak, including last season's 42-14 bi-district playoff victory

North Shore quarterback Kaleb Bailey and the Mustangs are ready for another long Texas playoff run in 2024. / Photo by Rob August/SBLive

North Shore High School would like to make it a smooth 25 in its home state.

If the undefeated Mustangs continue their decades-long dominance going over Deer Park on Thursday, they will advance to the UIL Texas football state championships playoffs for a 25th consecutive season

These two programs met at this season juncture a year ago as North Shore survived a slow start to pull away for a 42-14 victory at Galena Park ISD Stadium. Quarterback Kaleb Bailey accounted for three touchdowns in the game.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. (Central time) and the game is being streamed live on the NFHS Network (subscription required).

PRE-GAME: NORTH SHORE VS. DEER PARK

FIRST QUARTER

About North Shore

Key players— QB Kaleb Bailey, WR Quanell Farrahkan Jr., RB D'Andre Hardeman Jr., LB Charles Ross, DB Devin Sanchez

About Deer Park

Key players— RB Christopher Brown, DB Andre Jackson, QB Landon Kieselhorst, WR Tre Martinez, OL Roberto Rodriguez.

