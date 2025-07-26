Ohio State Emerges as Leader for Top Texas DB Recruit
With measurables similar to reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year Patrick Surtain II, Lewisville, Texas star cornerback Taelyn Mayo has coaches all over the nation salivating to get him to come to their school.
A Dominant Summer on the Camp Circuit
Mayo is a 6-4, 185-pound 4-star cornerback in the class of 2027 who possesses a bag consisting of high-level technique, a lot of physicality which helps him in the pass and run game and a competitive streak which is second to none and has helped him morph into a natural leader. With his talent and bag on full display at Ohio State and LSU camps for the best recruits in the nation this summer, Mayo was able to consistently dominate in one-one sessions and has morphed into one of the must have recruits to get by all the top schools in the nation.
With 30 offers to his name who has the edge to get Mayo to join their roster in the near future?
Top Five Schools Revealed
“My top five is Ohio State, LSU, Texas, Texas A&M and Oklahoma right now as I head into my upcoming season,” Mayo said in his exclusive interview with High School on SI. “It feels good being wanted especially after landing the Ohio State and LSU offers this year as Texas was my favorite being from Texas, but after going to Ohio State that’s now my number one.”
Why the Buckeyes Have the Edge
If Ohio State can get Mayo out of the Lone Star state it would be a huge get for the Bucks as Mayo plays with a physicality and tough streak which is very suited for the Big 10 style of football. With quarterback Brady Edmunds and athlete Jamier Brown already committed to the Buckeyes, Ohio State is already off to a great start with their class of 2027 recruits and well on their way towards having one of the top classes in the country.
Getting a talented defensive back like Mayo who can play outside, slot and nickel to sign would not only send a message to other top tier schools in the nation, but would give the Bucks a leg up on having the best overall recruiting class for 2027.
Final Decision Coming After the Season
“My connection with Ohio State defensive back coach (Tim) Walton is a big reason why they have jumped into the position of being my number one school,” Mayo said. “Right now, it’s a lot of pressure but I’ve talked to people who were in similar situations, and they say it gets easier the closer you get to your final decision. I’m focused on having a great season and plan on making my final decision after the season is over.”
One of 2027’s Most Coveted Prospects
With the versatility to be able to play anywhere in the secondary at 6-4 and the competitiveness to be the best defensive back in the nation, whoever gets Mayo to sign on the dotted line come signing day next year will be getting a huge asset to their program with NFL potential.