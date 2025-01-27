High School

Pearce's Presley Harper voted top quarterback in Texas high school football in 2024

Harper wins the fan vote after a strong 2024 season

Jack Butler

After 10 days of fan voting, Pearce's Presley Harper is High School on SI's top quarterback in the 2024 Texas high school football season.

Poll results and nominees.

Presley Harper, Sr., Richardson Pearce

Harper had 4,232 total yards and 50 touchdowns, and he led Pearce to a 9-3 record in 2024. 

