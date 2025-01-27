Pearce's Presley Harper voted top quarterback in Texas high school football in 2024
Harper wins the fan vote after a strong 2024 season
After 10 days of fan voting, Pearce's Presley Harper is High School on SI's top quarterback in the 2024 Texas high school football season.
Presley Harper, Sr., Richardson Pearce
Harper had 4,232 total yards and 50 touchdowns, and he led Pearce to a 9-3 record in 2024.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App
Published