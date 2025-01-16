Vote: Who was the top quarterback in Texas high school football in 2024?
The 2024 Texas high school football season is over, and High School on SI is highlighting some of the top performers by position from across the state.
Here are some of the top quarterbacks from the 2024 season. The following players are included in our Quarterback of the Year poll at the bottom of the page.
There are plenty of talented players in Texas high school football, and our nominations in no way discredit any athlete who is not nominated. Voting concludes on January 26 at 11:59 p.m.
Top Quarterbacks in Texas High School Football in 2024
Keelon Russell, Sr., Duncanville
Russell was one of the top players in the country in 2024, and he showed it with 4,177 passing yards, 55 touchdowns and five interceptions. He is signed to play for Alabama.
Kevin Sperry, Sr., Denton Guyer
Sperry was named to the District 5-6A first team offense in 2024. Sperry signed with Florida State.
Adam Schobel, Sr., Columbus
Schobel led Columbus to the Class 3A, Division 1 championship in 2024, where he threw for 261 yards and two touchdowns as well as one rushing touchdown. He finishes his high school career with 11,196 passing yards.
Lloyd Jones III, Sr., Hitchcock
Jones III had 1,682 passing yards and 24 touchdowns with 283 rushing yards and seven rushing touchdowns
Keisean Henderson, Jr., Legacy School of Sport Science
Henderson’s athleticism was on display all season, and he continued to rise up the recruiting rankings all season. He is committed to Houston.
Quinn Murphy, Jr., Liberty Christian
Murphy had 3,055 passing yards and 43 passing touchdowns in 2024. He is committed to Baylor.
Jake Fette, Jr., El Paso Del Valle
Fette was a playmaker in 2024. He earned District 5-5A Division 2 Co-MVP honors.
Austin Carlisle, Sr., Ridge Point
Carlisle threw for 2,571 yards and 41 touchdowns to three interceptions, and he ran for 835 yards and nine touchdowns.
Chris Jimerson Jr., Sr., North Crowley
Jimerson Jr. Led North Crowley to the Class 6A Division 1 championship this season. He had an outstanding season with 3,769 passing yards, 58 passing touchdowns, 777 rushing yards and seven rushing touchdowns, according to 247sports.com.
Isaiah Mackey, Sr., San Antonio East Central
Mackey threw for 2,903 passing yards and 44 passing touchdowns during his senior season. He was also a threat on the ground with 677 rushing yards and 11 rushing touchdowns.
Holden Phillips, Sr., Wolfforth Frenship
Few quarterbacks were as prolific as Phillips in 2024. He had 4,453 passing yards and 57 passing touchdowns to seven interceptions.
Cade Spradling, Sr., Smithson Valley
A two-way playmaker, Spradling eclipsed the 1,000 rushing and passing yards mark as a quarterback in 2024. He combined for 40 total touchdowns as well. He led Smithson Valley to the Class 5A Division 1 title.
Sawyer Anderson, Sr., Dallas Parish Episcopal
Anderson topped off a stellar career with a strong senior season. He broke the Dallas-area record for career passing yards in the final week of the regular season and finished with just under 14,700 yards.
Kaleb Bailey, Sr., Galena Park North Shore
Bailey led North Shore to a 14-1 season, and he was one of the top playmakers for the Mustangs in 2024.
Bryce Ullman, Sr., Ganado
Ullman led Ganado to the 2024 Class 2A Division 1 championship. He threw for 172 yards and two touchdowns, and he rushed for one touchdown in a 3-OT win against Stamford.
Armando Lujan, Sr., Sunray
Lujan broke the all-time Texas high school football career passing yards record in 2024, and he finished his career with 14,600 total passing yards and 231 total touchdowns.
Edward Griffin, Sr., Coppell
Griffin, who is signed to Baylor, threw for 3,434 passing yards and 41 touchdowns while also running for 396 yards and five touchdowns.
Presley Harper, Sr., Richardson Pearce
Harper had 4,232 total yards and 50 touchdowns, and he led Pearce to a 9-3 record in 2024.
Bowe Bentley, Jr., Celina
Bentley led Celina to the Class 4A Division state championship. He threw for 3,330 passing yards and 47 touchdowns, and he ran for 933 yards and 16 touchdowns
Nelson Peterson Jr., Jr., Forney
Nelson was named to the District 10-6A first-team offense after the 2024 season. He threw for 2,298 yards and 26 touchdowns while rushing for 731 yards, according to 247sports.com.
Ty Thompson, Sr., Graham
Thompson finished his high school career with 2525 passing yards and 27 touchdowns and no interceptions. He also ran for 1,185 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns.
Angelo Renda, Jr., Southlake Carroll
Renda threw for 3,901 yards and 40 touchdowns, and he had 14 rushing touchdowns. He is the District 4-6A MVP.
Kelden Ryan, Sr., DeSoto
Ryan had 39 total touchdowns in 2024. He completed 72.6 percent of his passes for 2,353 passing yards, throwing three interceptions, and he rushed for 924 yards.
Keagan Ables, Sr., Hawley
In 12 Games, Ables had 3,473 passing yards and 36 passing touchdowns. He ran for 661 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns.
Hank Hendrix, So., Boerne
Hendrix followed an impressive freshman season with a great sophomore one. He was the District 13-5A D2 Offensive MVP. He threw for 4,237 yards and 46 touchdowns.
