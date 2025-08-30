Plano vs. Odessa Permian meet in Texas high school football opener at the Jerry Jones Classic: Live score updates
The 5th Annual Jerry Jones Classic, presented by Whataburger, will be held at the Dallas Cowboys practice headquarters in Frisco on Aug. 30.
This year’s showdown pits Plano vs. Odessa Permian, becoming the 7th and 8th different teams to play in this game held at the Ford Center at The Star.
The NFL Network will televise the game, which is the season opener for both teams.
“It’s always an honor to kick off with two top Texas high school football programs competing here,” said Dallas Cowboys Owner, President and General Manager Jerry Jones in a press release. “As we enter year five of these season-openers, the tradition is taking hold and always a great way to start another full season of high school football games with Whataburger.”
The teams have a combined 13 state titles dating back to the 1960s. The Wildcats won titles from the 1960s to the 1990s.
Permian won state titles in 1946, 1965, 1972, 1980 and 1984.
The success of the two programs meant there is some history there.
In 1977, Plano beat Permian, 3-0, in the state semifinals before winning the Class 6A title the next week vs. Port Neches-Groves. Another semifinal showdown happened in 1978 with Plano squeaking by, 6-3.
The Wildcats would win in 1987, another semifinal game, 29-21, on the way to another state title. The 1994 clash saw Plano win 10-0 in the semifinals, before beating Katy for the title the next week.
Plano’s football playing history dates back to 1904 with 783 wins, 26 seasons of 10 wins or more and a playoff record of 88-43-2.
Permian first started playing football in 1959 and has won 581 games, posted 25 seasons of 10 wins or more and has a 94-33-6 record in the playoffs.
The school gained national recognition in 2004 after the release of “Friday Night Lights,” a movie based on H.G. Bissinger's book about the 1988 season for the Panthers.
A popular TV series by the same name would later follow, depicting the passion of Texas high school football to the entire country.
Plano was 5-5 last year, while Permian posted an 8-4 mark. The two played last year with the Panthers winning, 13-10.
Jerry Jones Classic History
2021: Denton Ryan 40, Longview 7
2022: Rockwall 34, Cedar Hill 12
2023: Rockwall 56, Cedar Hill 21
2024: North Crowley 29, Lancaster 21
Who to Watch For
Plano
DB Bradley Brown, sr. — 3-star recruit; TCU pledge; 69 tackles
RB Chance Culley, sr. — 1,112 yards rushing, 12 TDs
DB Braelyn Alexander, sr. — 94 tackles, 11 pass breakups
LB Joe Camacho, sr. — 88 tackles
Odessa Permian
QB Jakob Garcia, sr. — 1,416 yards passing, 14 TDs; 260 yards rushing, 2 TDs
RB Gavin Black, sr. — 2,235 yards rushing, 27 TDs
LB Caleb Jamison, sr. — 104 tackles, 2 FF
DB Cameron Mattingly, sr. — 79 tackles, 4 INTs
DB Caleb Cruz, jr. — 11 pass breakups, 3 INTs
DB Nata Cardoza, jr. — 11 pass breakups
Pick 'Em
How to watch
NFL Network or Permian Sports Network
Plano vs. Odessa Permian: Live score updates of Texas high school football opener — August 30, 2025; Noon kickoff
