Plano vs. Odessa Permian meet in Texas high school football opener at the Jerry Jones Classic: Live score updates

Ford Center at The Star in Frisco will host 5th annual event named after Cowboys owner/GM

Odessa Permian's Jakob Garcia (25) throws a pass against San Angelo Central at San Angelo Stadium on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024.
Odessa Permian's Jakob Garcia (25) throws a pass against San Angelo Central at San Angelo Stadium on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024. / Paul Witwer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 5th Annual Jerry Jones Classic, presented by Whataburger, will be held at the Dallas Cowboys practice headquarters in Frisco on Aug. 30.

This year’s showdown pits Plano vs. Odessa Permian, becoming the 7th and 8th different teams to play in this game held at the Ford Center at The Star. 

The NFL Network will televise the game, which is the season opener for both teams.

“It’s always an honor to kick off with two top Texas high school football programs competing here,” said Dallas Cowboys Owner, President and General Manager Jerry Jones in a press release. “As we enter year five of these season-openers, the tradition is taking hold and always a great way to start another full season of high school football games with Whataburger.”

The teams have a combined 13 state titles dating back to the 1960s. The Wildcats won titles from the 1960s to the 1990s.

Permian won state titles in 1946, 1965, 1972, 1980 and 1984.

The success of the two programs meant there is some history there.

In 1977, Plano beat Permian, 3-0, in the state semifinals before winning the Class 6A title the next week vs. Port Neches-Groves. Another semifinal showdown happened in 1978 with Plano squeaking by, 6-3.

The Wildcats would win in 1987, another semifinal game, 29-21, on the way to another state title. The 1994 clash saw Plano win 10-0 in the semifinals, before beating Katy for the title the next week. 

Plano’s football playing history dates back to 1904 with 783 wins, 26 seasons of 10 wins or more and a playoff record of 88-43-2. 

Permian first started playing football in 1959 and has won 581 games, posted 25 seasons of 10 wins or more and has a 94-33-6 record in the playoffs. 

The school gained national recognition in 2004 after the release of “Friday Night Lights,” a movie based on H.G. Bissinger's book about the 1988 season for the Panthers.

A popular TV series by the same name would later follow, depicting the passion of Texas high school football to the entire country. 

Plano was 5-5 last year, while Permian posted an 8-4 mark. The two played last year with the Panthers winning, 13-10. 

Jerry Jones Classic History  

2021: Denton Ryan 40, Longview 7

2022: Rockwall 34, Cedar Hill 12

2023: Rockwall 56, Cedar Hill 21

2024: North Crowley 29, Lancaster 21

Jerry Jones
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones (left) looks on before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Who to Watch For

Plano

DB Bradley Brown, sr. — 3-star recruit; TCU pledge; 69 tackles 

RB Chance Culley, sr. — 1,112 yards rushing, 12 TDs

DB Braelyn Alexander, sr. — 94 tackles, 11 pass breakups 

LB Joe Camacho, sr. — 88 tackles 

Odessa Permian 

QB Jakob Garcia, sr. — 1,416 yards passing, 14 TDs; 260 yards rushing, 2 TDs

RB Gavin Black, sr. — 2,235 yards rushing, 27 TDs

LB Caleb Jamison, sr. — 104 tackles, 2 FF

DB Cameron Mattingly, sr. — 79 tackles, 4 INTs

DB Caleb Cruz, jr. — 11 pass breakups, 3 INTs

DB Nata Cardoza, jr. — 11 pass breakups 

How to watch

NFL Network or Permian Sports Network

Plano vs. Odessa Permian: Live score updates of Texas high school football opener — August 30, 2025; Noon kickoff

PERMIAN

PLANO

CODY THORN

Cody Thorn is a veteran journalist who covers high school sports across the state of Texas and Missouri. He is based in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and has covered sports and news since 1999.

