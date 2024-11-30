Port Neches-Groves vs. Texas High School: Live score, updates of Texas football regionals: Texas leads at halftime
A Texas regional semifinal in Louisiana? It's happening Friday when unbeaten Texas High School plays defending state champion Port Neches-Groves at Turpin Stadium on the campus of Northwestern State University in Natchitoches, Louisiana.
This UIL 5A Division 2 Region 2 semifinal will pits two teams with a combined single loss in 24 games, as Texas enters 12-0 and Port Neches is 11-1.
The winner vaces the winner between Dall South Oak Cliff (10-2) and Marshall (10-2).
Texas is led by by a trio of rushers in Javari Johnson (132 carries, 1,403 yards, 20 touchdowns), Tradarian Ball (66, 768, 14) and Ahmad Moore (58, 716, 10). They've piled up 600 points, going over 50 points seven times, including a 58-28 victory last week over Crandall.
The Indians have rebounded from their only loss, a 24-21 defeat versus Nederland on Oct. 25, with four straight wins including a 42-21 triumph over Kaufman.
A live feed is available on NFHS Network (subscription only).
SBLive is tracking scores across the state of Texas through Week 14. Stay with us for the latest score and game updates from pregame to teardown. Refresh this post and scroll down for the latest.
PRE-GAME: TEXAS VS. PORT NECHES-GROVES
Texas vs. Port Neches-Groves live playoff updates
3RD QUARTER
PORT NECHES TOUCHDOWN! Impressive opening drive of 2nd half, culminates with 35-yard touchdown run by Tyson Henry. Indians go for two and for third time fails. Each team has scored three touchdowns, but three XPs the difference: Texas 21, Port Neches 18. 6:47 3Q.
2ND QUARTER
TOUCHDOWN TEXAS! Who else again! Javari Johnson with his second TD of the game and 22nd on the season, a 45-yarder. Texas 21, Port Neches 12. 4:22 2Q.
TOUCHDOWN PORT NECHES! After long drive, the Indians close to within two, but they miss extra point again. Texas 14, Port Neches 12. 10:42 2Q.
1ST QUARTER
TOUCHDOWN TEXAS: After a missed FG, David Potter hooks up with Tradarian Ball for a 70-yard touchdown bomb. One-play TD drive. Texas 14, Port Neches 6. 0:56 1Q.
TOUCHDOWN TEXAS: Who else? Johnson sprints home from 30 yards out. SP is good. Texas 7, Port Neches 0. 7:07 1Q.
TOUCHDOWN PORT NECHES! After a quick turnover, Mason Weunschel runs it home from 2 yards out. Extra point is no good. Port Neches 6, Texas 0. 10:15 1Q
About Texas
Key players — Javari Johnson, RB Tradarian Ball, RB Ahmad Moore, LB Isiah Dowden, DB Markus Hall.
About Port Neches-Groves
Key players — OL Jackson Christian (Texas commit), OL Aaron Wolford, ATH London Nunley, DL Andres Fuentes, QB Connor Bailey.
---