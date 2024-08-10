Predicting every Texas high school football district winner, sleeper: Class 6A-17 to 32
The fall football season in Texas is mere weeks away and SBLive is taking a look at the top teams, players and most compelling storylines across the state entering 2024.
We're going district by district to break down which teams returning pack the biggest punch and which are flying under the radar.
Here is the predicted district winner and a sleeper for UIL class 6A Districts 17-32 . Which team will win its respective district title? Which will make the most noise and grab one of the four playoff spots?
Scroll down for District 17-32 picks:
6A DISTRICT 17
Winner: Cypress-Fairbanks Bobcats (11-2)
The Bobcats must replace Texas QB Trey Owens, but return Texas A&M signee Landon Rink on defense. The senior had 70 tackles, 30 TFL and 15 sacks last fall.
Sleeper: Cypress Ridge Rams (2-8)
For the past 4 years, the Rams have won two games. There are 14 starters back, including CB Jarvis Bright, who holds offers from the service academies.
—
6A DISTRICT 18
Winner: Houston Heights Bulldogs (8-4)
The Bulldogs return 15 starters including WR/S Zaylen Cormier, who is committed to Houston
Sleeper: Houston Wisdom Generals (7-3)
Tony Herrera guided the Generals to the school’s best record since 1997 last year. Now, can they make the playoffs for the first time since 1979? Having 14 starters back will help.
—
6A DISTRICT 19
The Tigers have only 8 starters back but most of them have D-1 offers and OL Patrick McMath is headed to Texas Tech.
Sleeper: Katy Cinco Ranch Cougars (6-4)
The Cougars return two QBs this year. Last year’s Charlie Adamoli threw for 397 yards in Week 1 but broke his leg. Sophomore Davis Roup stepped in and threw for 1,694 yards and 17 TDs in 7 games.
—
6A DISTRICT 20
Winner: Fulshear Chargers (11-1)
A 5A Division I area finalist last year, the Chargers have some weapons back that could help make noise right away in 6A. RB Patrick Broadway II ran for 1,128 yards and 10 touchdowns last year
Sleeper: Alief Elsik Rams (4-6)
The Rams won as many games in 2023 as they did in the five previous campaigns. LB Onyedikachi Ikoro had 80 tackles and 11 sacks last season.
—
6A DISTRICT 21
Winner: Fort Bend Hightower Hurricanes (12-2)
The program has recorded three straight 10-plus win seasons. Texas pledge Kade Phillips is a two-way starter who had 4 touchdowns receiving and 3 interceptions at cornerback.
Sleeper: Fort Bend Austin Bulldogs (5-5)
Last year the team went from 2 wins to 5 wins and has 16 total starters back this fall. QB Koen Hermann had nearly 1,500 yards passing and rushing as a sophomore starter.
—
6A DISTRICT 22
Winner: Alvin Shadow Creek Sharks (9-2)
CB Cobey Sellers is a Texas A&M pledge but also played QB last year. Sharks added Fort Bend Hightower transfer Joseph Stewart Jr. at QB.
Sleeper: Pasadena Memorial Mavericks (4-6)
Mavericks will look to get over .500 for the first time since 2020 and will have 13 starters returning. Junior OT Devan Robison (6-3, 315) holds offers from Baylor and Houston.
—
6A DISTRICT 23
Winner: Galena Park North Shore Mustangs (15-1)
Hard to pick against a team loaded with D-1 talent on both sides of the ball. Having standouts like CB Devin Sanchez, an Ohio State pledge, and LB Charles Ross, an LSU pledge, helps.
Sleeper: Humble Kingwood Mustangs (3-7)
LB Sam Malone led the district in tackles last year with 107. The Mustangs return 17 total starters.
—
6A DISTRICT 24
Projected winner: Dickinson Gators (9-2)
The Gators should qualify for the playoffs for the 12th straight year. Seven starters are back on offense, including tight ends Jeremiah Scoby (Bowling Green) and Mason Peterson (TCU).
Sleeper: Clear Creek Wildcats (7-5)
LB Luke Crowder had 65 tackles, 7 TFL, 1 INT and 6 pass breakups last year.
—
6A DISTRICT 25
Winner: Austin Vandegrift Vipers (10-1)
Arizona State pledge DE Daeshon Morgan (44 tackles, 7 sacks) headlined a defense with 5 returning starters
OLs Jayden Mack, Greyson Armstrong and Braelyn Johnson will protect a youthful backfield.
—
6A DISTRICT 26
Winner: Austin Westlake Chaparrals (14-1)
A semifinalist last year, the return 12 starters, led by DE Connor Vasek, DB George Jones III and LB Elliott Schaper, a Duke pledge.
The team had one more win last year than in 2022. The Maroons return 17 starters, including a 3-year starter in John Latham at QB.
—
6A DISTRICT 27
Winner: San Antonio Reagan Rattlers (11-1)
The only blemish last year came against Austin Westlake in the playoffs. The Rattlers will be led by RB Cole Pryor, an Air Force pledge who ran for 1,556 yards and 22 scores last year.
Sleeper: San Antonio Clark Cougars (6-5)
The Cougars made the playoffs for the first time in 9 years last fall. The defensive returns 5 starters, including LB Sevin Sweatts, who had 60 tackles and 5 sacks.
—
6A DISTRICT 28
Winner: San Antonio Brennan Bears (10-3)
Safety Tristan Escobar was a first-team all-district pick with 109 tacks, 4 interceptions and one pick-six. He’s one of 12 total starters back.
Sleeper: San Antonio Sotomayor Wildcats (4-6)
Entering year three, the Wildcats went from 1 win to 4 last year. This year, 13 starters are back, including LB Shawn Wasley, who had 103 tackles.
—
6A DISTRICT 29
Winner: Cibolo Steele Knights (13-2)
Coming off a state semifinal run in 6A-II, the Knights return 9 starters on offense. Chad Warner passed for 3,668 yards and 37 touchdowns last year, while RB Jonathan Hatton Jr. is an Oklahoma pledge who ran for 1,222 yards and 21 touchdowns.
Sleeper: Buda Johnson Jaguars (5-5)
The Jaguars have 14 starters back, including running Kael Whatnot, who ran for 1,040 yards and 10 touchdowns in 8 games.
—
6A DISTRICT 30
Winner: Laredo United Longhorns (10-3)
The Longhorns return 4 starters on offense, but WR Alek Leven is coming off a 65-catch, 1,082-yard, 7-touchdown season.
The Rams have suffered 7 straight losing seasons, but will have 14 starters back. Zane Hughes Jr. ran for 587 yards and 7 scores last year.
—
6A DISTRICT 31
Winner: Weslaco Panthers (11-1)
The Panthers shift to a new district but have 12 starters back. DB Ryan Gonzalez had 3 interceptions last fall.
Sleeper: Edinburg Economedes Jaguars (1-9)
With only six teams in the district, the Jaguars will have a chance. WR Jon Carreon and LB Jaime Eugenia were newcomers of the year last yea and part of 17 total starters back.
—
6A DISTRICT 32
Winner: San Benito Greyhounds (10-2)
With Weslaco shifting over a district, the Greyhounds are the favorite in the 5-team district. Tyler Ruiz threw for 1,057 yards and 15 touchdowns last year at Edinburg North and joins an offense with 5 starters back.
Sleeper: Los Fresnos Falcons (6-5)
QB Robert Pineda threw for 1,916 and 20 touchdowns while rushing for another 6 last year. The Falcons are aiming for a fourth straight winning season.
-- Cody Thorn | @sblivetx