Predicting Texas High School football district winners, sleepers: Class 6A-1 to 16
The fall football season in Texas is mere weeks away and SBLive is taking a look at the top teams, players and most compelling storylines across the state entering 2024.
We're going district by district to break down which teams returning pack the biggest punch and which are flying under the radar.
Here is the predicted district winner and a sleeper for UIL class 6A Districts 1-16 . Which team will win its respective district title? Which will make the most noise and grab one of the four playoff spots?
Scroll down for District 1-16 picks:
6A DISTRICT 1-16 WINNERS, SLEEPERS
6A DISTRICT 1
Projected winner: El Paso Eastwood Troopers (9-2)
The Troopers were 8-0 in district play last year but will need to replace Army signee Evan Minjarez at QB.
Sleeper: El Paso Eastlake Falcons (5-5)
The Falcons missed the playoffs last year for the first time since 2012 but returns 7 starters on offense.
—
6A DISTRICT 2
Winner: Midland Legacy Rebels (10-3)
After being named the 2-6A offensive newcomer of the year in 2022, Aiden Serrano followed up with 76 catches for 1,008 yard and 11 TD last year.
Sleeper: Odessa Bronchos (5-5)
Senior QB Mikey Cota threw for 3,054 yards and had 41 total touchdowns last year. He recently committed to UT-Permian Basin.
—
6A DISTRICT 3
Winner: North Crowley Panthers (14-1)
The Panthers are loaded with DI talent — QB Chris Jimmerson, LB Jonathan Cunningham, RB Cornelius Warren and DB Draden Fulbright, a transfer from Wayne County, Georgia.
Sleeper: Mansfield Tigers (6-4)
QB Braxton Van Cleave (6-3, 205) threw for 1,601 yards and 15 touchdowns last year and has committed to play baseball at Kentucky.
—
6A DISTRICT 4
Winner: Southlake Carroll Dragons (13-2)
The Dragons reached the semifinals last year before falling to DeSoto. Offense will need to replace Georgia Tech signee Graham Knowles, but RB Riley Wormley (USC) and TE Jack Van Dorselaer (Tennessee) return.
The Trojans’ RB group feature UTEP commit Josh Bell (1,936 yards/26 TD) and Juntavious ‘J.T.’ Harris (915/12).
—
6A DISTRICT 5
Winner: Coppell Cowboys (12-1)
Sleeper: Lewisville Hebron Hawks (4-5)
Despite a losing record, the Hawks were competitive with 3 losses by a combined 13 points last fall. Hebron has 16 starters back too.
—
6A DISTRICT 6
Winner: Prosper Eagles (11-2)
The Eagles have 5 OL with D-1 futures, including Texas A&M pledge Connor Carty and Sam Houston State commit Logan Cahill.
Sleeper: Plano East Panthers (6-5)
Coach Tony Benedetto led the Panthers to the postseason last fall for the first time since 2018. The Panthers had as many wins last year as the previous four seasons combined.
—
6A DISTRICT 7
Winner: Dallas Jesuit Rangers (8-4)
The Rangers return 9 starters on both sides of the ball. Kicker/punter Noah McGough was a 6A all-state pick and the district special teams player of the year.
Sleeper: J.J. Pearce Mustangs (6-4)
The Mustangs had a winning record but missed the postseason last year but have 14 total starters back.
—
6A DISTRICT 8
Winner: Arlington Martin Warriors (8-4)
TE/DE Jesse Ford holds 15 Division I offers and had 40 tackles, 12 1/2 TFL and 7 sacks as a sophomore last year.
Sleeper: Haltom Buffaloes (2-7)
The Buffaloes return 5 starters on both sides of the ball, but moved districts and avoid Keller, Southlake Carroll and Trophy Club Byron Nelson.
—
6A DISTRICT 9
Winner: Garland Sachse Mustangs (8-3)
The Mustangs have arguably one of the best players in the country in Texas pledge Kaliq Lockett, who had 59 catches for 1,314 yards and 13 touchdowns last year.
Sleeper: Garland Naaman Forest Rangers (1-9)
The Rangers return 17 total staters and QB DeAngelo Pearles is back of his 3rd year under center.
—
6A DISTRICT 10
Winner: Forney Jackrabbits (13-2)
A Class 5A DI semifinalist lsat year moves up to Class 6A but features junior RB Javian Osborne, a 4-star recruit that ran for 2,204 yards and 40 TDs last year.
Sleeper: North Forney Falcons (9-3)
The Falcons picked up their first Class 6A playoff win last year and posted 4 more wins than the 2021 and 2022 seasons combined.
—
6A DISTRICT 11
Winner: DeSoto Eagles (15-0)
In a loaded district with Duncanville, DeSoto has slight edge with 12 returning starters. RB Deondrae Riden ran for 1,065 yards despite missing half the year with injuries.
Sleeper: Mesquite Horn Jaguars (5-5)
The Jaguars offense line features 3-year starter Lamont Rogers (6-6, 311), who has committed to Missouri.
—
6A DISTRICT 12
Winner: Killeen Harker Heights Knights (7-4)
There are 12 starters back this year, including seven on offense for the Knights. Air Force pledge Kaden Butler ran for 906 yards and 10 scores.
Sleeper: Bryan Vikings (3-7)
The Vikings return 9 starters on offense, including WR Terrence Lewis, a North Texas commit who had 49 catches for 948 yards and 7 TDs last year.
—
6A DISTRICT 13
Winner: Willis Wildkats (12-1)
The Wildkats do lose Mr. Everything D.J. Lagway but junior WR/DB Jermaine Bishop and WR Jalen Mickens, a Louisiana Tech pledge, give the offense weapons.
Sleeper: Conroe Grand Oaks Grizzlies (3-7)
The Grizzlies won 2 of the final 3 last year and returns 14 starters this fall.
—
6A DISTRICT 14
Winner: Spring Westfield Mustangs (11-3)
The Mustangs have been used to deep playoff runs in recent years and should be the same this year. S Joseph Albright — 82 tackles — is a TCU commit.
Sleeper: Spring Lions (5-6)
The Lions return 6 starters on both sides of the ball. DL Floyd Guidry, a TCU pledge, had 48 tackle and 15 TFL last year.
—
6A DISTRICT 15
Winner: Klein Cain Hurricanes (8-4)
Senior LB Trent Lancaster (129 tackles, 36 TFL, 5 fumble recoveries) and Junior LB Caleb ‘CJ’ Mooring (104 tackles, 4 sacks) are the headliners back for the Hurricanes.
Sleeper: Magnolia Bulldogs (9-3)
The Bulldogs move up from 5A Division I but returns 13 starters.
—
6A DISTRICT 16
Winner: Cypress Bridgeland Bears (9-2)
The Bears’ OL features Texas A&M pledge Jonte Newman (6-4, 275) and Oklahoma commit Ryan Fodje (6-5, 275).
Sleeper: Cypress Lakes Spartans (3-7)
The Spartans snapped a 26-game losing streak in Week 1 last year. Former Cypress Woods OC coordinator Tyrone Carter takes over a team with 18 total starters back.
—
-- Cody Thorn | @sblivetx