Quanell X Farrakhan Jr., blue chip Texas high school football prospect, awaits 'tough decision'
Quanell X Farrakhan Jr., blue chip Texas high school football wide receiver prospect, has much to consider ahead of his July 13 commitment announcement.
He's already made a decision — but won't tell you until July 13.
A 4-star prospect now at North Shore High School, Farrakhan Jr. established a Top 3 of Alabama, Texas A&M and Nebraska, then took official visits to UCLA and Colorado the last two weekends of June. He mulled, but ultimately did not take a visit to Arizona State before July 13.
That gave the nation's No. 43 wide receiver and No. 43 overall recruit in Texas (247 Sports) the clarity he needed with more than a week until his announcement.
"I’m pretty much 100 percent locked in with the school I’m finna go to," Farrakhan Jr. told SBLive. Still, "it's a real tough decision."
Farrakhan Jr. made an immediate impact at Grand Oaks (Texas) as a freshman. He transferred to The Woodlands (Texas) and rattled off stellar sophomore and junior seasons before moving to 6A Division I state runner-up North Shore, which finished 2023 as the UIL 6A Division I runners-up and theNo. 13 ranked team in the country (SBLive/SI).
He's spent recent months adjusting to national powerhouse North Shore, where he transferred in the offseason. He and Mustangs QB Kaleb Bailey throw after the program's weekday workouts. He even lifted with Miami Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill this week.
As a junior, he had his best season to date, catching for 809 yards and 12 touchdowns in 13 games. and helped The Woodlands reach the third round of the UIL Class 6A Division I playoffs.
Where does that leave him with his finalists? Here's what Farrakhan Jr. had to say:
ON UCLA/COLORADO
Farrakhan Jr.'s two official visits were paid in the last two weeks to schools not in his previously-listed Top 3: UCLA on June 17, then Colorado on June 21.
Why visit UCLA and Colorado? As a way to follow through with coaches he said built strong relationships with him through his recruitment, Farrakhan Jr. said.
"When I got up there, I had a wonderful experience, I loved the coaching staffs, they treated me just like family," Farrakhan Jr. said. "I feel like that’s something I can be a part of with each and every one of those schools I listed and visited."
ON ALABAMA
Kaleb DeBoer and staff offered Farrakhan Jr. within two weeks of leaving Washington to take on the task of replacing Nick Saban. Visiting Alabama and watching the team practice, he said, wowed him.
"They practice with intensity," Farrakhan Jr. said.
"Coach DeBoer always keeps it 100, he’s always going to keep it real. And the receiver coach is always going to keep it 100 too. Having coaches that are always going to keep it real with you is something I’ll need because I wouldn’t like to have a coach that would sit there and lie to my face."
ON NEBRASKA
Nebraska offered in April 2023. Farrakhan Jr. never visited. Still, the program found its way into his first Top 3:
"They're always contacting and reaching out to me," Farrakhan said. "They’re always popping up to my school, making sure I’m good and OK outside of football. That really plays a big role in my recruitment when you can take care of me outside of me just playing a football player — raising a young man."
ON TEXAS A&M
The Aggies offered Farrakhan Jr. in January, not long after new head coach Mike Elko was hired to replace Jimbo Fisher, who was fired in November.
He'd visited College Station unofficially during the Fisher tenure, but Elko and his new staff made enough of an impression for Farrakhan to put the school in his initial Top 3.
The prospect of staying close to home is alluring, Farrakhan admitted.
So is playing in the Southeastern Conference.
"Ain’t nothing better than playing in the biggest conference in college football," Farrakhan said. "Can’t beat that. I believe in what (head coach Mike) Elko and (wide receivers coach Holman) Wiggins have going on there."
-- Andy Buhler | andy@scorebooklive.com | @sblivetx