Quanell X Farrakhan Jr. commits to Colorado, Deion Sanders: 'I believe in what they've got going on'
Colorado wasn't even in Quanell X Farrakhan Jr.'s top-3, but he was sure paying attention by the time Buffaloes wide receivers coach Jason Phillips left North Shore High School (Texas) this summer.
"He said, 'you are a dog and best believe we’re coming, we’re going to get you," Farrakhan Jr. told SBLive. "At first, I thought he was just talking, I just thought he was just saying this, this and that. But they were coming."
Farrakhan Jr. announced his committed to Deion Sanders and Colorado on Saturday over Alabama, Nebraska and Texas A&M. The 4-star prospect is the sixth commit in Colorado's 2025 class.
"Coach Prime has literally been calling my phone, begging me to be up there," Farrakhan Jr. said. "I believe in what they’ve got going on."
Coach Prime's desire to land him excited the pass-catcher. His June 21 official visit, which he called "unbelievable," left little doubt.
"Just having the Colorado fans waiting at the school for us to get out the cars, it was just amazing," Farrakhan Jr. said. "I loved everything about it. Coaching staff treating me well, all the Colorado views, it being a safe city and everything like that."
Farrakhan Jr. carried a top 3 of Alabama, Nebraska and Texas A&M when he took his two official visits to UCLA and Colorado in June.
To Farrakhan Jr., the nation's No. 36 rated wide receiver and No. 43 prospect in Texas (247 Sports), Sanders offered a path to play on both offense and defense. Farrakhan Jr., who is also a corner back, would just have to prove himself on offense first.
Alabama was also open to him playing both ways, but he saw Colorado as the surest path to two-way stardom.
"Coach Sanders says you need to earn your stripes at your position first and he’ll let you get a shot at the other side of the ball," Farrakhan Jr. said. "So I feel like I’m going to earn my stripes and be able to play the other side of the ball and showcase my talents like Travis Hunter."
In Farrakhan Jr., Colorado lands one of the most productive receivers in the Lone Star State over the past three seasons.
As a junior, he had his best season to date, catching for 809 yards and 12 touchdowns in 13 games, was named a first team 6A District 13 selection on offense and helped The Woodlands (Texas) reach the third round of the UIL Class 6A Division I playoffs.
He was the same district's newcomer of the year after a breakout season as a freshman at Conroe Grand Oaks, then transferred to The Woodlands as a sophomore.
The Woodlands open the 2024 season at Cinco Ranch on Aug. 31.
-- Andy Buhler | andy@scorebooklive.com | @sblivetx