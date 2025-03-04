Ranking: Top 30 games of No. 1 five-star recruit Aaliyah Chavez's varsity high school basketball career
Now that her illustrious varsity basketball career at Lubbock Monterey High School in Lubbock, Texas, is officially in the books, it's time to take a look back at some of the most memorable games Chavez played as a Lady Plainsmen.
With 19 points in her final game on March 1 - Monterey's first girls basketball state championship in 44 years - Chavez finished her historic varsity career with 4,796 points, placing her 14th all-time in career scoring, surpassing Delta Academy’s Lindsay Roy (Marks, Mississippi), who set the mark from 2008-2012, per MaxPreps records.
After moving into 16th all-time in single season scoring with 1,324 points as a junior, she bumped herself down to 17th this year by easily surpassing that mark. She finished her senior campaign with 1,451 points, good for 10th all-time – bumping Southeast Lauderdale’s Monique Horner (Meridian, Mississippi, 2000-2001) to 11th.
Along with her shiny new career and season points records, Chavez also holds school records for most points in a game (57), most assists in a season (240), 3-pointers in a game (13), 3-pointers in a season (194) and career 3-pointers (639).
A five-star recruit and the nation's No. 1 recruit for the 2025 class, Chavez is also a state champion, Mamba Invitational MVP (2004), McDonald's All-American (2025), Texas Girls Gatorade Player of the Year (2024) and Naismith Girls Basketball Player of the Year Award finalist (2025), among a host of additional honors.
While there are several big games on this list, High School on SI has picked out 30 of biggest performances of Aaliyah Chavez's high school career at Monterey and ranked them with recaps on each performance.
Read more stories about Aaliyah Chavez's historic career here.
Top 30 performances of Aaliyah Chavez's career at Lubbock Monterey
30. Double double vs. Lubbock-Cooper - (Jan. 29, 2025)
Lubbock-Cooper couldn’t keep her off the boards. In a 67-29 victory for the Lady Plainsmen, Chavez pulled down 14 defensive rebounds and finished the game with 16 total.
She completed the double double with 34 points on offense and added three assists, six steals and three blocks.
29. Double double, 15 boards vs. Pebble Hills - (Dec. 1, 2022)
In the biggest blowout win of her career, Chavez led all performers with 34 points and 15 rebounds in a 122-34 victory over Pebble Hills. She pulled down six rebounds and added three steals in the win. Senior Kelly Mora had 26 points in that game, while then freshmen Ambrosia Cole and Ari Johnson - who Chavez would later go on to win a state championship alongside - had 12 points apiece.
28. Double double, 17 boards vs. Snyder - (Dec. 21, 2021)
Yet another dominant performance as a freshman, Chavez scored 30 points and pulled down 17 rebounds as the Lady Plainsmen rolled Snyder 87-30. She also chipped in eight assists.
27. Caprock Classic Game 3 - (Dec. 27, 2024)
Trailing 20-19 at the end of the first quarter, Monterey flipped a switch and closed the first half on a 29-11 run and never looked back.
Chavez capped her fantastic tournament run one assist shy of a triple double, as she finished with 42 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists. She also chipped in three steals.
26. Double double, 16 boards vs. Hebron - (Nov. 18, 2023)
The only time she appears on this list in a losing fashion, Chavez still carried the Lady Plainsmen on her back in this one.
Despite losing 82-65 to Hebron, Chavez scored 43 points and pulled down 16 rebounds with two assists, two steals and one block.
25. Double double, 17 boards vs. Shoemaker - (Nov. 16, 2023)
Shoemaker had no answer for Chavez on either end of the floor in Monterey's 83-50 win.
She controlled the offense with 44 points, leading all scorers, and pulled down a game-high 17 rebounds while chipping in six assists and five steals.
24. Double double, 46 points vs. Hendrickson - (Dec. 2, 2024)
Nearly outscoring the opponent on her own, Chavez rattled in 46 points in a 72-51 victory over Hendrickson during her junior season.
She completed the double double with 12 rebounds while also adding two assists, four steals and one block.
23. Double double, 46 points vs. Plainview - (Nov. 26, 2024)
Her dominance over Plainview continued as a senior.
Shooting 56 percent from the field (18 of 32) Chavez scored 46 points, pulled down 15 rebounds and added three assists and two steals in an 83-60 victory.
22. Double double, 45 points vs. Lake Highlands - (Nov. 14, 2024)
The Lady Plainsmen moved to 9-0 as Chavez hit eight 3-pointers one game after sinking 10 in a win against Lubbock Estacado.
She sank 16 of 24 field goal attempts (67 percent) and finished with 45 points and 13 rebounds while also adding five assists, eight steals and one block.
21. Double double, 45 points vs. Lubbock-Cooper - (Jan. 19, 2024)
One of several big games against her cross-town rival, Chavez had a few to remember as a junior.
Hot from long range, she drained eight 3-pointers and rolled to a game-high 45 points and 13 rebounds while also adding six assists and two steals.
20. Double double, 45 points vs. Lubbock-Cooper - (Jan. 20, 2023)
In an 86-67 win over Lubbock-Cooper Chavez had 45 points, 12 rebounds, eight assists, one steal and one block.
She shot 69 percent from the floor on 18 of 26 attempts.
19. Double double, 47 points vs. Plainview - (Feb. 13, 2023)
Monterey rolled Plainview 104-64 and Chavez racked up 47 points, 11 rebounds, four assists, two steals and three blocks.
18. Double double, 48 points vs. Lubbock - (Dec. 10, 2024)
Monterey improved to 18-2 with a convincing home win against Lubbock.
Despite a slow third quarter for the Lady Plainsmen, they exploded with 21 points in the fourth quarter to close out the win. Shooting 18 of 32 from the field, Chavez scored 48 points, including five 3-pointers, and pulled down 12 rebounds in the win. She also had five steals, two assists and two blocks.
17. 47 points, 10 treys vs. Lubbock Estacado - (Nov. 12, 2024)
Monterey had runs of 30-5 in the second quarter and 25-7 in the fourth in a 93-33 thumping of Lubbock Estacado.
Ambrosia Cole scored 32 points, but Chavez led all scorers with 47 points, including 10 3-pointers. Chavez also had six rebounds, seven assists, six steals and two blocks in the win.
16. 47 points, 12 treys vs. Lubbock - (Jan. 12, 2024)
In an 89-38 victory over Lubbock, Chavez sank 17 of 26 shots, including 12 3-pointers, and finished with 47 points and five assists.
She was also productive on defense, where she added six rebounds, nine steals and two blocks.
15. 2024 Caprock Classic Game 2 - (Dec. 27, 2024)
She went off again in the second game of the Caprock Classic.
Chavez hit 17 of 30 shots and scored 44 points, but her defensive contributions were just as impressive. She ripped down 19 rebounds (six offensive, 13 defensive) and had two blocks and a steal. Offensively, she also had four assists.
She amassed 21 points off 3-pointers, connecting on seven of 12 attempts from long range.
14. 18 assists vs. Plainview - (Nov. 23, 2021)
In the ninth game of her career, Chavez put together a crazy stat line of 45 points and 18 assists in a 100-70 victory over Plainview. It was the sixth double double in the first nine games of her career and set a new single-game assists record at Monterey (which still stands).
13. 50 points vs. Amarillo - (Feb. 19, 2024)
Chavez reached the half-century mark for the sixth time in her career during a regional quarterfinal against Amarillo. While the Lady Plainsmen weren’t successful, losing the game 75-68, Chavez finished with 50 points, including six 3-pointers, and added nine rebounds, two assists and two steals in the final game of her junior campaign.
12. 51 points vs. Coronado - (Dec. 12, 2023)
She poured in some huge games as a junior, and this is one of them.
In an 88-54 thumping of Lubbock Coronado, the five-star junior scored 51 points and added nine rebounds, two assists and had five steals.
11. 50 points, 12 rebounds vs. Coronado - (Jan. 16, 2024)
One game after hitting 12 3-pointers and scoring 47 points in a win against Lubbock, she connected on 21 of 32 shots and hit eight 3-pointers in a 71-38 victory.
Then a junior, Chavez finished the game with 50 points, 12 rebounds, six steals, four assists and three blocks.
10. Triple double vs. Lubbock-Cooper - (Jan. 30, 2024)
Just two games after recording her second triple double, Chavez picked up her third in a 102-35 victory over Lubbock-Cooper. She scored 39 points and added 19 rebounds with 14 assists while also chipping in seven steals and two blocks.
Teammate Ambrosia Cole, then a sophomore, also had a huge game with 34 points.
9. Triple double vs. Abilene - (Jan. 23, 2024)
Chavez recorded her second career triple double in an 81-30 victory over Abilene. Dominant in all phases, Chavez rattled in 42 points, pulled down 11 rebounds and had a whopping 12 steals. She also added six assists and three blocks.
8. 53 points - 2024 Caprock Classic Game 1 - (Dec. 26, 2024)
Chavez gifted the Lady Plainsmen the second-highest single-game points total of her career against Pampa in their first game of the Caprock Classic.
Knocking down nine 3-pointers and 21 of 37 shots from the field, Chavez scored 53 points - the second-highest single-game total of her career - and had six rebounds, four assists and eight steals in the game.
7. First triple double vs. Lubbock-Cooper - (Jan. 6, 2023)
One of the most complete performances of her career, Chavez knocked down 16 of 22 shots (72 percent) from the field and finished with 38 points, 11 rebounds and 12 assists in a 98-51 win. he also added three steals and three blocks.
Chavez fell one rebound shy of another triple double in her very next game, instead finishing with 17 points, nine boards and 10 assists.
6. Final 50-point game vs. Fort Worth Brewer - (Feb. 18, 2025)
Facing off against Fort Worth Brewer in the region semifinals of the Texas University Interscholastic League (UIL) 5A Division II state tournament, Chavez turned in one more big performance for the ages.
She connected on 20 field goals, including seven 3-pointers, and finished with 50 points – the final 50-point game of her varsity career – nine rebounds, three assists, two steals and three blocks to help propel Monterey into the regional final.
5. Career-high 57 points vs. Plano - (Nov. 16, 2023)
Efficient from all over the floor, she sank 23 of 33 shots, including nine 3-pointers, to finish with a career-high 57 points in an 80-54 win over Plano. Chavez also added six boards, two assists and a block.
4. First 50-point game, double double vs. Lubbock Coronado - (Jan. 14, 2022)
In a 75-44 win over Coronado, she hit 20 field goals on 39 attempts, including eight 3-pointers, and finished with 50 points, 12 rebounds, six assists, three steals and two blocks in the biggest offensive showing of her young career.
3. 51 points, 23 boards vs. Plainview - (Dec. 29, 2023)
Plainview probably feels a bit picked on, as Chavez turned in some of the best performances of her career against the Lady Bulldogs.
In this case, she turned in the most productive single game performance of her illustrious career, draining eight 3-pointers and scoring 51 points while ripping down 23 rebounds in a 90-47 win. She also added four assists, two blocks and one steal.
2. First varsity game - double double vs. Midland Legacy - (Nov. 6, 2021)
Chavez made a splash right out of the gate with a double double in the first varsity game of her career at Lubbock Monterey. Playing at Midland Legacy, Chavez shot 10 of 19 from the floor and finished with 29 points, 13 rebounds, three assists and five steals in a 56-34 win. Monterey closed the game on a 28-8 run.
It was a sign of great things to come for the Lady Plainsmen. After going 4-20 during the 2020-2021 season - the year before Chavez arrived - they turned it around to go 30-9 during Chavez's freshman campaign and 130-24 overall during her time at Monterey.
1. Class 5A-II state championship - finals MVP vs. Liberty Hill - (March 1, 2025)
It was far from the most productive game of her career, but it was by far the biggest game.
Chavez helped Lubbock Monterey win its second state championship in girls program history, and first since 1981, in a 64-35 victory over Liberty Hill in the Texas UIL 5A Division II state championship at the Alamodome in San Antonio. She scored a game-high 19 points and had seven rebounds, six assists, two steals and a block while earning finals MVP honors.
The final basket of her career at Monterey was a long 3-pointer near the end of the fourth quarter.