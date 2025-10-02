San Antonio Area High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 2-4, 2025
There are 60 games scheduled across the San Antonio metro area on Thursday, October 2, Friday, October 3, and Saturday, October 4, including many games featuring statewide top teams. You can follow every game live on our San Antonio Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend include many of Texas' top-ranked teams on each of the three days this weekend. Look out for Davenport vs John F Kennedy battling it out on Friday.
San Antonio High School Football Schedule - Thursday, October 2, 2025
There are five games scheduled across the San Antonio metro area on Thursday, October 2. There are also games featuring ranked teams, highlighted by Brennan vs O'Connor. You can follow every game on our San Antonio Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Rocksprings (2-2) vs Leakey (2-2) at 7:00 PM
Cornerstone Christian (0-0) vs Stanton (1-4) at 7:00 PM
Lanier (3-2) vs Highlands (1-4) at 7:00 PM
Churchill (1-3) vs Clark (4-0) at 7:00 PM
Brennan (3-1) vs O'Connor (2-3) at 7:00 PM
San Antonio High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 3, 2025
There are 43 games scheduled across the San Antonio metro area on Friday, October 3. There are multiple games that feature ranked teams, highlighted by Harlandale vs Alamo Heights. You can follow every game on our San Antonio Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Buckholts (2-1) vs Runge (3-0) at 7:00 PM
Sabinal (2-3) vs Center Point (2-3) at 7:00 PM
La Pryor (2-2) vs Brackett (2-3) at 7:00 PM
Natalia (3-1) vs Karnes City (2-2) at 7:00 PM
Young Men's Leadership Academy (0-2) vs Dilley (2-2) at 7:00 PM
Poth (3-1) vs Nixon-Smiley (4-0) at 7:00 PM
Cotulla (2-2) vs Stockdale (3-1) at 7:00 PM
Yoakum (4-1) vs Blanco (4-1) at 7:00 PM
Luling (0-4) vs Marion (3-1) at 7:00 PM
Ingram Moore (1-4) vs Randolph (2-3) at 7:00 PM
Palacios (1-3) vs Goliad (3-1) at 7:00 PM
Somerset (2-1) vs Uvalde (2-3) at 7:00 PM
Hallettsville (2-3) vs Rockport-Fulton (2-3) at 7:00 PM
Pearsall (1-4) vs Zapata (4-1) at 7:00 PM
John F. Kennedy (1-3) vs Davenport (5-0) at 7:00 PM
Fredericksburg (2-3) vs Canyon Lake (4-1) at 7:00 PM
Robstown (4-0) vs Carrizo Springs (1-4) at 7:00 PM
Comfort (4-1) vs Bandera (5-0) at 7:00 PM
Edison (0-5) vs Sam Houston (2-6) at 7:00 PM
Burbank (0-3) vs Jefferson (0-4) at 7:00 PM
Veterans Memorial (2-2) vs McCollum (1-3) at 7:00 PM
Victoria West (6-0) vs Tivy (5-1) at 7:00 PM
Reagan (1-3) vs Madison (1-3) at 7:00 PM
Laredo LBJ (5-0) vs Medina Valley (3-2) at 7:00 PM
Warren (3-2) vs Stevens (1-2) at 7:00 PM
Cuero (5-0) vs Harlingen (0-4) at 7:00 PM
St. Thomas Catholic (1-0) vs Central Catholic (2-2) at 7:00 PM
Alexander (4-1) vs Del Rio (0-5) at 7:00 PM
Kenedy (4-1) vs Ganado (4-1) at 7:30 PM
Weimar (3-1) vs Schulenburg (2-2) at 7:30 PM
Salado (3-2) vs Navarro (1-4) at 7:30 PM
Gonzales (2-1) vs Smithville (0-5) at 7:30 PM
Devine (1-4) vs Marble Falls (2-3) at 7:30 PM
Southwest (4-0) vs Southside (3-2) at 7:30 PM
Martin (1-3) vs South San Antonio (3-2) at 7:30 PM
Edison (0-5) vs Houston (1-4) at 7:30 PM
Winn (0-4) vs Cigarroa (0-5) at 7:30 PM
Harlandale (2-3) vs Alamo Heights (4-1) at 7:30 PM
Steele (4-1) vs East Central (1-4) at 7:30 PM
Canyon (2-1) vs Johnson (1-3) at 7:30 PM
Johnson (3-0) vs Roosevelt (0-4) at 7:30 PM
San Marcos (3-2) vs Clemens (2-4) at 7:30 PM
San Antonio High School Football Schedule - Saturday, October 4, 2025
There are three games scheduled across the San Antonio metro area on Saturday, October 4. The final game, Somerset Academy Collegiate vs D'Hanis, starts at 7 p.m. You can follow every game on our San Antonio Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Somerset Academy Collegiate (0-3) vs D'Hanis (1-2) at 7:00 PM
Sotomayor (2-3) vs Holmes (1-3) at 7:00 PM
Harlan (4-0) vs Marshall (0-3) at 7:00 PM
