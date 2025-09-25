San Antonio Area High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 25-27, 2025
There are 63 games scheduled across the San Antonio metro area on Thursday, September 25, Friday, September 26, and Saturday, September 27, including many games featuring statewide top teams. You can follow every game live on our San Antonio Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend include many of Texas' top-ranked teams on each of the three days this weekend. Look out for Pieper vs Smithson Valley battling it out on Friday.
San Antonio High School Football Schedule - Thursday, September 25, 2025
There are 10 games scheduled across the San Antonio metro area on Thursday, September 25. There are also games featuring ranked teams, highlighted by Rocksprings vs Rankin. You can follow every game on our San Antonio Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Stockdale (2-1) vs Young Men's Leadership Academy (0-0) at 5:00 PM
Blanco (3-1) vs San Antonio Memorial (1-3) at 5:00 PM
South San Antonio (3-1) vs Nixon (2-2) at 5:00 PM
Victoria East (0-5) vs New Braunfels (4-0) at 5:00 PM
MacArthur (0-4) vs Wagner (1-3) at 5:00 PM
Jefferson (0-3) vs Lanier (2-2) at 5:00 PM
Del Rio (0-4) vs Laredo LBJ (4-0) at 5:00 PM
Marshall (0-2) vs Sotomayor (1-3) at 5:00 PM
Holmes (1-2) vs Warren (2-2) at 5:00 PM
Rocksprings (2-1) vs Rankin (2-1) at 5:30 PM
San Antonio High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 26, 2025
There are 48 games scheduled across the San Antonio metro area on Friday, September 26. There are multiple games that feature ranked teams, highlighted by Belton vs Cuero. You can follow every game on our San Antonio Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Corpus Christi Coastal Christian Homeschool (0-0) vs Runge (2-0) at 5:00 PM
Somerset Academy Collegiate (0-2) vs Sabinal (1-3) at 5:00 PM
Center Point (2-2) vs La Pryor (1-2) at 5:00 PM
Charlotte (2-1) vs St. Anthony (0-1) at 5:00 PM
Yorktown (3-1) vs Bruni (0-2) at 5:00 PM
Dilley (2-1) vs Natalia (2-1) at 5:00 PM
Karnes City (2-1) vs Poth (2-1) at 5:00 PM
Nixon-Smiley (3-0) vs Cotulla (2-1) at 5:00 PM
Yoakum (3-1) vs Hyde Park (0-0) at 5:00 PM
Poteet (1-3) vs Marion (2-1) at 5:00 PM
Shiner (4-0) vs Luling (0-3) at 5:00 PM
Llano (3-1) vs Comfort (4-0) at 5:00 PM
Brady (3-1) vs Ingram Moore (0-4) at 5:00 PM
Goliad (2-1) vs Mathis (1-2) at 5:00 PM
Randolph (1-3) vs Cole (2-2) at 5:00 PM
Lytle (2-2) vs Pearsall (1-3) at 5:00 PM
Jones (1-3) vs Hallettsville (1-3) at 5:00 PM
Uvalde (2-2) vs Fredericksburg (1-3) at 5:00 PM
Floresville (3-1) vs Jourdanton (2-2) at 5:00 PM
Davenport (4-0) vs Pleasanton (2-2) at 5:00 PM
Canyon Lake (3-1) vs John F. Kennedy (1-2) at 5:00 PM
Carrizo Springs (1-3) vs Crystal City (4-0) at 5:00 PM
Bandera (4-0) vs Hondo (4-0) at 5:00 PM
Pieper (2-2) vs Smithson Valley (3-1) at 5:00 PM
Highlands (0-4) vs Edison (0-4) at 5:00 PM
Boerne-Champion (2-2) vs Seguin (3-1) at 5:00 PM
Sam Houston (1-5) vs Brackenridge (1-3) at 5:00 PM
Tivy (4-1) vs Harlandale (2-2) at 5:00 PM
Belton (2-2) vs Cuero (4-0) at 5:00 PM
McCollum (1-2) vs Victoria West (5-0) at 5:00 PM
Alamo Heights (4-0) vs Boerne (3-1) at 5:00 PM
Medina Valley (2-2) vs Eagle Pass (2-1) at 5:00 PM
Clemens (2-3) vs Steele (3-1) at 5:00 PM
Clark (3-0) vs Lee (2-1) at 5:00 PM
Madison (0-3) vs Churchill (1-2) at 5:00 PM
Central Catholic (1-2) vs Savio (0-0) at 5:00 PM
Grandfalls-Royalty (3-1) vs Holy Cross (2-0) at 5:30 PM
Falls City (2-2) vs Junction (4-0) at 5:30 PM
Schulenburg (1-2) vs Kenedy (4-0) at 5:30 PM
Marble Falls (2-2) vs La Vernia (3-1) at 5:30 PM
Navarro (1-3) vs Wimberley (2-2) at 5:30 PM
San Antonio Christian (0-1) vs Devine (1-3) at 5:30 PM
Southside (2-2) vs Martin (1-2) at 5:30 PM
Houston (0-4) vs Brackenridge (1-3) at 5:30 PM
Winn (0-3) vs Jay (3-0) at 5:30 PM
East Central (1-3) vs Judson (1-3) at 5:30 PM
Johnson (1-2) vs San Marcos (2-2) at 5:30 PM
O'Connor (2-2) vs Harlan (3-0) at 5:30 PM
San Antonio High School Football Schedule - Saturday, September 27, 2025
There are five games scheduled across the San Antonio metro area on Saturday, September 27. The final game, Brackett vs D'Hanis, starts at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our San Antonio Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Brackett (1-3) vs D'Hanis (1-1) at 5:00 PM
Reagan (0-3) vs Roosevelt (0-3) at 5:00 PM
Stevens (0-2) vs Taft (2-1) at 5:00 PM
Brandeis (2-1) vs Johnson (2-0) at 5:00 PM
