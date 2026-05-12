2026 Texas (UIL) High School Baseball Playoffs: Brackets, Schedules - May 13-16

After a long season of competition, the Texas high school baseball playoffs have begun narrowing the field on the journey to crown a champion in each classification.

The competition only heats up from here, with the playoff action continuing throughout the week and into the weekend.

The 2026 Texas high school baseball playoffs continue May 13-16 with the regional semifinals in all classifications.

The winners from this round will advance to the regional finals, which begin next week.

The 2026 UIL Texas high school baseball state championship games will begin on June 4.

High School On SI has brackets for every classification and division in the Texas high school baseball playoffs.

2026 Texas High School Baseball 1A Playoff Brackets, Schedule, Scores (UIL) - May 13-16, 2026

2026 Texas High School Baseball 2A Playoff Brackets, Schedule, Scores (UIL) - May 13-16, 2026

2026 Texas High School Baseball 3A Playoff Brackets, Schedule, Scores (UIL) - May 13-16, 2026

2026 Texas High School Baseball 4A Playoff Brackets, Schedule, Scores (UIL) - May 13-16, 2026

2026 Texas High School Baseball 5A Playoff Brackets, Schedule, Scores (UIL) - May 13-16, 2026

2026 Texas High School Baseball 6A Playoff Brackets, Schedule, Scores (UIL) - May 13-16, 2026

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