See Every Winner from the 2025 UIL Texas High School Cross Country Meet
The 2025 Texas high school cross country season wrapped up this weekend in Round Rock when the UIL hosted the Class 1A to Class 6A finals Friday and Saturday.
The festivities at Old Settlers Park featured new champions and many repeat winners — both individually and in the team standings.
There were some historical marks achieved in times and team achievements as well.
Most of the races were 5K, but the 1A and 3A girls and 2A and 4A boys ran 3,200-meter races.
Friday , Oct. 31
3A Girls
- 1st: Kenli Atwood, Holliday, 11:18
2nd: Brynleigh McFarlin, Keene, 11:35.1
3rd: Sarah Spears, Holliday, 11:38
Tidbit: After being a runner-up last year, Atwood takes home the state title.
Team champion: East Bernard — The Brahmas were second last year, but took the top spot this fall.
3A Boys
1st: Noah Strohman, Holliday, 15:26.4
2nd: Ryder Strohman, Holliday, 15:44.7
3rd: Joseph Dominguez, Canadian, 15:51.8
Tidbit: Noah Strohman became the first athlete in UIL history to win four individual cross country championships.
Team champion: Lytle — A repeat championship for the Pirates and three titles in four years.
5A Girls
1st: Eva Cragnolino, Austin Liberal Arts and Science Academy, 17:47.1
2nd: Molly Garrison, Aledo, 17:53.5
3rd: Haylee Hughes, Montgomery Lake Creek, 17:56.8
Tidbit: Cragnolino took 8th last year for the Raptors, but dropped nearly 50 seconds off her time this year to win.
Team champion: Lucas Lovejoy — Camryn Benson had an 8th-place finish for the Leopards, who won state title No. 6.
5A Boys
1st: Colby Huntress, Austin L.C. Anderson, 15:06.8
2nd: Jaxon Asbill, Dayton, 15:10.3
3rd: Tyler Connelly, Aledo, 15:10.8
Tidbit: Huntress pulled away late from the other two at the front of the pack by running a personal best.
Team champion: Grapevine — The Mustangs won their 4th state title since 2020. Andrew DeYoung (8th) and Juan Gallegos (10th) had top-10 finishes.
1A Girls
1st: London Yanity, Tilden McMullen County, 11:37.9
2nd: Jace Chisum, Jayton, 11:54.9
3rd: Danni Ruiz, Menard, 11:58.7
Tidbit: Yanity, a senior, ran her best time ever to claim the title. It was also the 5th fastest mark in 1A history.
Team champion: Tilden McMullen County — A repeat championship for the girls' program
1A Boys
1st: Sebastian Talamantez, Comstock, 16:20.3
2nd: Brett Macias, Neches, 16:59.6
3rd: Aaron Fagan, Zephyr, 17:06
Tidbit: The senior capped off his career with 3 straight titles for the Panthers.
Team champion: Clyde Eula — The Pirates’ top finisher was Jackson Dechaume, who took 7th.
Saturday, Nov. 1
4A Girls
1st: Addyson Bristow, Canyon, 10:38.7
2nd: Brooke French, Canyon Randall, 11:15.1
3rd: Presli Pool, Canyon, 11:15.4
Tidbit: West Texas dominated this race with 5 of the top 6. Bristow ran the fastest ever in a 4A girls race, breaking her record she set last year at 10:43.30.
Team champion: Canyon — The 1st and 3rd finishes helped the Eagles claim state title No. 13, second most in UIL history.
4A Boys
1st: Domenic San Miguel, Canyon, 15:08.2
2nd: Armando Morales, La Feria, 15:08.3
3rd: Noah Cooper, Canyon, 15:13.3
Tidbit: In one of the closest races you’ll ever see, San Miguel won by a lean.
Team champion: Canyon — Eagles secured the boys’ 8th state title, now tied with College Station A&M Consolidated for 5th all-time
6A Girls
1st: Macy Wingard, Denton Braswell, 16:45.7
2nd: Laney Barnes, Cypress Woods, 17:09.6
3rd: Maya Easterwood, Coppell, 17:13
Tidbit: The BYU pledge became the first girl to win three straight 6A titles and her time was the fourth-fastest ever in 6A.
Team champion: Cypress Bridgeland — The Houston area school had back-to-back finishers in Rowan Saacke and Hope Smith in 5th and 6th, respectively, and then Susana Rawls took 9th. That allowed the Bars to win the state title and keep Flower Mound from winning its 6th straight. Bridgeland had a score of 38, three better than Flower Mound.
6A Boys
1st: Caden Leonard, Southlake Carroll, 14:42
2nd: Ruel Newberry, Denton John H. Guyer, 14:49
3rd: Griffen Saacke, Cypress Bridgeland, 14:52.3
Tidbit: Leonard became the first boys runner to win three in a row in the state’s largest classification, dating back to 1972.
Team champion: Southlake Carroll — The Dragons were boosted by Leonard’s win and Kai Gutierrez's taking 4th. The Dragons are the first team to win 7 straight titles in the state’s largest classifications and are one short of tying Luling’s mark for all-classes. Southlake has won 11 titles now and is third all-time behind Sundown (12) and The Woodlands (21).
2A Girls
1st: Cara Sims, Elysian Fields, 11:13.7
2nd: Isa McGinnis, Sterling City, 11:30.1
3rd: Leah Dopier, Port Aransas, 11:44.7
Tidbit: Sims repeated as a champion and set the fastest time ever in Class 2A, breaking the mark held by Andrea Sanchez (11:24.85) since 2016.
Team champion: Hamilton — The Bulldogs did not have a top-10 finisher but won state title No. 10 and their 4th in a row. Hamilton now trails Canyon (13) and Dallas Highland Park (14).
2A Boys
1st: Adrian Ramirez, Tenaha, 16:14.6
2nd: Cristiano Tinoco, Waco Bosqueville, 16:14.7
3rd: Ismael Pizano, Smyser, 16:33.1
Tidbit: Ramirez earned all-state last year with a 9th-place finish; He dropped 50 seconds from last year's time to win the crown.
Team champion: Windthorst — The Trojans were the runners-up last year.