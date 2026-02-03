See Where Every Texas 1A-6A Football, Basketball and Volleyball Team Will Compete Following UIL's Huge Announcement
The University Interscholastic League released its tentative biennial reclassification and district alignments Monday for the 2026-27 and 2027-28 school years, outlining how Texas high school programs will be grouped for football, basketball and volleyball over the next two seasons.
The new alignment includes enrollment-based movement across all classifications, with schools shifting up or down from 1A through 6A and several new programs entering the UIL structure. Class 6A will include 251 schools, with multiple programs moving up from 5A, while Class 5A again serves as the most fluid classification, absorbing schools from both above and below.
Classes 4A through 1A also reflect widespread realignment, particularly among smaller and rural schools where minor enrollment changes can result in classification movement. Several charter and specialty campuses were elevated by request or policy, adding to the reshuffling across the state.
The alignments remain tentative pending the UIL appeals process, which concludes Feb. 23, with district schedules eligible to be finalized beginning Feb. 24. Below is a complete classification-by-classification breakdown of what the 2026-27 and 2027-28 UIL district alignments are set to look like.
Class 1A
Football Division I (6-Man)
Region 1
District 1
- Boys Ranch
- Booker
- Claude
- White Deer
- Wildorado
District 2
- Earth Springlake
- Nazareth
- Whiteface
- Whitharral
District 3
- Happy
- Kress
- Petersburg
- Silverton
District 4
- Aspermont
- Hermleigh
- Jayton
- Roby
- Rotan
- Spur
Region 2
District 5
- Ackerly Sands
- Borden County
- Ira
- Lamesa Klondike
- O'Donnel
- Westbrookl
District 6
- Fort Hancock
- Garden City
- Imperial Buena Vista
- Lenorah Grady
- Rankin
District 7
- Baird
- Bronte
- Paint Rock
- Robert Lee
- Roscoe Highland
- Santa Anna
District 8
- Eden
- Menard
- Mertzon Iron County
- Sterling City
- Veribest
- Water Valley
Region 3
District 9
- Bryson
- Newcastle
- Perrin-Whitt
- Vernon Northside
District 10
- Gordon
- Gorman
- Lingleville
- May
- Ranger
District 11
- Avalon
- Bluff Dale
- Blum
- Covington
- Milford
District 12
Region 4
District 13
- Burkeville
- Chester
- Gilmer Union Hill
- Laird Hill Leveretts Chapel
District 14
- Abbott
- Aquilla
- Coolidge
- Gholson
- Penelope
District 15
- Evant
- Jonesboro
- Lometa
- Oglesby
District 16
- Barksdale Nueces Canyon
- Bruni
- Knippa
- Leakey
- Medina
- Prairie Lea
Football Division II (6-Man)
Region 1
District 1
- Follett
- Groom
- Hedley
- Lefors
- McLean
- Miami
District 2
- Chillicothe
- Crowell
- Guthrie
- Matador Motley County
- Paducah
- Turkey Valley
District 3
- Amherst
- Anton
- Cotton Center
- Hart
- Lazbuddie
- Lorenzo
District 4
- Loop
- Meadow
- Rocksprings
- Southland
- Welch Dawson
- Wellman-Union
- Wilson
Region 2
District 5
- Dell City
- Fort Davis
- Marfa
- Sierra Blanca
District 6
- Balmorhea
- Grandfalls-Royalty
- Rocksprings
- Sanderson
District 7
- Blackwell
- Loraine
- Olfen
- Trent
- Valera Panther Creek
District 8
- Brookesmith
- Cherokee
- Lohn
- Richland Springs
- Rochelle
Region 3
District 9
- Benjamin
- Haskell Paint Creek
- Knox City
- Lueders-Avoca
- Rule
District 10
- Bowie Gold-Burg
- Forestburg
- Harrold
- Throckmorton
- Woodson
District 11
- Moran
- Rising Star
- Sidney
- Strawn
District 12
- Blanket
- Gustine
- Mullin
- Priddy
- Zephyr
Region 4
District 13
- Cranfills Gap
- Iredell
- Kopperl
- Morgan
- Three Way School
- Walnut Springs
District 14
- Bynum
- Ladonia Fannindel
- Mount Calm
- Oakwood
- Trinidad
District 15
- Apple Springs
- Buckholts
- Calvert
- High Island
District 16
- Benavides
- Pawnee
- Runge
- San Perlita
Basketball
Region 1
District 1
- Booker
- Briscoe Fort Elliott
- Darrouzett
- Follett
- Miami
- Wheeler Kelton
District 2
- Claude
- Groom
- Hedley
- Lefors
- McLean
- Shamrock
- White Deer
District 3
- Adrian
- Channing
- Hartley
- Pringle-Morse
- Texline
- Wildorado
District 4
- Happy
- Hart
- Kress
- Lazbuddie
- Nazareth
- Silverton
District 5
- Amherst
- Anton
- Cotton Center
- Earth Springlake
- Meadow
- Whiteface
- Whitharral
District 6
- Ackerly Sands
- Borden County
- Lamesa Klondike
- Lenorah Grady
- Loop
- O'Donnell
- Welch Dawson
- Wellman-Union
District 7
- Crosbyton
- Lorenzo
- Petersburg
- Ralls
- Southland
- Wilson
District 8
- Guthrie
- Jayton
- Matador Motley County
- Paducah
- Spur
- Turkey Valley
Region 2
District 9
- Balmorhea
- Dell City
- Fort Davis
- Fort Hancock
- Marfa
- Sierra Blanca
District 10
- Grandfalls-Royalty
- Imperial Buena Vista
- Iraan
- Marathon
- Rankin
- Sanderson
- Terlingua Big Bend
District 11
- Bronte
- Garden City
- Mertzon Iron County
- Robert Lee
- Sterling City
- Veribest
- Water Valley
District 12
- Eden
- Lohn
- Menard
- Olfen
- Paint Rock
- Rochelle
- Valera Panther Creek
District 13
- Baird
- Clyde Eula
- Gordon
- Moran
- Ranger
- Strawn
District 14
- Blackwell
- Hermleigh
- Ira
- Loraine
- Roscoe Highland
- Trent
- Westbrook
District 15
- Aspermont
- Haskell Paint Creek
- Lueders-Avoca
- Roby
- Rotan
- Rule
District 16
- Benjamin
- Chillicothe
- Crowell
- Harrold
- Knox City
- Vernon Northside
Region 3
District 17
- Bryson
- Garner
- Graford
- Newcastle
- Perrin-Whitt
- Throckmorton
- Woodson
District 18
- Bellevue
- Bowie Gold-Burg
- Forestburg
- Henrietta Midway
- Nocona Prairie Valley
- Saint Jo
District 19
- Campbell
- Cumby Miller Grove
- Dodd City
- Ector
- Fruitvale
- Ladonia Fannindel
- Savoy
District 20
- Avery
- Avinger
- Bloomburg
- Gilmer Union Hill
- Saltillo
- Sulphur Bluff
- Yantis
District 21
- Blanket
- Gustine
- May
- Rising Star
- Santa Anna
- Sidney
District 22
- Bluff Dale
- Gorman
- Huckabay
- Iredell
- Lingleville
- Morgan Mill
- Three Way School
- Walnut Springs
District 23
- Avalon
- Blum
- Bynum
- Covington
- Kopperl
- Milford
- Morgan
District 24
- Coolidge
- Mount Calm
- Neches
- Oakwood
- Penelope
- Slocum
- Trinidad
Region 4
District 25
- Brookesmith
- Cherokee
- Lometa
- Mullin
- Priddy
- Richland Springs
- Zephyr
District 26
- Abbott
- Aquilla
- Cranfills Gap
- Evant
- Gholson
- Jonesboro
- Oglesby
District 27
- Apple Springs
- Broaddus
- Groveton Centerville
- Kennard
- Laneville
- Martinsville
- Wells
- Zavalla
District 28
- Brookeland
- Burkeville
- Chester
- Goodrich
- High Island
- Hull-Daisetta
- Leggett
- Spurger
District 29
- Buckholts
- Calvert
- Dime Box
- Fayetteville
- North Zulch
- Richards
- Round Top-Carmine
District 30
- Austwell-Tivoli
- Moulton
- Nordheim
- Prairie Lea
- Runge
- Waelder
District 31
- Barksdale Nueces Canyon
- Comstock
- D'Hanis
- Knippa
- Leakey
- Medina
- Rocksprings
- Utopia
District 32
- Benavides
- Bruni
- Lasara
- Pawnee
- San Isidro
- San Perlita
- Tilden McMullen County
Volleyball
Region 1
District 1
- Briscoe Fort Elliott
- Darrouzett
- Miami
- Shamrock
- Wheeler Kelton
District 2
- Channing
- Groom
- White Deer
- Wildorado
District 3
- Lamesa Klondike
- Loop
- Southland
- Wellman-Union
- Wilson
District 4
- Borden County
- Lenorah Grady
- Loraine
- Sterling City
- Water Valley
District 5
- Dell City
- Fort Davis
- Fort Hancock
- Marfa
- Sierra Blanca
District 6
- Balmorhea
- Grandfalls-Royalty
- Imperial Buena Vista
- Iraan
- Rankin
District 7
- Bronte
- Olfen
- Paint Rock
- Trent
- Veribest
District 8
- Aspermont
- Benjamin
- Knox City
- Rotan
- Rule
Region 2
District 9
- Chillicothe
- Crowell
- Harrold
- Paducah
District 10
- Bellevue
- Bowie Gold-Burg
- Forestburg
- Henrietta Midway
- Nocona Prairie Valley
- Saint Jo
District 11
- Bryson
- Garner
- Graford
- Newcastle
- Perrin-Whitt
District 12
- Moran
- Ranger
- Strawn
- Woodson
District 13
- Bluff Dale
- Iredell
- Morgan Mill
- Three Way School
District 14
- Gorman
- Gustine
- Lingleville
- Rising Star
District 15
- Brookesmith
- Mullin
- Richland Springs
- Rochelle
- Zephyr
District 16
- Evant
- Jonesboro
- Lometa
- Oglesby
Region 3
District 17
- Blum
- Covington
- Kopperl
- Morgan
District 18
- Abbott
- Aquilla
- Buckholts
- Calvert
- Dime Box
District 19
- Coolidge
- Mount Calm
- Penelope
- Trinidad
District 20
- Apple Springs
- Groveton Centerville
- Kennard
- Laneville
- Neches
District 21
- Cumby Miller Grove
- Dodd City
- Ector
- Ladonia Fannindel
District 22
- Avery
- Fruitvale
- Gilmer Union Hill
- Sulphur Bluff
- Yantis
District 23
- Laird Hill Leveretts Chapel
- North Zulch
- Fayetteville
- Prairie Lea
- Round Top-Carmine
- Waelder
District 24
- Burkville
- Chester
- Leggett
- Spurger
- Zavalla
Region 4
District 25
- Goodrich
- High Island
- Hull-Daisetta
- Richards
District 26
- Comstock
- D'Hanis
- Knippa
- Leakey
- Utopia
District 27
- Benavides
- Bruni
- Lasara
- San Isidro
- San Perlita
District 28
- Austwell-Tivoli
- Nordheim
- Pawnee
- Runge
District 29
- Comstock
- Leakey
- Rocksprings
District 30
- D'Hanis
- Knippa
- Medina
- Utopia
District 31
- Bruni
- Tilden McMullen County
District 32
- Lasara
- San Isidro
- San Perlita
2A
Football Division I
Region 1
District 1
- Amarillo Highland Park
- Panhandle
- Sanford-Fritch
- Spearman
- Sunray
District 2
- Farwell
- Floydada
- Hale Center
- Olton
- Tulia
District 3
- Abernathy
- New Deal
- New Home
- Post
- Sundown
District 4
- Ballinger
- Big Lake Reagan County
- Christoval
- Colorado City Colorado
- Forsan
- Ozona
- Sonora
Region 2
District 5
- Abilene Texas Leadership
- Anson
- Cisco
- De Leon
- Hawley
- Hico
District 6
- Alvord
- Chico
- Muenster
- Nocona
- Olney
- Tioga
District 7
- Bangs
- Brady
- Coleman
- Johnson City LBJ
- Mason
- San Saba
District 8
- Axtell
- Bosqueville
- Dawson
- Italy
- Itasca
- Riesel
- Valley Mills
Region 3
District 9
- Bogata Rivercrest
- Cooper
- Honey Grove
- Tom Bean
- Trenton
- Whitewright
- Wolfe City
District 10
- Alba-Golden
- Cayuga
- Como-Pickton
- Frankston
- Hawkins
- Kerens
- Price Carlisle
District 11
- Beckville
- Elysian Fields
- Gladewater Union Grove
- Harleton
- Omaha Pewitt
- Ore City
- Waskom
District 12
- Garrison
- Hemphill
- Joaquin
- San Augustine
- Shelbyville
- Timpson
Region 4
District 13
- Bruceville-Eddy
- Granger
- Hearne
- Marlin
- Moody
- Rosebud-Lott
- Thorndale
District 14
- Centerville
- Corrigan-Camden
- Groveton
- Iola
- Jewett Leon
- Lovelady
- Normangee
District 15
- Bloomington
- Danbury
- Flatonia
- Ganado
- Kenedy
- Shiner
- Weimar
District 16
- Banquete
- Dilley
- Freer
- Monte Alto
- Premont
- Refugio
- Skidmore-Tynan
- Taft
Football Division II
Region 1
District 1
- Bovina
- Gruver
- Stinnett West Texas
- Stratford
- Vega
District 2
- Morton
- Plains
- Ropes
- Seagraves
- Smyer
- Sudan
District 3
- Lockney
- Pathway Academy
- Roscoe Collegiate
- Tahoka
- Crosbyton
- Ralls
District 4
- Eldorado
- McCamey
- Van Horn
- Wink
- Iraan
Region 2
District 5
- Clarendon
- Memphis
- Quanah
- Shamrock
- Wellington
- Wheeler
District 6
- Archer City
- Electra
- Haskell
- Munday
- Petrolia
- Seymour
- Windthorst
District 7
- Albany
- Cross Plains
- Goldthwaite
- Hamlin
- Miles
- Stamford
- Winters
District 8
- Crawford
- Frost
- Hubbard
- Mart
- Meridian
- Santo
- Wortham
Region 3
District 9
- Celeste
- Collinsville
- Cumby
- Era
- Lindsay
- Quinlan Boles
District 10
- Big Sandy
- Clarksville
- Detroit
- Maud
- Simms Bowie
- Linden-Kildare
District 11
- Alto
- Cushing
- Grapeland
- Malakoff Cross Roads
- Mount Enterprise
- Overton
- Tenaha
District 12
- Colmesneil
- Deweyville
- Evadale
- Sabine Pass
- Saratoga West Hardin
- West Sabine
- Hull-Daisetta
Region 4
District 13
- Bartlett
- Bremond
- Burton
- Chilton
- Holland
- Milano
- Snook
- Somerville
District 14
- Brackettville Brackett
- Center Point
- Harper
- Junction
- La Pryor
- Sabinal
- D’Harris
District 15
- Charlotte
- Falls City
- Louise
- Pettus
- Three Rivers
- Yorktown
District 16
- Agua Dulce
- Ben Bolt-Palito Blanco
- La Villa
- Riviera Kaufer
- Santa Maria
- Woodsboro
Basketball
Region 1
District 1
- Boys Ranch
- Gruver
- Sanford-Fritch
- Spearman
- Stinnett West Texas
- Stratford
- Sunray
- Vega
District 2
- Amarillo Highland Park
- Clarendon
- Memphis
- Panhandle
- Quanah
- Wellington
- Wheeler
District 3
- Bovina
- Farwell
- Hale Center
- Lockney
- Olton
- Sudan
- Tulia
District 4
- Abernathy
- Floydada
- New Deal
- New Home
- Post
- Tahoka
District 5
- Morton
- Plains
- Ropes
- Seagraves
- Smyer
- Sundown
District 6
- Big Lake Reagan County
- McCamey
- Ozona
- Van Horn
- Wink
District 7
- Brady
- Christoval
- Eldorado
- Junction
- Mason
- Sonora
District 8
- Ballinger
- Colorado City
- Forsan
- Roscoe Collegiate
- Winters
Region 2
District 9
- Bangs
- Cisco
- Coleman
- Cross Plains
- De Leon
- Goldthwaite
- San Saba
District 10
- Abilene Texas Leadership
- Albany
- Anson
- Hamlin
- Haskell
- Hawley
- Munday
- Stamford
District 11
- Archer City
- Electra
- Nocona
- Olney
- Petrolia
- Seymour
- Windthorst
District 12
- Alvord
- Chico
- Lipan
- Poolville
- Santo
- Slidell
District 13
- Collinsville
- Era
- Lindsay
- Muenster
- Tioga
- Tom Bean
- Whitewright
District 14
- Celeste
- Cooper
- Honey Grove
- Ivanhoe Rayburn
- Sulphur Springs North Hopkins
- Trenton
- Wolfe City
District 15
- Alba-Golden
- Como-Pickton
- Cumby
- Fate PTAA
- Greenville PTAA
- Merit Bland
- Quinlan Boles
District 16
- Bogata Rivercrest
- Clarksville
- Detroit
- Harts Bluff ECHS
- Maud
- Omaha Prewitt
- Simms Bowie
Region 3
District 17
- Axtell
- Bosqueville
- Crawford
- Hico
- Meridian
- Valley Mills
District 18
- Bremond
- Bruceville-Eddy
- Chilton
- Marlin
- Mart
- Moody
- Riesel
- Rosebud-Lott
District 19
- Dawson (Girls only)
- Frost
- Hubbard
- Italy
- Itasca
- Kerens
- Malakoff Cross Roads
- Wortham
District 20
- Big Sandy
- Cayuga
- Frankston
- Gladewater Union Grove
- Hawkins
- La Rue La Poynor
- Martins Mill
District 21
- Beckville
- Elysian Fields
- Gary
- Harleton
- Linden-Kildare
- McLeod
- Ore City
- Waskom
District 22
- Alto
- Cushing
- Douglass
- Mount Enterprise
- New Summerfield
- Overton
- Price Carlisle
District 23
- Chireno
- Garrison
- Joaquin
- San Augustine
- Shelbyville
- Timpson
- Tenaha
- Woden
District 24
- Colmesneil
- Dallardsville Big Sandy
- Deweyville
- Evadale
- Hemphill
- Sabine Pass
- Saratoga West Hardin
- West Sabine
Region 4
District 25
- Centerville
- Corrigan-Camden
- Grapeland
- Groveton
- Jewett Leon
- Lovelady
- Latexo
District 26
- Burton
- Hearne
- Iola
- Mumford
- Normangee
- Snook
- Somerville
District 27
- Bartlett
- Granger
- Holland
- McDade
- Milano
- Thorndale
District 28
- Bloomington
- Danbury
- Flatonia
- Ganado
- Louise
- Shiner
- Weimar
- Yorktown
District 29
- Brackettville Brackett
- Center Point
- Harper
- Johnson City LBJ
- La Pryor
- Sabinal
- San Antonio Stacey
District 30
- Charlotte
- Dilley
- Falls City
- Freer
- Kenedy
- Pettus
- Three Rivers
District 31
- Agua Dulce
- Banquete
- Ben Bolt-Palito Blanco
- Port Aransas
- Refugio
- Skidmore-Tynan
- Taft
- Woodsboro
District 32
- La Villa
- Monte Alto
- Premont
- Riviera Kaufer
- Santa Maria
- Vanguard Van Gogh
Volleyball
Region 1
District 1
- Amarillo Highland Park
- Sanford-Fritch
- Stinnett West Texas
- Vega
District 2
- Abernathy
- Floydada
- Olton
- Smyer
- Tulia
District 3
- New Home
- Plains
- Post
- Ropes
- Tahoka
District 4
- Big Lake Reagan County
- Forsan
- McCamey
- Van Horn
- Wink
District 5
- Ballinger
- Bangs
- Brady
- Christoval
- Coleman
- Miles
District 6
- Abilene Texas Leadership
- Albany
- Colorado City Colorado
- Hawley
- Roscoe Collegiate
District 7
- Electra
- Memphis
- Munday
- Quanah
- Seymour
District 8
- Archer City
- Nocona
- Olney
- Petrolia
- Windthorst
Region 2
District 9
- Alvord
- Chico
- Lipan
- Poolville
- Santo
District 10
- Collinsville
- Ivanhoe Rayburn
- Lindsay
- Tioga
- Tom Bean
- Whitewright
District 11
- Cumby
- Fate PTAA
- Greenville PTAA
- Quinlan Boles
- Trenton
- Wolfe City
District 12
- Bogata Rivercrest
- Clarksville
- Detroit
- Harts Bluff ECHS
- Sulphur Springs North Hopkins
District 13
- Dawson
- Frost
- Hubbard
- Italy
- Itasca
District 14
- Crawford
- De Leon
- Hico
- Meridian
- Valley Mills
District 15
- Bosqueville
- Bruceville-Eddy
- Chilton
- Moody
- Rosebud-Lott
District 16
- Axtell
- Bremond
- Marlin
- Mart
- Riesel
Region 3
District 17
- Harleton
- Linden-Kildare
- Maud
- Omaha Pewitt
- Ore City
- Simms Bowie
District 18
- Alba-Golden
- Big Sandy
- Como-Pickton
- Gladewater Union Grove
- Hawkins
District 19
- Alto
- Corrigan-Camden
- Cushing
- Grapeland
- Groveton
- Latexo
District 20
- Beckville
- Elysian Fields
- Overton
- Price Carlisle
- Waskom
District 21
- Cayuga
- Frankston
- Kerens
- Malakoff Cross Roads
- Wortham
District 22
- Centerville
- Iola
- Jewett Leon
- Lovelady
- Normangee
District 23
- Garrison
- Gary
- Hemphill
- San Augustine
- Shelbyville
- Timpson
District 24
- Colmesneil
- Deweyville
- Evadale
- Sabine Pass
- Saratoga West Hardin
Region 4
District 25
- Burton
- Hearne
- Milano
- Mumford
- Snook
- Somerville
District 26
- Bartlett
- Granger
- Holland
- McDade
- Thorndale
District 27
- Bloomington
- Danbury
- Flatonia
- Ganado
- Louise
- Shiner
- Weimar
District 28
- Falls City
- Kenedy
- Pettus
- Refugio
- Skidmore-Tynan
- Woodsboro
- Yorktown
District 29
- Center Point
- Harper
- Johnson City LBJ
- Junction
- Sonora
District 30
- Brackettville Brackett
- Charlotte
- Dilley
- La Pryor
- Sabinal
- San Antonio Stacey
District 31
- Agua Dulce
- Banquete
- Ben Bolt-Palito Blanco
- Freer
- Taft
- Three Rivers
District 32
- La Villa
- Monte Alto
- Premont
- Riviera Kaufer
- Santa Maria
- Vanguard Van Gogh
3A
Football Division I
Region 1
District 1
- Brownfield
- Bushland
- Dalhart
- Denver City
- Shallowater
District 2
- Clyde
- Kermit
- Lamesa
- Odessa Compass Academy
- Sweetwater
- Tuscola Jim Ned
District 3
- Early
- Ingram Moore
- Llano
- San Angelo Texas Leadership
- Wall
District 4
- Bowie
- Boyd
- Paradise
- Peaster
- Vernon
Region 2
District 5
- Dallas A+
- Dallas Life Oak Cliff
- Gunter
- Pilot Point
- Pottsboro
- Whitesboro
District 6
- Grandview
- Groesbeck
- Keene
- Mexia
- Palmer
- West
- Whitney
District 7
- Commerce
- Eustace
- Malakoff
- Mineola
- Mount Vernon
- Rains
- Winnsboro
District 8
- Atlanta
- Gladewater
- Gladewater Sabine
- Tatum
- Texarkana Liberty-Eylau
- White Oak
Region 3
District 9
- Crockett
- Diboll
- Fairfield
- Huntington
- Palestine Westwood
- Trinity
District 10
- Anahuac
- Buna
- Cleveland Tarkington
- Coldspring-Oakhurst
- East Chambers
- Kirbyville
- Orangefield
District 11
- Columbus
- Edna
- Hempstead
- Palacios
- Sweeny
- Wharton
District 12
- Caldwell
- Cameron Yoe
- Franklin
- Little River Academy
- Lorena
- McGregor
- Rockdale
- Troy
Region 4
District 13
- Hallettsville
- Luling
- Marion
- San Antonio Cole
- Smithville
- Universal City Randolph
- Yoakum
District 14
- Carrizo Springs
- Crystal City
- Devine
- Hondo
- Jourdanton
- Lytle
- Natalia
- Poteet
District 15
- Aransas Pass
- Corpus Christi West
- Goliad
- Mathis
- Orange Grove
- Sinton
District 16
- Bishop
- Lyford
- Progreso
- Raymondville
- Rio Hondo
- San Diego
- Santa Gertrudis Academy
Football Division II
Region 1
District 1
- Amarillo River Road
- Canadian
- Childress
- Dimmitt
- Friona
District 2
- Idalou
- Littlefield
- Lubbock Roosevelt
- Muleshoe
- Slaton
District 3
- Alpine
- Anthony
- Coahoma
- Crane
- San Angelo Grape Creek
- Stanton
District 4
Region 2
District 5
- Clifton
- Comanche
- Dublin
- Eastland
- Hamilton
- Millsap
- Rio Vista
- Tolar
District 6
- Dallas Gateway Charter Academy
- Dallas Madison
- Inspired Vision Academy Dallas
- Maypearl
- Mesquite PTAA
- Scurry-Rosser
- Trinity Leadership Cedar Hill
District 7
- Bells
- Blue Ridge
- Callisburg
- Howe
- Leonard
- Sadler S&S Consolidated
- Valley View
District 8
- Big Sandy Harmony
- Edgewood
- Grand Saline
- Lone Oak
- Paris Chisum
- Pattonville Prairiland
- Quitman
Region 3
District 9
- Daingerfield
- DeKalb
- Hooks
- Hughes Springs
- New Boston
- Queen City
- Redwater
District 10
- Arp
- Diana New Diana
- Jefferson
- New London West Rusk
- Troup
- Winona
District 11
- Blooming Grove
- Buffalo
- Elkhart
- Mildred
- Rice
- Teague
District 12
- Hardin
- Kountze
- Newton
- New Waverly
- Warren
- Woodville
Region 4
District 13
- Anderson-Shiro
- Florence
- Lexington
- Rogers
- Schulenburg
- Thrall
District 14
- Altair Rice
- Boling
- East Bernard
- El Maton Tidehaven
- Van Vleck
- Vanderbilt Industrial
- Wallis Brazos
District 15
- Blanco
- Comfort
- Karnes City
- Poth
- San Antonio Young Men's Leadership
- Stockdale
District 16
- Cotulla
- Falfurrias
- George West
- Hebbronville
- Odem
- Santa Rosa
Basketball
Region 1
District 1
- Amarillo River Road
- Bushland
- Canadian
- Childress
- Dalhart
- Dimmitt
District 2
- Friona
- Idalou
- Littlefield
- Lubbock Roosevelt
- Lubbock Talkington (Girls only)
- Muleshoe
- Shallowater
- Slaton
District 3
- Brownfield
- Coahoma
- Crane
- Denver City
- Lamesa
- Odessa Compass Academy
- Stanton
District 4
- Alpine
- Anthony
- Kermit
- Presidio
- Tornillo
District 5
- Clyde
- Merkel
- San Angelo Grape Creek
- San Angelo Texas Leadership Sweetwater
- Tuscola Jim Ned
- Wall
District 6
- Bowie
- Breckenridge
- Henrietta
- Holliday
- Jacksboro
- Vernon
- Wichita Falls City View
District 7
- Comanche
- Dublin
- Early
- Eastland
- Hamilton
- Millsap
- Peaster
- Tolar
District 8
- Boyd
- Callisburg
- Paradise
- Pilot Point
- Sadler S&S Consolidated
- Valley View
- Whitesboro
Region 2
District 9
- Dallas A+
- Dallas Gateway Charter Academy
- Dallas Life Oak Cliff
- Dallas Madison
- Duncanville Village Tech
- Inspired Vision Academy Dallas
- Mesquite PTAA
- Trinity Leadership Cedar Hill
- UME Prep Academy
District 10
- Bells
- Blue Ridge
- Gunter
- Howe
- Leonard
- Paris Chisum
- Pattonville Prairiland
- Pottsboro
District 11
- Atlanta
- DeKalb
- Hooks
- New Boston
- Queen City
- Redwater
- Texarkana Liberty-Eylau
District 12
- Daingerfield
- Diana New Diana
- Gladewater
- Hughes Springs
- Jefferson
- White Oak
District 13
- Arp
- Gladewater Sabine
- New London West Rusk
- Tatum
- Troup
- Winona
District 14
- Big Sandy Harmony
- Mineola
- Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill
- Mount Vernon
- Quitman
- Winnsboro
District 15
- Commerce
- Edgewood
- Eustace
- Grand Saline
- Lone Oak
- Malakoff
- Rains
- Scurry-Rosser
District 16
- Blooming Grove
- Grandview
- Keene
- Maypearl
- Mildred
- Palmer
- Rice
- Rio Vista
Region 3
District 17
- Buffalo
- Elkhart
- Fairfield
- Groesbeck
- Mexia
- Palestine Westwood
- Teague
District 18
- Clifton
- Lorena
- McGregor
- Troy
- Waco Meyer
- West
- Whitney
District 19
- Caldwell
- Cameron Yoe
- Franklin
- Lexington
- Little River Academy
- Rockdale
- Rogers
- Thrall
District 20
- Anderson-Shiro
- Cleveland Tarkington
- Coldspring-Oakhurst
- Crockett
- New Waverly
- Onalaska
- Trinity
District 21
- Diboll
- Huntington
- Lufkin Pineywoods Community Academy
- Nacogdoches Central Heights
- Newton
- Pollok Central
- Woodville
District 22
- Anahuac
- Buna
- East Chambers
- Hardin
- Kirbyville
- Kountze
- Orangefield
- Warren
District 23
- Altair Rice
- Columbus
- East Bernard
- Hempstead
- Schulenburg
- Smithville
- Wallis Brazos
District 24
- Boling
- Edna
- El Maton Tidehaven
- Palacios
- Sweeny
- Van Vleck
- Vanderbilt Industrial
- Wharton
Region 4
District 25
- Blanco
- Comfort
- Florence
- Ingram Moore
- Llano
District 26
- Goliad
- Hallettsville
- Karnes City
- Luling
- Nixon Smiley
- Yoakum
District 27
- Jourdanton
- Marion
- Poteet
- Poth
- San Antonio Young Men's Leadership +
- San Antonio Cole
- Stockdale
- Universal City Randolph
District 28
- Carrizo Springs
- Cotulla
- Crystal City
- Devine
- Hondo
- Lytle
- Natalia
District 29
- Aransas Pass
- Corpus Christi West Oso
- George West
- Mathis
- Odem
- Sinton
District 30
- Bishop
- Falfurrias
- Hebbronville
- Orange Grove
- San Diego
- Santa Gertrudis Academy
District 31
- Alamo IDEA College Prep
- Donna IDEA College Prep
- Edinburg IDEA College Prep
- Edinburg Quest IDEA College Prep
- Mission IDEA North Mission
- Pharr IDEA College Prep
- Vanguard Academy Mozart - Alamo
- Vanguard Academy Rembrandt - Pharr
- Vanguard Beethoven
- Weslaco IDEA Pike
District 32
- Brownsville IDEA Frontier College Prep
- Brownsville IDEA Riverview
- Brownsville IDEA Sports Park College Prep
- IDEA Robindale College Prep
- Lyford
- Progreso
- Raymondville
- Rio Hondo
- Santa Rosa
Volleyball
Region 1
District 1
- Amarillo River Road
- Bushland
- Dalhart
- Dimmitt
- Friona
District 2
- Childress
- Idalou
- Littlefield
- Lubbock Talkington
- Shallowater
District 3
- Brownfield
- Coahoma
- Denver City
- Lamesa
- Odessa Compass Academy
- Stanton
District 4
- Alpine
- Anthony
- Crane
- Kermit
- Presidio
- Tornillo
District 5
- Clyde
- Merkel
- San Angelo Grape Creek
- San Angelo Texas Leadership
- Sweetwater
- Tuscola Jim Ned
- Wall
District 6
- Bowie
- Henrietta
- Holliday
- Jacksboro
- Vernon
- Wichita Falls
- City View
District 7
- Breckenridge
- Comanche
- Dublin
- Early
- Eastland
- Millsap
- Peaster
- Tolar
District 8
- Boyd
- Callisburg
- Paradise
- Pilot Point
- Valley View
- Whitesboro
Region 2
District 9
- Dallas A+
- Dallas Gateway Charter Academy
- Dallas Life Oak Cliff
- Dallas Madison
- Duncanville Village Tech
- Inspired Vision Academy Dallas
- Mesquite PTAA
- Trinity Leadership Cedar Hill
- UME Prep Academy
District 10
- Bells
- Blue Ridge
- Gunter
- Howe
- Leonard
- Pottsboro
- Sadler S&S Consolidated
District 11
- Atlanta
- DeKalb
- Hooks
- New Boston
- Queen City
- Redwater
- Texarkana Liberty-Eylau
District 12
- Big Sandy Harmony Daingerfield
- Diana New Diana
- Hughes Springs
- Jefferson
- Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill
District 13
- Arp
- Gladewater
- Gladewater Sabine
- New London West Rusk
- Tatum
- Troup
- White Oak
District 14
- Commerce
- Lone Oak
- Mount Vernon
- Paris Chisum
- Pattonville Prairiland
- Quitman
- Rains
District 15
- Edgewood
- Eustace
- Grand Saline
- Malakoff
- Mineola
- Scurry-Rosser
- Winona
District 16
- Blooming Grove
- Grandview
- Keene
- Maypearl
- Palmer
- Rice
- Rio Vista
- Whitney
Region 3
District 17
- Buffalo
- Elkhart
- Fairfield
- Groesbeck
- Mexia
- Mildred
- Palestine Westwood
- Teague
District 18
- Clifton
- Hamilton
- Lorena
- McGregor
- Troy
- Waco Meyer
- West
District 19
- Caldwell
- Cameron Yoe
- Franklin
- Lexington
- Little River Academy
- Rockdale
- Rogers
- Thrall
District 20
- Anderson-Shiro
- Coldspring-Oakhurst
- Crockett
- New Waverly
- Onalaska
- Trinity
District 21
- Diboll
- Huntington
- Kirbyville
- Nacogdoches Central Heights
- Newton
- Warren
- Woodville
District 22
- Anahuac
- Buna
- Cleveland Tarkington
- East Chambers
- Hardin
- Kountze
- Orangefield
District 23
- Altair Rice
- Columbus
- East Bernard
- Hallettsville
- Hempstead
- Schulenburg
- Smithville
- Wallis Brazos
District 24
- Boling
- Edna
- El Maton Tidehaven
- Palacios
- Sweeny
- Van Vleck
- Vanderbilt Industrial
- Wharton
Region 4
District 25
- Blanco
- Comfort
- Florence
- Ingram Moore
- Llano
District 26
- Goliad
- Karnes City
- Luling
- Nixon Smiley
- Stockdale
- Yoakum
District 27
- Jourdanton
- Marion
- Poteet
- Poth
- San Antonio Cole
- Universal City Randolph
District 28
- Carrizo Springs
- Cotulla
- Crystal City
- Devine
- Hondo
- Lytle
- Natalia
District 29
- Aransas Pass
- Corpus Christi West Oso
- George West
- Mathis
- Odem
- Sinton
District 30
- Bishop
- Falfurrias
- Hebbronville
- Orange Grove
- San Diego
- Santa Gertrudis Academy
District 31
- Alamo IDEA College Prep
- Donna IDEA College Prep
- Edinburg IDEA College Prep
- Edinburg Quest IDEA College Prep
- Mission IDEA North Mission
- Pharr IDEA College Prep
- Vanguard Acad Mozart - Alamo
- Vanguard Acad Rembrandt - Pharr
- Vanguard Beethoven
- Weslaco IDEA Pike
District 32
- Brownsville IDEA Frontier College Prep
- Brownsville IDEA Riverview
- Brownsville IDEA Sports Park College Prep
- IDEA Robindale College Prep
- Lyford
- Progreso
- Raymondville
- Rio Hondo
- Santa Rosa
4A
Football Division I
Region 1
District 1
- El Paso Andress
- El Paso Austin
- El Paso Riverside
- El Paso Ysleta
- San Elizario
District 2
- Canyon
- Canyon Randall
- Canyon West Plains
- Dumas
- Hereford
- Pampa
District 3
- Andrews
- Midland Greenwood
- Plainview
- San Angelo Lake View
District 4
- Alvarado
- Aubrey
- Carrollton Ranchview
- Decatur
- Godley
- Lake Dallas
- River Oaks Castleberry
- Springtown
Region 2
District 5
- Fort Worth Benbrook
- Fort Worth Carter-Riverside
- Fort Worth Dunbar
- Fort Worth Eastern Hills
- Fort Worth Southwest
- Fort Worth Western Hills
- Fort Worth Diamond Hill-Jarvis
- Kennedale
District 6
- Dallas Carter
- Dallas Conrad
- Dallas Hutchins
- Dallas Kimball
- Dallas Lincoln
- Dallas Pinkston
- Dallas Roosevelt
- Dallas Spruce
- North Dallas
District 7
- Caddo Mills
- Ferris
- Kaufman
- Mabank
- Paris
- Sulphur Springs
- Waxahachie Life
District 8
- Bullard
- Henderson
- Jacksonville
- Kilgore
- Lindale
- Longview Pine Tree
- Palestine
- Tyler Chapel Hill
Region 3
District 9
- Bridge City
- Huffman Hargrave
- Liberty
- Livingston
- Lumberton
- Orange Little Cypress-Mauriceville
- Vidor
District 10
- Fort Bend Willowridge
- Houston Austin
- Houston Northside
- Houston Sterling
- Harmony School of Innovation
- Stafford
District 11
- Bay City
- El Campo
- Navascota
- Needville
- Royal
- Sealy
- West Columbia Columbia
District 12
- Burnet
- China Spring
- Jarrell
- Lampasas
- Marble Falls
- Stephenville
Region 4
District 13
- Austin Johnson
- Austin Northeast
- Austin Travis
- Comal Canyon Lake
- Comal Davenport
- Fredericksburg
- Kerrville Tivy
- Taylor
District 14
- Floresville
- La Vernia
- Medina Valley Creek View
- Pleasanton
- San Antonio Kennedy
- Somerset
- Uvalde
District 15
- Beeville Jones
- Corpus Christi Calallen
- Corpus Christi Tuloso-Midway
- Corpus Christi King
- Corpus Christi Miller
- Corpus Christi Moody
- Port Lavaca Calhoun
District 16
- Alice
- Edcouch-Elsa
- Hidalgo Early College View
- Pharr Valley View
- Zapata
Football Division II
Region 1
District 1
- Clint
- Clint Mountain View
- El Paso Bowie
- El Paso Irvin
- Fabens
District 2
- Big Spring
- Fort Stockton
- Monahans
- Pecos
- Seminole
- Snyder
District 3
- Borger
- Levelland
- Lubbock Cooper Liberty
- Lubbock Estacado
- Perryton
District 4
- Bridgeport
- Brock
- Burkburnett
- Graham
- Iowa Park
- Mineral Wells
Region 2
District 5
- Glen Rose
- Hillsboro
- Kemp
- Uplift Hampton Prep
- Venus
District 6
- Gainesville
- Krum
- Lake Worth
- Ponder
- Sanger
- Van Alstyne
District 7
- Bonham
- Farmersville
- Paris North Lamar
- Quinlan Ford
- Sunnyvale
- Wills Point
District 8
- Carthage
- Center
- Gilmer
- Longview Spring Hill
- Pittsburg
- Texarkana Pleasant Grove
Region 3
District 9
- Athens
- Brownsboro
- Canton
- Rusk
- Van
District 10
- Hamshire-Fannett
- Hardin-Jefferson
- Jasper
- Shepherd
- Silsbee
- West Orange-Stark
District 11
- Houston Furr
- Houston Kashmere
- Houston North Forest
- Houston Scarborough
- Houston Washington
- Houston Wheatley
- Houston Worthing
- Houston Yates
District 12
- Bellville
- Freeport Brazosport
- Hitchcock
- Katy Harmony
- La Grange
- La Marque
Region 4
District 13
- Brownwood
- Gatesville
- Robinson
- Salado
- Waco Connally
- Waco La Vega
District 14
- Austin Achieve
- Austin Eastside
- Giddings
- Lago Vista
- Manor New Tech
- Wimberley
District 15
- Bandera
- Cuero
- Geronimo Navarro
- Gonzales
- Pearsall
- San Antonio Memorial
District 16
- Corpus Christi London
- Ingleside
- Kingsville King
- La Feria
- Port Isabel
- Rio Grande City Grulla
- Robstown
- Rockport-Fulton
Basketball
Region 1
District 1
- El Paso Andress
- El Paso Austin
- El Paso Bowie
- El Paso Harmony Science Academy
- El Paso Irvin
- EP Young Women's STEAM
District 2
- Clint
- Clint Mountain View
- El Paso Riverside
- El Paso Ysleta
- Fabens
- San Elizario
District 3
- Andrews
- Fort Stockton
- Midland Greenwood
- Monahans
- Pecos
- Seminole
District 4
- Borger
- Canyon
- Canyon Randall
- Canyon West Plains
- Dumas
- Hereford
- Pampa
- Perryton
District 5
- Big Spring
- Levelland
- Lubbock Cooper Liberty
- Lubbock Estacado
- Plainview
- San Angelo Lake View
- Snyder
District 6
- Brock
- Brownwood
- Glen Rose
- Graham
- Mineral Wells
- Stephenville
District 7
- Bridgeport
- Burkburnett
- Decatur
- Iowa Park
- Lake Worth
- River Oaks Castleberry
- Springtown
District 8
- Fort Worth Benbrook
- Fort Worth Carter-Riverside
- Fort Worth Dunbar
- Fort Worth Eastern Hills
- Fort Worth Southwest
- Fort Worth Western Hills
- Fort Worth Diamond Hill-Jarvis
- Fort Worth Young Men's Leadership Academy
- Fort Worth Young Women's Leadership
Region 2
District 9
- Aubrey
- Gainesville
- Krum
- Lake Dallas
- Ponder
- Sanger
- Van Alstyne
District 10
- Carrollton Ranchview
- Uplift Hampton Prep
- Uplift North Hills Prep
- Uplift Summit International Prep
- Uplift Williams Prep
District 11
- Dallas Carter
- Dallas Conrad
- Dallas Hutchins
- Dallas Kimball
- Dallas Lincoln
- Dallas Pinkston
- Dallas Roosevelt
- Dallas Spruce
- North Dallas
District 12
- Alvarado
- Ferris
- Godley
- Hillsboro
- Kennedale
- Venus
- Waxahachie Life
District 13
- Caddo Mills
- Farmersville
- Kaufman
- Quinlan Ford
- Sunnyvale
- Wills Point
District 14
- Bonham
- Paris
- Paris North Lamar
- Pittsburg
- Sulphur Springs
- Texarkana Pleasant Grove
District 15
- Athens
- Brownsboro
- Canton
- Kemp
- Lindale
- Mabank
- Van
District 16
- Carthage
- Cumberland Academy
- Gilmer
- Henderson
- Kilgore
- Longview Pine Tree
- Longview Spring Hill
- Tyler Chapel Hill
Region 3
District 17
- Bullard
- Center
- Hudson
- Jacksonville
- Madisonville
- Palestine
- Rusk
District 18
- Bridge City
- Jasper
- Lumberton
- Orange Little Cypress-Mauriceville
- Silsbee
- Vidor
- West Orange-Stark
District 19
- Hamshire-Fannett
- Hardin-Jefferson
- Huffman Hargrave
- Liberty
- Livingston
- Shepherd
District 20
- Houston Austin
- Houston Furr
- Houston Kashmere
- Houston North Forest
- Houston Northside
- Houston Scarborough
- Houston Washington
District 21
- Houston Mickey Leland + College Prep Academy
- Houston Sterling
- Houston Wheatley
- Houston Worthing
- Houston Yates
- Hitchcock
- La Marque
District 22
- Bay City
- El Campo
- Fort Bend Willowridge
- Freeport Brazosport
- Harmony School of Innovation
- Needville
- Stafford
- West Columbia Columbia
District 23
- Bellville
- Giddings
- Katy Harmony
- La Grange
- Navasota
- Royal
- Sealy
- Tomball West
District 24
- China Spring
- Gatesville
- Robinson
- Salado
- Waco Connally
- Waco La Vega
Region 4
District 25
- Burnet
- Georgetown Gateway + Jarrell
- Lago Vista
- Lampasas
- Marble Falls
District 26
- Austin Achieve
- Austin Eastside
- Austin Johnson
- Austin Northeast
- Austin Travis
- Manor New Tech
- Taylor
District 27
- Bandera
- Comal Canyon Lake
- Comal Davenport
- Fredericksburg
- Kerrville Tivy
- Wimberley
District 28
- Medina Valley Creek View
- Pearsall
- Pleasanton
- San Antonio Kennedy
- San Antonio Memorial Somerset
- Uvalde
District 29
- Cuero
- Floresville
- Geronimo Navarro
- Gonzales
- La Vernia
- San Antonio Great Hearts Northern Oaks
District 30
- Corpus Christi King
- Corpus Christi London
- Corpus Christi Miller
- Corpus Christi Moody
- Ingleside
- Port Lavaca Calhoun
- Rockport-Fulton
District 31
- Alice
- Beeville Jones
- Corpus Christi Calallen
- Corpus Christi Tuloso-Midway
- Kingsville King
- Robstown
District 32
- Brownsville Jubilee
- Edcouch-Elsa
- Hidalgo Early College
- La Feria
- Laredo Harmony School of Excellence
- Pharr Valley View
- Port Isabel
- Rio Grande City Grulla
- Zapata
Volleyball
Region 1
District 1
- El Paso Andress
- El Paso Austin
- El Paso Bowie
- El Paso Harmony Science Academy
- El Paso Irvin
- EP Young Women's STEAM * (Girls Only)
District 2
- Clint
- Clint Mountain View
- El Paso Riverside
- El Paso Ysleta
- Fabens
- San Elizario
District 3
- Andrews
- Fort Stockton
- Midland Greenwood
- Midland Young Women’s Leadership
- Monahans
- Pecos
- Seminole
District 4
- Borger
- Canyon
- Canyon Randall
- Canyon West Plains
- Dumas
- Hereford
- Pampa
- Perryton
District 5
- Big Spring
- Levelland
- Lubbock Cooper Liberty
- Lubbock Estacado
- Plainview
- San Angelo Lake View
- Snyder
District 6
- Brock
- Brownwood
- Glen Rose
- Graham
- Mineral Wells
- Stephenville
District 7
- Bridgeport
- Burkburnett
- Decatur
- Iowa Park
- Lake Worth
- River Oaks Castleberry
- Springtown
District 8
- Fort Worth Benbrook
- Fort Worth Carter-Riverside
- Fort Worth Dunbar
- Fort Worth Eastern Hills
- Fort Worth Southwest
- Fort Worth Western Hills
- Fort Worth Diamond Hill-Jarvis
- Fort Worth Young Women's Leadership
Region 2
District 9
- Aubrey
- Gainesville
- Krum
- Lake Dallas
- Ponder
- Sanger
- Van Alstyne
District 10
- Carrollton Ranchview
- Uplift Hampton Prep
- Uplift North Hills Prep
- Uplift Summit International Prep
- Uplift Williams Prep
District 11
- Dallas Carter
- Dallas Conrad
- Dallas Hutchins
- Dallas Kimball
- Dallas Lincoln
- Dallas Pinkston
- Dallas Roosevelt
- Dallas Spruce
- North Dallas
District 12
- Alvarado
- Ferris
- Godley
- Hillsboro
- Kennedale
- Venus
- Waxahachie Life
District 13
- Caddo Mills
- Farmersville
- Kaufman
- Quinlan Ford
- Sunnyvale
- Wills Point
District 14
- Bonham
- Paris
- Paris North Lamar
- Pittsburg
- Sulphur Springs
- Texarkana Pleasant Grove
District 15
- Athens
- Brownsboro
- Canton
- Kemp
- Lindale
- Mabank
- Van
District 16
- Carthage
- Cumberland Academy
- Gilmer
- Henderson
- Kilgore
- Longview Pine Tree
- Longview Spring Hill
- Tyler Chapel Hill
Region 3
District 17
- Bullard
- Center
- Hudson
- Jacksonville
- Madisonville
- Palestine
- Rusk
District 18
- Bridge City
- Jasper
- Lumberton
- Orange Little Cypress-Mauriceville
- Silsbee
- Vidor
- West Orange-Stark
District 19
- Hamshire-Fannett
- Hardin-Jefferson
- Huffman Hargrave
- Liberty
- Livingston
- Shepherd
District 20
- Houston Austin
- Houston Furr
- Houston Kashmere
- Houston North Forest
- Houston Northside
- Houston Scarborough
- Houston Washington
District 21
- Houston Carnegie Vanguard
- Houston Sterling
- Houston Wheatley
- Houston Worthing
- Houston Yates
- Houston Young Women’s College Prep Academy
- Hitchcock
- La Marque
District 22
- Bay City
- El Campo
- Fort Bend Willowridge
- Freeport Brazosport
- Harmony School of Innovation
- Needville
- Stafford
- West Columbia Columbia
District 23
- Bellville
- Giddings
- Katy Harmony
- La Grange
- Navasota
- Royal
- Sealy
- Tomball West
District 24
- China Spring
- Gatesville
- Robinson
- Salado
- Waco Connally
- Waco La Vega
Region 4
District 25
- Burnet
- Georgetown Gateway
- Jarrell
- Lago Vista
- Lampasas
- Marble Falls
District 26
- Austin Achieve
- Austin Eastside
- Austin Johnson
- Austin Northeast
- Austin Travis
- Manor New Tech
- Taylor
District 27
- Bandera
- Comal Canyon Lake
- Comal Davenport
- Fredericksburg
- Kerrville Tivy
- Wimberley
District 28
- Medina Valley Creek View
- Pearsall
- Pleasanton
- San Antonio Kennedy
- San Antonio Memorial
- Somerset
- Uvalde
District 29
- Cuero
- Floresville
- Geronimo Navarro
- Gonzales
- La Vernia San Antonio Great Hearts Northern Oaks
District 30
- Corpus Christi King
- Corpus Christi London
- Corpus Christi Miller
- Corpus Christi Moody
- Ingleside
- Port Lavaca Calhoun
- Rockport-Fulton
District 31
- Alice
- Beeville Jones
- Corpus Christi Calallen
- Corpus Christi Tuloso-Midway
- Kingsville King
- Robstown
District 32
- Brownsville Jubilee
- Edcouch-Elsa
- Hidalgo Early College
- La Feria
- Laredo Harmony School of Excellence
- Pharr Valley View
- Port Isabel
- Rio Grande City Grulla
- Zapata
5A
Football Division I
Region 1
District 1
- Clint Horizon
- El Paso Americas
- El Paso Bel Air
- El Paso El Dorado
- El Paso Hanks
- El Paso Parkland
District 2
- Abilene
- Amarillo
- Amarillo Caprock
- Amarillo Tascosa
- Frenship Memorial
- Lubbock
- Lubbock Monterey
- Wolfforth Frenship
District 3
- Azle
- Denton
- Denton Ryan
- Fort Worth Chisholm Trail
- Keller Fossil Ridge
- Saginaw
- Sherman
District 4
- Fort Worth Arlington Heights
- Fort Worth North Side
- Fort Worth Paschal
- Fort Worth Polytechnic
- Fort Worth South Hills
- Fort Worth Trimble Tech
- Fort Worth Wyatt
- White Settlement Brewer
Region 2
District 5
- Frisco Centennial
- Frisco Heritage
- Frisco Lebanon Trail
- Frisco Liberty
- Frisco Lone Star
- Frisco Reedy
- McKinney North
- Melissa
District 6
- Carrollton Creekview
- Carrollton Smith
- Carrollton Turner
- Dallas Highland Park
- Garland Naaman Forest
- North Richland Hills Birdville
- North Richland Hills Richland
District 7
- Crandall
- Dallas Adams
- Dallas Sunset
- Dallas White
- Mesquite
- North Mesquite
- Tyler
- West Mesquite
District 8
- Burleson Centennial
- Cedar Hill
- Cleburne
- DeSoto
- Lancaster
- Mansfield Legacy
- Mansfield Summit
- Midlothian
Region 3
District 9
- Baytown Goose Creek Memorial
- Baytown Sterling
- Beaumont United
- Beaumont West Brook
- Galveston Ball
- La Porte
- Lufkin
- New Caney
- Port Arthur Memorial
District 10
- Houston Chavez
- Houston Madison
- Houston Math Science & Technology
- Houston Milby
- Houston Sharpstown
- Houston Waltrip
- Houston Westbury
- Houston Wisdom
- Houston Northbrook
District 11
- Alvin
- Iowa Colony
- Angleton
- Fort Bend Dulles
- Friendswood
- Katy Freeman
- Pasadena
- Pasadena South Houston
- Richmond Randle
- Victoria East
District 12
- College Station
- College Station A&M Consolidated
- Georgetown
- Killeen
- Killeen Shoemaker
- Leander Glenn
- Pflugerville Connally
- Pflugerville Hendrickson
- Pflugerville Weiss
Region 4
District 13
- Austin Anderson
- Austin McCallum
- Bastrop Cedar Creek
- Boerne Champion
- Comal Smithson Valley
- Kyle Lehman
- Lockhart
- Manor
- Segun
District 14
- Castroville Medina Valley
- Eagle Pass Winn
- Laredo Martin
- Laredo Nixon
- Northside Jay
- San Antonio MacArthur
- San Antonio Southside
- South San Antonio
District 15
- Brownsville Hanna
- Brownsville Rivera
- Corpus Christi Carroll
- Corpus Christi Flour Bluff
- Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial
- Harlingen South
- Weslaco East
District 16
- Donna North
- La Joya Palmview
- McAllen
- McAllen Memorial
- McAllen Rowe
- Mission
- PSJA Memorial
- Rio Grande City
Football Division II
Region 1
District 1
- Canutillo
- El Paso
- El Paso Burges
- El Paso Chapin
- El Paso Del Valle
- El Paso Jefferson
District 2
- Abilene Cooper
- Abilene Wylie
- Amarillo Palo Duro
- Lubbock Cooper
- Lubbock Coronado
- Wichita Falls Legacy
- Wichita Falls Memorial
District 3
- Argyle
- Colleyville Heritage
- Eagle Mountain
- Grapevine
- Lewisville
- The Colony
- Lucas Lovejoy
- Nevada Community
District 4
- Anna
- Celina
- Denison
- Frisco
- Frisco Emerson
- Frisco Independence
- Frisco Memorial
- Frisco Panther Creek
- Prosper Richland
Region 2
District 5
- Dallas Adamson
- Dallas Hillcrest
- Dallas Jefferson
- Dallas Molina
- Dallas Samuell
- Dallas Seagoville
- Dallas South Oak Cliff
- Dallas Wilson
- Mesquite Poteet
District 6
- Greenville
- Hallsville
- Marshall
- Mount Pleasant
- Nacogdoches
- Terrell
- Texarkana Texas
- Whitehouse
District 7
- Arlington Seguin
- Burleson
- Corsicana
- Ennis
- Everman
- Joshua
- Mansfield Timberview
- Midlothian Heritage
District 8
- Belton
- Brenham
- Bryan Rudder
- Killeen Ellison
- Waco
- Waco University
Region 3
District 9
- Houston Spring Woods
- Humble Kingwood Park
- Huntsville
- Montgomery
- Montgomery Lake Creek
- New Caney Porter
- New Caney West Fork
- Splendora
District 10
- Baytown Lee
- Dayton
- Galena Park
- Nederland
- Port Neches-Groves
- Santa Fe
- Texas City
District 11
- Fort Bend Crawford
- Fort Bend Kempner
- Fort Bend Marshall
- Richmond Tomas
- Rosenberg Lamar Consolidated
- Rosenberg Terry
- Victoria West
District 12
- Austin Crockett
- Austin Liberal Arts and Science Academy
- Austin Navarro
- Bastrop
- Elgin
- Pflugerville
Region 4
District 13
- Boerne
- Liberty Hill Legacy Ranch
- Liberty Hill
- New Braunfels
- New Braunfels Long Creek
- San Antonio Alamo Heights
- San Antonio Veterans Memorial
District 14
- San Antonio Brackenridge
- San Antonio Burbank
- San Antonio Edison
- San Antonio Harlandale
- San Antonio Highlands
- San Antonio Houston
- San Antonio Jefferson
- San Antonio Lanier
- San Antonio McCollum
District 15
- Brownsville Lopez
- Brownsville Pace
- Brownsville Porter
- Corpus Christi Ray
- Donna
- Gregory-Portland
- Mercedes
District 16
- La Joya Juarez-Lincoln
- Laredo Cigarroa
- Mission Sharyland
- Mission Veterans Memorial
- PSJA Southwest
- Roma
- Sharyland Pioneer
Basketball
Region 1
District 1
- Canutillo
- Clint Horizon
- El Paso
- El Paso Burges
- El Paso Chapin
- El Paso Jefferson
District 2
- El Paso Americas
- El Paso Bel Air
- El Paso Del Valle
- El Paso El Dorado
- El Paso Hanks
- El Paso Parkland
District 3
- Amarillo
- Amarillo Caprock
- Amarillo Palo Duro
- Amarillo Tascosa
- Frenship Memorial
- Lubbock
- Lubbock Cooper
- Lubbock Coronado
- Lubbock Monterey
- Wolfforth Frenship
District 4
- Abilene
- Abilene Cooper
- Abilene Wylie
- Wichita Falls Legacy
- Wichita Falls Memorial
District 5
- Argyle
- Azle
- Eagle Mountain
- Fort Worth Chisholm Trail
- Keller Fossil Ridge
- Saginaw
- White Settlement Brewer
District 6
- Denton
- Denton Ryan
- Frisco Lone Star
- Frisco Panther Creek
- Frisco Reedy
- Lewisville
- The Colony
- Prosper Richland
District 7
- Everman
- Fort Worth Arlington Heights
- Fort Worth North Side
- Fort Worth Paschal
- Fort Worth Polytechnic
- Fort Worth South Hills
- Fort Worth Trimble Tech
- Fort Worth Wyatt
District 8
- Arlington Seguin
- Burleson
- Burleson Centennial
- Cleburne
- Joshua
- Mansfield Legacy
- Mansfield Summit
- Mansfield Timberview
Region 2
District 9
- Anna
- Celina
- Denison
- Greenville
- Lucas Lovejoy
- McKinney North
- Melissa
- Nevada Community
- Sherman
District 10
- Hallsville
- Marshall
- Mount Pleasant
- Nacogdoches
- Texarkana Texas
- Tyler
- Whitehouse
District 11
- Frisco
- Frisco Centennial
- Frisco Emerson
- Frisco Heritage
- Frisco Independence
- Frisco Lebanon Trail
- Frisco Liberty
- Frisco Memorial
District 12
- Carrollton Creekview
- Carrollton Smith
- Carrollton Turner
- Colleyville Heritage
- Dallas Highland Park
- Grapevine
- North Richland Hills Birdville
- North Richland Hills Richland
District 13
- Dallas Adamson
- Dallas Hillcrest
- Dallas Jefferson
- Dallas Molina
- Dallas Seagoville
- Dallas South Oak Cliff
- Dallas Sunset
- Dallas White
- Dallas Wilson
District 14
- Dallas Adams
- Dallas Samuell
- Garland Naaman Forest
- Mesquite
- Mesquite Poteet
- North Mesquite
- Terrell
- West Mesquite
District 15
- Cedar Hill
- Corsicana
- Crandall
- DeSoto
- Ennis
- Lancaster
- Midlothian
- Midlothian Heritage
District 16
- Belton
- Killeen
- Killeen Ellison
- Killeen Shoemaker
- Liberty Hill Legacy Ranch
- Liberty Hill
- Waco
- Waco University
Region 3
District 17
- Brenham
- Bryan Rudder
- College Station
- College Station A&M Consolidated
- Huntsville
- Lufkin
- Montgomery
- Montgomery Lake Creek
District 18
- Houston Northbrook
- Houston Spring Woods
- Humble Kingwood Park
- New Caney
- New Caney Porter
- New Caney West Fork
- Splendora
District 19
- Baytown Goose Creek Memorial
- Baytown Lee
- Baytown Sterling
- Beaumont United
- Beaumont West Brook
- Dayton
- Nederland
- Port Arthur Memorial
- Port Neches-Groves
District 20
- Alvin Iowa Colony
- Angleton
- Friendswood
- Galveston Ball
- La Porte
- Pasadena
- Pasadena South Houston
- Santa Fe
- Texas City
District 21
- Galena Park
- Houston Chavez
- Houston Madison
- Houston Math Science & Tech
- Houston Milby
- Houston Sharpstown
- Houston Waltrip
- Houston Westbury
- Houston Wisdom
District 22
- Fort Bend Crawford
- Fort Bend Dulles
- Fort Bend Kempner
- Fort Bend Marshall
- Katy Freeman
- Richmond Randle
- Richmond Tomas
- Rosenberg Lamar Consolidated
- Rosenberg Terry
District 23
- Elgin
- Georgetown
- Leander Glenn
- Manor
- Pflugerville
- Pflugerville Connally
- Pflugerville Hendrickson
- Pflugerville Weiss
District 24
- Austin Anderson
- Austin Ann Richards
- Austin Crockett
- Austin Liberal Arts and Science Academy
- Austin McCallum
- Austin Navarro
- Bastrop
- Bastrop Cedar Creek
Region 4
District 25
- Comal Smithson Valley
- Kyle Lehman
- Lockhart
- New Braunfels
- New Braunfels Long Creek
- San Antonio Veterans Memorial
- San Antonio MacArthur
- Seguin
District 26
- Boerne
- Boerne Champion
- Northside Jay San Antonio Alamo Heights
- San Antonio Great Hearts Monte Vista North
- San Antonio Harlandale
- San Antonio McCollum
- South San Antonio
District 27
- San Antonio Brackenridge
- San Antonio Young Women’s Leadership
- San Antonio Burbank
- San Antonio Edison
- San Antonio Fox Tech
- San Antonio Highlands
- San Antonio Houston
- San Antonio Jefferson
- San Antonio Lanier
District 28
- Castroville Medina Valley
- Eagle Pass Winn
- Laredo Cigarroa
- Laredo Martin
- Laredo Nixon
- San Antonio Southside
District 29
- Corpus Christi Carroll
- Corpus Christi Flour Bluff
- Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial
- Corpus Christi Ray
- Gregory-Portland
- Victoria East
- Victoria West
District 30
- La Joya Juarez-Lincoln
- La Joya Palmview
- Mission
- Mission Sharyland
- Mission Veterans Memorial
- Rio Grande City Roma
- Sharyland Pioneer
District 31
- Donna
- Donna North
- McAllen
- McAllen Memorial
- McAllen Rowe
- PSJA Memorial
- PSJA Southwest
- Weslaco East
District 32
- Brownsville Hanna
- Brownsville Lopez
- Brownsville Pace
- Brownsville Porter
- Brownsville Rivera
- Harlingen South
- Mercedes
Volleyball
Region 1
District 1
- Canutillo
- Clint
- Horizon
- El Paso
- El Paso Burges
- El Paso Chapin
- El Paso Jefferson
District 2
- El Paso Americas
- El Paso Bel Air
- El Paso Del Valle
- El Paso El Dorado
- El Paso Hanks
- El Paso Parkland
District 3
- Amarillo
- Amarillo Caprock
- Amarillo Palo Duro
- Amarillo Tascosa
- Frenship Memorial
- Lubbock
- Lubbock Cooper
- Lubbock Coronado
- Lubbock Monterey
- Wolfforth Frenship
District 4
- Abilene
- Abilene Cooper
- Abilene Wylie
- Wichita Falls Legacy
- Wichita Falls Memorial
District 5
- Argyle
- Azle
- Eagle Mountain
- Fort Worth Chisholm Trail
- Keller Fossil Ridge
- Saginaw
- White Settlement Brewer
District 6
- Denton
- Denton Ryan
- Frisco Lone Star
- Frisco Panther Creek
- Frisco Reedy
- Lewisville
- The Colony
- Prosper Richland
District 7
- Everman
- Fort Worth Arlington Heights
- Fort Worth North Side
- Fort Worth Paschal
- Fort Worth Polytechnic
- Fort Worth South Hills
- Fort Worth Trimble Tech
- Fort Worth Wyatt
District 8
- Arlington Seguin
- Burleson
- Burleson Centennial
- Cleburne Joshua
- Mansfield Legacy
- Mansfield Summit
- Mansfield Timberview
Region 2
District 9
- Anna
- Celina
- Denison
- Greenville
- Lucas Lovejoy
- McKinney North
- Melissa
- Nevada Community
- Sherman
District 10
- Hallsville
- Marshall
- Mount Pleasant
- Nacogdoches
- Texarkana Texas
- Tyler
- Whitehouse
District 11
- Frisco
- Frisco Centennial
- Frisco Emerson
- Frisco Heritage
- Frisco Independence
- Frisco Lebanon Trail
- Frisco Liberty
- Frisco Memorial
District 12
- Carrollton Creekview
- Carrollton Smith
- Carrollton Turner
- Colleyville Heritage
- Dallas Highland Park
- Grapevine
- North Richland Hills Birdville
- North Richland Hills Richland
District 13
- Dallas Adamson
- Dallas Hillcrest
- Dallas Jefferson
- Dallas Molina
- Dallas Seagoville
- Dallas South Oak Cliff
- Dallas Sunset
- Dallas White
- Dallas Wilson
District 14
- Dallas Adams
- Dallas Samuell
- Garland Naaman Forest
- Mesquite
- Mesquite Poteet
- North Mesquite
- Terrell
- West Mesquite
District 15
- Cedar Hill
- Corsicana
- Crandall
- DeSoto
- Ennis
- Lancaster
- Midlothian
- Midlothian Heritage
District 16
- Belton
- Killeen
- Killeen Ellison
- Killeen Shoemaker
- Liberty Hill Legacy Ranch
- Liberty Hill
- Waco
- Waco University
Region 3
District 17
- Brenham
- Bryan Rudder
- College Station College Station A&M Consolidated
- Huntsville
- Lufkin
- Montgomery
- Montgomery Lake Creek
District 18
- Houston Northbrook
- Houston Spring Woods
- Humble Kingwood Park
- New Caney
- New Caney Porter
- New Caney West Fork
- Splendora
District 19
- Baytown Goose Creek Memorial
- Baytown Lee
- Baytown Sterling
- Beaumont United
- Beaumont West Brook
- Dayton
- Nederland
- Port Arthur Memorial
- Port Neches-Groves
District 20
- Alvin Iowa Colony
- Angleton
- Friendswood
- Galveston Ball
- La Porte
- Pasadena
- Pasadena South Houston
- Santa Fe
- Texas City
District 21
- Galena Park
- Houston Chavez
- Houston Madison
- Houston Math Science & Tech
- Houston Milby
- Houston Sharpstown
- Houston Waltrip
- Houston Westbury
- Houston Wisdom
District 22
- Fort Bend Crawford
- Fort Bend Dulles
- Fort Bend Kempner
- Fort Bend Marshall
- Katy Freeman
- Richmond Randle
- Richmond Tomas
- Rosenberg Lamar Cons
- Rosenberg Terry
District 23
- Elgin
- Georgetown
- Leander Glenn
- Manor
- Pflugerville
- Pflugerville Connally
- Pflugerville Hendrickson
- Pflugerville Weiss
District 24
- Austin Anderson
- Austin Ann Richards
- Austin Crockett
- Austin LASA
- Austin McCallum
- Austin Navarro
- Bastrop
- Bastrop Cedar Creek
Region 4
District 25
- Comal Smithson Valley
- Kyle Lehman
- Lockhart
- New Braunfels
- New Braunfels Long Creek
- San Antonio Veterans Memorial
- San Antonio MacArthur
- Seguin
District 26
- Boerne
- Boerne Champion
- Northside Jay
- San Antonio Alamo Heights
- San Antonio Great Hearts Monte Vista North
- San Antonio Harlandale
- San Antonio McCollum
- South San Antonio
District 27
- San Antonio Brackenridge
- San Antonio Young Women’s Leadership
- San Antonio Burbank
- San Antonio Edison
- San Antonio Fox Tech
- San Antonio Highlands
- San Antonio Houston
- San Antonio Jefferson
- San Antonio Lanier
District 28
- Castroville Medina Valley
- Eagle Pass Winn
- Laredo Cigarroa
- Laredo Martin
- Laredo Nixon
- San Antonio Southside
District 29
- Corpus Christi Carroll
- Corpus Christi Flour Bluff
- Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial
- Corpus Christi Ray
- Gregory Portland
- Victoria East
- Victoria West
District 30
- La Joya Juarez-Lincoln
- La Joya Palmview
- Mission
- Mission Sharyland
- Mission Veterans Memorial
- Rio Grande City
- Roma
- Sharyland Pioneer
District 31
- Donna
- Donna North
- McAllen
- McAllen Memorial
- McAllen Rowe
- PSJA Memorial
- PSJA Southwest
- Weslaco East
District 32
- Brownsville Hanna
- Brownsville Lopez
- Brownsville Pace
- Brownsville Porter
- Brownsville Rivera
- Harlingen South
- Mercedes
6A
Football and Basketball
Region 1
District 1
- El Paso Coronado
- El Paso Eastlake
- El Paso Eastwood
- El Paso Franklin
- El Paso Montwood
- El Paso Pebble Hills
- El Paso Socorro
District 2
- Midland
- Midland Lee
- Odessa
- Odessa Permian
- San Angelo Central
District 3
- Aledo
- Arlington
- Arlington Bowie
- Arlington Houston
- Arlington Lamar
- Arlington Martin
- Granbury
- Weatherford
District 4
- Fort Worth Boswell
- Keller
- Keller Central
- Keller Timber Creek
- Northwest
- Northwest Eaton
- Northwest Nelson
- Southlake Carroll
District 5
- Denton Braswell
- Denton Guyer
- Frisco Wakeland
- Lewisville
- Lewisville Flower Mound
- Lewisville Hebron
- Lewisville Marcus
- Little Elm
District 6
- Allen
- Dallas Jesuit
- McKinney
- McKinney Boyd
- Princeton
- Prosper
- Prosper Rock Hill
- Prosper Walnut Grove
District 7
- Coppell
- Plano
- Plano East
- Plano West
- Richardson
- Richardson Berkner
- Richardson Lake Highlands
- Richardson Pearce
District 8
- Euless Trinity
- Grand Prairie
- Haltom City Haltom
- Hurst Bell
- Irving
- Irving MacArthur
- Irving Nimitz
- South Grand Prairie
Region 2
District 9
- Garland
- Garland Lakeview Centennial
- Garland Rowlett
- Garland Sachse
- North Garland
- South Garland
- Wylie
- Wylie East
District 10
- Forney
- Longview
- Mesquite Horn
- North Forney
- Rockwall
- Rockwall Heath
- Royse City
- Tyler Legacy
District 11
- Crowley
- Dallas Skyline
- Duncanville
- Mansfield
- Mansfield Lake Ridge
- North Crowley
- Red Oak
- Waxahachie
District 12
- Bryan
- Copperas Cove
- Killeen Chaparral
- Killeen Harker Heights
- Lake Belton
- Temple
- Waco Midway
District 13
- Cleveland
- Conroe
- Conroe Caney Creek
- Conroe Grand Oaks
- Conroe Oak Ridge
- Conroe The Woodlands
- Conroe Woodlands College Park
- Willis
District 14
- Houston Aldine
- Houston Benjamin Davis
- Houston Eisenhower
- Houston MacArthur
- Houston Nimitz
- Spring
- Spring Dekaney
- Spring Westfield
District 15
- Klein
- Klein Cain
- Klein Collins
- Klein Forest
- Klein Oak
- Magnolia
- Magnolia West
- Tomball
- Tomball Memorial
District 16
- Cy-Fair
- Cypress Creek
- Cypress Falls
- Cypress Lakes
- Cypress Ridge
- Cypress Woods
- Jersey Village
- Langham Creek
Region 3
District 17
- Channelview
- Crosby
- Galena Park North Shore
- Humble
- Humble Atascocita
- Humble Kingwood
- Humble Summer Creek
- Sheldon King
District 18
- Deer Park
- Dickinson
- Friendswood Clear Brook
- Houston Clear Lake
- League City Clear Creek
- League City Clear Falls
- League City Clear Springs
- Mont Belvieu Barbers Hill
District 19
- Alvin
- Alvin Shadow Creek
- Clute Brazoswood
- Manvel
- Pasadena Dobie
- Pasadena Memorial
- Pasadena Rayburn
- Pearland
- Pearland Dawson
District 20
- Alief Elsik
- Alief Hastings
- Alief Taylor
- Houston Bellaire
- Houston Heights
- Houston Lamar
- Houston Westside
- Houston Memorial
- Houston Stratford
District 21
- Fort Bend Austin
- Fort Bend Bush
- Fort Bend Clements
- Fort Bend Elkins
- Fort Bend Hightower
- Fort Bend Ridge Point
- Fort Bend Travis
- Houston Strake Jesuit
District 22
- Katy
- Katy Cinco Ranch
- Katy Jordan
- Katy Mayde Creek
- Katy Morton Ranch
- Katy Paetow
- Katy Seven Lakes
- Katy Taylor
- Katy Tompkins
District 23
- Bridgeland
- Cypress Park
- Cypress. Ranch
- Cypress Springs
- Lamar Fulshear
- Richmond Foster
- Richmond George Ranch
- Waller
District 24
- Austin Vandegrift
- Cedar Park
- Cedar Park Vista Ridge
- Georgetown East View
- Hutto
- Leander
- Leander Rouse
Region 4
District 25
- Austin Lake Travis
- Austin Westlake
- Round Rock
- Round Rock McNeil
- Round Rock Stony Point
- Round Rock Westwood
- Round Rock Cedar Ridge
District 26
- Austin
- Austin Akins
- Austin Bowie
- Buda Hays
- Buda Johnson
- Del Valle
- Dripping Springs
District 27
- Cibolo Steele
- Comal Canyon
- Comal Pieper
- Converse Judson
- San Antonio E. Central
- San Antonio Wagner
- San Marcos
- Schertz Clemens
District 28
- Northside Brandeis
- Northside Clark
- San Antonio Churchill
- San Antonio Johnson
- San Antonio LEE
- San Antonio Madison
- San Antonio Reagan
- San Antonio Roosevelt
District 29
- Northside Brennan
- Northside Harlan
- Northside Holmes
- Northside Marshall
- Northside O'Connor
- Northside Sotomayor
- Northside Stevens
- Northside Taft
- Northside Warren
District 30
- Del Rio
- Eagle Pass
- Laredo Alexander
- Laredo Johnson
- Laredo United
- Laredo United South
- San Antonio Southwest
- Southwest Legacy
District 31
- Edinburg
- Edinburg Economedes
- Edinburg North
- Edinburg Vela
- La Joya
- Weslaco
District 32
- Brownsville Veterans Memorial
- Harlingen
- Los Fresnos
- Pharr-San Juan-Alamo
- PSJA North
- San Benito
Volleyball
Region 1
District 1
- El Paso Coronado
- El Paso Eastlake
- El Paso Eastwood
- El Paso Franklin
- El Paso Montwood
- El Paso Pebble Hills
- El Paso Socorro
District 2
- Midland
- Midland Lee
- Odessa
- Odessa Permian
- San Angelo Central
District 3
- Aledo
- Arlington
- Arlington Bowie
- Arlington Houston
- Arlington Lamar
- Arlington Martin
- Granbury
- Weatherford
District 4
- Fort Worth Boswell
- Keller
- Keller Central
- Keller Timber Creek
- Northwest
- Northwest Eaton
- Northwest Nelson
- Southlake Carroll
District 5
- Denton Braswell
- Denton Guyer
- Frisco Wakeland
- Lewisville
- Lewisville Flower Mound
- Lewisville Hebron
- Lewisville Marcus
- Little Elm
District 6
- Allen
- McKinney
- McKinney Boyd
- Princeton
- Prosper
- Prosper Rock Hill
- Prosper Walnut Grove
District 7
- Coppell
- Plano
- Plano East
- Plano West
- Richardson
- Richardson Berkner
- Richardson Lake Highlands
- Richardson Pearce
District 8
- Euless Trinity
- Grand Prairie
- Haltom City Haltom
- Hurst Bell
- Irving
- Irving MacArthur
- Irving Nimitz
- South Grand Prairie
Region 2
District 9
- Garland
- Garland Lakeview Centennial
- Garland Rowlett
- Garland Sachse
- North Garland
- South Garland
- Wylie
- Wylie East
District 10
- Forney
- Longview
- Mesquite Horn
- North Forney
- Rockwall
- Rockwall Heath
- Royse City
- Tyler Legacy
District 11
- Crowley
- Dallas Skyline
- Duncanville
- Mansfield
- Mansfield Lake Ridge
- North Crowley
- Red Oak
- Waxahachie
District 12
- Bryan
- Copperas Cove
- Killeen Chaparral
- Killeen Harker Heights
- Lake Belton
- Temple
- Waco Midway
District 13
- Cleveland
- Conroe
- Conroe Caney Creek
- Conroe Grand Oaks
- Conroe Oak Ridge
- Conroe The Woodlands
- Conroe Woodlands College Park
- Willis
District 14
- Houston Aldine
- Houston Benjamin Davis
- Houston Eisenhower
- Houston MacArthur
- Houston Nimitz
- Spring
- Spring Dekaney
- Spring Westfield
District 15
- Klein
- Klein Cain
- Klein Collins
- Klein Forest
- Klein Oak
- Magnolia
- Magnolia West
- Tomball
- Tomball Memorial
District 16
- Cy-Fair
- Cypress Creek
- Cypress Falls
- Cypress Lakes
- Cypress Ridge
- Cypress Woods
- Jersey Village
- Langham Creek
Region 3
District 17
- Channelview
- Crosby
- Galena Park North Shore
- Humble
- Humble Atascocita
- Humble Kingwood
- Humble Summer Creek
- Sheldon King
District 18
- Deer Park
- Dickinson
- Friendswood Clear Brook
- Houston Clear Lake
- League City Clear Creek
- League City Clear Falls
- League City Clear Springs
- Mont Belvieu Barbers Hill
District 19
- Alvin
- Alvin Shadow Creek
- Clute Brazoswood
- Manvel
- Pasadena Dobie
- Pasadena Memorial
- Pasadena Rayburn
- Pearland
- Pearland Dawson
District 20
- Alief Elsik
- Alief Hastings
- Alief Taylor
- Houston Bellaire
- Houston Heights
- Houston Lamar
- Houston Westside
- Houston Memorial
- Houston Stratford
District 21
- Fort Bend Austin
- Fort Bend Bush
- Fort Bend Clements
- Fort Bend Elkins
- Fort Bend Hightower
- Fort Bend Ridge Point
- Fort Bend Travis
District 22
- Katy
- Katy Cinco Ranch
- Katy Jordan
- Katy Mayde Creek
- Katy Morton Ranch
- Katy Paetow
- Katy Seven Lakes
- Katy Taylor
- Katy Tompkins
District 23
- Bridgeland
- Cypress Park
- Cypress Ranch
- Cypress Springs
- Lamar Fulshear
- Richmond Foster
- Richmond George Ranch
- Waller
District 24
- Austin Vandegrift
- Cedar Park
- Cedar Park Vista Ridge
- Georgetown East View
- Hutto
- Leander
- Leander Rouse
Region 4
District 25
- Austin Lake Travis
- Austin Westlake
- Round Rock
- Round Rock McNeil
- Round Rock Stony Point
- Round Rock Westwood
- Round Rock Cedar Ridge
District 26
- Austin
- Austin Akins
- Austin Bowie
- Buda Hays
- Buda Johnson
- Del Valle
- Dripping Springs
District 27
- Cibolo Steele
- Comal Canyon
- Comal Pieper
- Converse Judson
- San Antonio E. Central
- San Antonio Wagner
- San Marcos
- Schertz Clemens
District 28
- Northside Brandeis
- Northside Clark
- San Antonio Churchill
- San Antonio Johnson
- San Antonio LEE
- San Antonio Madison
- San Antonio Reagan
- San Antonio Roosevelt
District 29
- Northside Brennan
- Northside Harlan
- Northside Holmes
- Northside Marshall
- Northside O'Connor
- Northside Sotomayor
- Northside Stevens
- Northside Taft
- Northside Warren
District 30
- Del Rio
- Eagle Pass
- Laredo Alexander
- Laredo Johnson
- Laredo United
- Laredo United South
- San Antonio Southwest
- Southwest Legacy
District 31
- Edinburg
- Edinburg Economedes
- Edinburg North
- Edinburg Vela
- La Joya
- Weslaco
District 32
- Brownsville Veterans Memorial
- Harlingen
- Los Fresnos Pharr-San Juan-Alamo
- Pharr-San Juan-Alamo North
- San Benito