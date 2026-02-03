High School

See Where Every Texas 1A-6A Football, Basketball and Volleyball Team Will Compete Following UIL's Huge Announcement

The University Interscholastic League's latest decision will impact teams for multiple seasons.

Levi Payton

The UIL released its biennial 2026-2027 and tentative 2027-2028 reclassification and district alignments, shaking up playoff futures in the process.
The UIL released its biennial 2026-2027 and tentative 2027-2028 reclassification and district alignments, shaking up playoff futures in the process. / Shane Kirkpatrick

The University Interscholastic League released its tentative biennial reclassification and district alignments Monday for the 2026-27 and 2027-28 school years, outlining how Texas high school programs will be grouped for football, basketball and volleyball over the next two seasons.

The new alignment includes enrollment-based movement across all classifications, with schools shifting up or down from 1A through 6A and several new programs entering the UIL structure. Class 6A will include 251 schools, with multiple programs moving up from 5A, while Class 5A again serves as the most fluid classification, absorbing schools from both above and below.

Classes 4A through 1A also reflect widespread realignment, particularly among smaller and rural schools where minor enrollment changes can result in classification movement. Several charter and specialty campuses were elevated by request or policy, adding to the reshuffling across the state.

The alignments remain tentative pending the UIL appeals process, which concludes Feb. 23, with district schedules eligible to be finalized beginning Feb. 24. Below is a complete classification-by-classification breakdown of what the 2026-27 and 2027-28 UIL district alignments are set to look like.

Class 1A

Football Division I (6-Man)

Region 1

District 1

  • Boys Ranch
  • Booker
  • Claude
  • White Deer
  • Wildorado

District 2

  • Earth Springlake
  • Nazareth
  • Whiteface
  • Whitharral

District 3

  • Happy
  • Kress
  • Petersburg
  • Silverton

District 4

  • Aspermont
  • Hermleigh
  • Jayton
  • Roby
  • Rotan
  • Spur

Region 2

District 5

  • Ackerly Sands
  • Borden County
  • Ira
  • Lamesa Klondike
  • O'Donnel
  • Westbrookl

District 6

  • Fort Hancock
  • Garden City
  • Imperial Buena Vista
  • Lenorah Grady
  • Rankin

District 7

  • Baird
  • Bronte
  • Paint Rock
  • Robert Lee
  • Roscoe Highland
  • Santa Anna

District 8

  • Eden
  • Menard
  • Mertzon Iron County
  • Sterling City
  • Veribest
  • Water Valley

Region 3

District 9

  • Bryson
  • Newcastle
  • Perrin-Whitt
  • Vernon Northside

District 10

  • Gordon
  • Gorman
  • Lingleville
  • May
  • Ranger

District 11

  • Avalon
  • Bluff Dale
  • Blum
  • Covington
  • Milford

District 12

Region 4

District 13

  • Burkeville
  • Chester
  • Gilmer Union Hill
  • Laird Hill Leveretts Chapel

District 14

  • Abbott
  • Aquilla
  • Coolidge
  • Gholson
  • Penelope

District 15

  • Evant
  • Jonesboro
  • Lometa
  • Oglesby

District 16

  • Barksdale Nueces Canyon
  • Bruni
  • Knippa
  • Leakey
  • Medina
  • Prairie Lea

Football Division II (6-Man)

Region 1

District 1

  • Follett
  • Groom
  • Hedley
  • Lefors
  • McLean
  • Miami

District 2

  • Chillicothe
  • Crowell
  • Guthrie
  • Matador Motley County
  • Paducah
  • Turkey Valley

District 3

  • Amherst
  • Anton
  • Cotton Center
  • Hart
  • Lazbuddie
  • Lorenzo

District 4

  • Loop
  • Meadow
  • Rocksprings
  • Southland
  • Welch Dawson
  • Wellman-Union
  • Wilson

Region 2

District 5

  • Dell City
  • Fort Davis
  • Marfa
  • Sierra Blanca

District 6

  • Balmorhea
  • Grandfalls-Royalty
  • Rocksprings
  • Sanderson

District 7

  • Blackwell
  • Loraine
  • Olfen
  • Trent
  • Valera Panther Creek

District 8

  • Brookesmith
  • Cherokee
  • Lohn
  • Richland Springs
  • Rochelle

Region 3

District 9

  • Benjamin
  • Haskell Paint Creek
  • Knox City
  • Lueders-Avoca
  • Rule

District 10

  • Bowie Gold-Burg
  • Forestburg
  • Harrold
  • Throckmorton
  • Woodson

District 11

  • Moran
  • Rising Star
  • Sidney
  • Strawn

District 12

  • Blanket
  • Gustine
  • Mullin
  • Priddy
  • Zephyr

Region 4

District 13

  • Cranfills Gap
  • Iredell
  • Kopperl
  • Morgan
  • Three Way School
  • Walnut Springs

District 14

  • Bynum
  • Ladonia Fannindel
  • Mount Calm
  • Oakwood
  • Trinidad

District 15

  • Apple Springs
  • Buckholts
  • Calvert
  • High Island

District 16

  • Benavides
  • Pawnee
  • Runge
  • San Perlita

Basketball

Region 1

District 1

  • Booker
  • Briscoe Fort Elliott
  • Darrouzett
  • Follett
  • Miami
  • Wheeler Kelton

District 2

  • Claude
  • Groom
  • Hedley
  • Lefors
  • McLean
  • Shamrock
  • White Deer

District 3

  • Adrian
  • Channing
  • Hartley
  • Pringle-Morse
  • Texline
  • Wildorado

District 4

  • Happy
  • Hart
  • Kress
  • Lazbuddie
  • Nazareth
  • Silverton

District 5

  • Amherst
  • Anton
  • Cotton Center
  • Earth Springlake
  • Meadow
  • Whiteface
  • Whitharral

District 6

  • Ackerly Sands
  • Borden County
  • Lamesa Klondike
  • Lenorah Grady
  • Loop
  • O'Donnell
  • Welch Dawson
  • Wellman-Union

District 7

  • Crosbyton
  • Lorenzo
  • Petersburg
  • Ralls
  • Southland
  • Wilson

District 8

  • Guthrie
  • Jayton
  • Matador Motley County
  • Paducah
  • Spur
  • Turkey Valley

Region 2

District 9

  • Balmorhea
  • Dell City
  • Fort Davis
  • Fort Hancock
  • Marfa
  • Sierra Blanca

District 10

  • Grandfalls-Royalty
  • Imperial Buena Vista
  • Iraan
  • Marathon
  • Rankin
  • Sanderson
  • Terlingua Big Bend

District 11

  • Bronte
  • Garden City
  • Mertzon Iron County
  • Robert Lee
  • Sterling City
  • Veribest
  • Water Valley

District 12

  • Eden
  • Lohn
  • Menard
  • Olfen
  • Paint Rock
  • Rochelle
  • Valera Panther Creek

District 13

  • Baird
  • Clyde Eula
  • Gordon
  • Moran
  • Ranger
  • Strawn

District 14

  • Blackwell
  • Hermleigh
  • Ira
  • Loraine
  • Roscoe Highland
  • Trent
  • Westbrook

District 15

  • Aspermont
  • Haskell Paint Creek
  • Lueders-Avoca
  • Roby
  • Rotan
  • Rule

District 16

  • Benjamin
  • Chillicothe
  • Crowell
  • Harrold
  • Knox City
  • Vernon Northside

Region 3

District 17

  • Bryson
  • Garner
  • Graford
  • Newcastle
  • Perrin-Whitt
  • Throckmorton
  • Woodson

District 18

  • Bellevue
  • Bowie Gold-Burg
  • Forestburg
  • Henrietta Midway
  • Nocona Prairie Valley
  • Saint Jo

District 19

  • Campbell
  • Cumby Miller Grove
  • Dodd City
  • Ector
  • Fruitvale
  • Ladonia Fannindel
  • Savoy

District 20

  • Avery
  • Avinger
  • Bloomburg
  • Gilmer Union Hill
  • Saltillo
  • Sulphur Bluff
  • Yantis

District 21

  • Blanket
  • Gustine
  • May
  • Rising Star
  • Santa Anna
  • Sidney

District 22

  • Bluff Dale
  • Gorman
  • Huckabay
  • Iredell
  • Lingleville
  • Morgan Mill
  • Three Way School
  • Walnut Springs

District 23

  • Avalon
  • Blum
  • Bynum
  • Covington
  • Kopperl
  • Milford
  • Morgan

District 24

  • Coolidge
  • Mount Calm
  • Neches
  • Oakwood
  • Penelope
  • Slocum
  • Trinidad

Region 4

District 25

  • Brookesmith
  • Cherokee
  • Lometa
  • Mullin
  • Priddy
  • Richland Springs
  • Zephyr

District 26

  • Abbott
  • Aquilla
  • Cranfills Gap
  • Evant
  • Gholson
  • Jonesboro
  • Oglesby

District 27

  • Apple Springs
  • Broaddus
  • Groveton Centerville
  • Kennard
  • Laneville
  • Martinsville
  • Wells
  • Zavalla

District 28

  • Brookeland
  • Burkeville
  • Chester
  • Goodrich
  • High Island
  • Hull-Daisetta
  • Leggett
  • Spurger

District 29

  • Buckholts
  • Calvert
  • Dime Box
  • Fayetteville
  • North Zulch
  • Richards
  • Round Top-Carmine

District 30

  • Austwell-Tivoli
  • Moulton
  • Nordheim
  • Prairie Lea
  • Runge
  • Waelder

District 31

  • Barksdale Nueces Canyon
  • Comstock
  • D'Hanis
  • Knippa
  • Leakey
  • Medina
  • Rocksprings
  • Utopia

District 32

  • Benavides
  • Bruni
  • Lasara
  • Pawnee
  • San Isidro
  • San Perlita
  • Tilden McMullen County

Volleyball

Region 1

District 1

  • Briscoe Fort Elliott
  • Darrouzett
  • Miami
  • Shamrock
  • Wheeler Kelton

District 2

  • Channing
  • Groom
  • White Deer
  • Wildorado

District 3

  • Lamesa Klondike
  • Loop
  • Southland
  • Wellman-Union
  • Wilson

District 4

  • Borden County
  • Lenorah Grady
  • Loraine
  • Sterling City
  • Water Valley

District 5

  • Dell City
  • Fort Davis
  • Fort Hancock
  • Marfa
  • Sierra Blanca

District 6

  • Balmorhea
  • Grandfalls-Royalty
  • Imperial Buena Vista
  • Iraan
  • Rankin

District 7

  • Bronte
  • Olfen
  • Paint Rock
  • Trent
  • Veribest

District 8

  • Aspermont
  • Benjamin
  • Knox City
  • Rotan
  • Rule

Region 2

District 9

  • Chillicothe
  • Crowell
  • Harrold
  • Paducah

District 10

  • Bellevue
  • Bowie Gold-Burg
  • Forestburg
  • Henrietta Midway
  • Nocona Prairie Valley
  • Saint Jo

District 11

  • Bryson
  • Garner
  • Graford
  • Newcastle
  • Perrin-Whitt

District 12

  • Moran
  • Ranger
  • Strawn
  • Woodson

District 13

  • Bluff Dale
  • Iredell
  • Morgan Mill
  • Three Way School

District 14

  • Gorman
  • Gustine
  • Lingleville
  • Rising Star

District 15

  • Brookesmith
  • Mullin
  • Richland Springs
  • Rochelle
  • Zephyr

District 16

  • Evant
  • Jonesboro
  • Lometa
  • Oglesby

Region 3

District 17

  • Blum
  • Covington
  • Kopperl
  • Morgan

District 18

  • Abbott
  • Aquilla
  • Buckholts
  • Calvert
  • Dime Box

District 19

  • Coolidge
  • Mount Calm
  • Penelope
  • Trinidad

District 20

  • Apple Springs
  • Groveton Centerville
  • Kennard
  • Laneville
  • Neches

District 21

  • Cumby Miller Grove
  • Dodd City
  • Ector
  • Ladonia Fannindel

District 22

  • Avery
  • Fruitvale
  • Gilmer Union Hill
  • Sulphur Bluff
  • Yantis

District 23

  • Laird Hill Leveretts Chapel
  • North Zulch
  • Fayetteville
  • Prairie Lea
  • Round Top-Carmine
  • Waelder

District 24

  • Burkville
  • Chester
  • Leggett
  • Spurger
  • Zavalla

Region 4

District 25

  • Goodrich
  • High Island
  • Hull-Daisetta
  • Richards

District 26

  • Comstock
  • D'Hanis
  • Knippa
  • Leakey
  • Utopia

District 27

  • Benavides
  • Bruni
  • Lasara
  • San Isidro
  • San Perlita

District 28

  • Austwell-Tivoli
  • Nordheim
  • Pawnee
  • Runge

District 29

  • Comstock
  • Leakey
  • Rocksprings

District 30

  • D'Hanis
  • Knippa
  • Medina
  • Utopia

District 31

  • Bruni
  • Tilden McMullen County

District 32

  • Lasara
  • San Isidro
  • San Perlita

2A

Football Division I

Region 1

District 1

  • Amarillo Highland Park
  • Panhandle
  • Sanford-Fritch
  • Spearman
  • Sunray

District 2

  • Farwell
  • Floydada
  • Hale Center
  • Olton
  • Tulia

District 3

  • Abernathy
  • New Deal
  • New Home
  • Post
  • Sundown

District 4

  • Ballinger
  • Big Lake Reagan County
  • Christoval
  • Colorado City Colorado
  • Forsan
  • Ozona
  • Sonora

Region 2

District 5

  • Abilene Texas Leadership
  • Anson
  • Cisco
  • De Leon
  • Hawley
  • Hico

District 6

  • Alvord
  • Chico
  • Muenster
  • Nocona
  • Olney
  • Tioga

District 7

  • Bangs
  • Brady
  • Coleman
  • Johnson City LBJ
  • Mason
  • San Saba

District 8

  • Axtell
  • Bosqueville
  • Dawson
  • Italy
  • Itasca
  • Riesel
  • Valley Mills

Region 3

District 9

  • Bogata Rivercrest
  • Cooper
  • Honey Grove
  • Tom Bean
  • Trenton
  • Whitewright
  • Wolfe City

District 10

  • Alba-Golden
  • Cayuga
  • Como-Pickton
  • Frankston
  • Hawkins
  • Kerens
  • Price Carlisle

District 11

  • Beckville
  • Elysian Fields
  • Gladewater Union Grove
  • Harleton
  • Omaha Pewitt
  • Ore City
  • Waskom

District 12

  • Garrison
  • Hemphill
  • Joaquin
  • San Augustine
  • Shelbyville
  • Timpson

Region 4

District 13

  • Bruceville-Eddy
  • Granger
  • Hearne
  • Marlin
  • Moody
  • Rosebud-Lott
  • Thorndale

District 14

  • Centerville
  • Corrigan-Camden
  • Groveton
  • Iola
  • Jewett Leon
  • Lovelady
  • Normangee

District 15

  • Bloomington
  • Danbury
  • Flatonia
  • Ganado
  • Kenedy
  • Shiner
  • Weimar

District 16

  • Banquete
  • Dilley
  • Freer
  • Monte Alto
  • Premont
  • Refugio
  • Skidmore-Tynan
  • Taft

Football Division II

Region 1

District 1

  • Bovina
  • Gruver
  • Stinnett West Texas
  • Stratford
  • Vega

District 2

  • Morton
  • Plains
  • Ropes
  • Seagraves
  • Smyer
  • Sudan

District 3

  • Lockney
  • Pathway Academy
  • Roscoe Collegiate
  • Tahoka
  • Crosbyton
  • Ralls

District 4

  • Eldorado
  • McCamey
  • Van Horn
  • Wink
  • Iraan

Region 2

District 5

  • Clarendon
  • Memphis
  • Quanah
  • Shamrock
  • Wellington
  • Wheeler

District 6

  • Archer City
  • Electra
  • Haskell
  • Munday
  • Petrolia
  • Seymour
  • Windthorst

District 7

  • Albany
  • Cross Plains
  • Goldthwaite
  • Hamlin
  • Miles
  • Stamford
  • Winters

District 8

  • Crawford
  • Frost
  • Hubbard
  • Mart
  • Meridian
  • Santo
  • Wortham

Region 3

District 9

  • Celeste
  • Collinsville
  • Cumby
  • Era
  • Lindsay
  • Quinlan Boles

District 10

  • Big Sandy
  • Clarksville
  • Detroit
  • Maud
  • Simms Bowie
  • Linden-Kildare

District 11

  • Alto
  • Cushing
  • Grapeland
  • Malakoff Cross Roads
  • Mount Enterprise
  • Overton
  • Tenaha

District 12

  • Colmesneil
  • Deweyville
  • Evadale
  • Sabine Pass
  • Saratoga West Hardin
  • West Sabine
  • Hull-Daisetta

Region 4

District 13

  • Bartlett
  • Bremond
  • Burton
  • Chilton
  • Holland
  • Milano
  • Snook
  • Somerville

District 14

  • Brackettville Brackett
  • Center Point
  • Harper
  • Junction
  • La Pryor
  • Sabinal
  • D’Harris

District 15

  • Charlotte
  • Falls City
  • Louise
  • Pettus
  • Three Rivers
  • Yorktown

District 16

  • Agua Dulce
  • Ben Bolt-Palito Blanco
  • La Villa
  • Riviera Kaufer
  • Santa Maria
  • Woodsboro

Basketball

Region 1

District 1

  • Boys Ranch
  • Gruver
  • Sanford-Fritch
  • Spearman
  • Stinnett West Texas
  • Stratford
  • Sunray
  • Vega

District 2

  • Amarillo Highland Park
  • Clarendon
  • Memphis
  • Panhandle
  • Quanah
  • Wellington
  • Wheeler

District 3

  • Bovina
  • Farwell
  • Hale Center
  • Lockney
  • Olton
  • Sudan
  • Tulia

District 4

  • Abernathy
  • Floydada
  • New Deal
  • New Home
  • Post
  • Tahoka

District 5

  • Morton
  • Plains
  • Ropes
  • Seagraves
  • Smyer
  • Sundown

District 6

  • Big Lake Reagan County
  • McCamey
  • Ozona
  • Van Horn
  • Wink

District 7

  • Brady
  • Christoval
  • Eldorado
  • Junction
  • Mason
  • Sonora

District 8

  • Ballinger
  • Colorado City
  • Forsan
  • Roscoe Collegiate
  • Winters

Region 2

District 9

  • Bangs
  • Cisco
  • Coleman
  • Cross Plains
  • De Leon
  • Goldthwaite
  • San Saba

District 10

  • Abilene Texas Leadership
  • Albany
  • Anson
  • Hamlin
  • Haskell
  • Hawley
  • Munday
  • Stamford

District 11

  • Archer City
  • Electra
  • Nocona
  • Olney
  • Petrolia
  • Seymour
  • Windthorst

District 12

  • Alvord
  • Chico
  • Lipan
  • Poolville
  • Santo
  • Slidell

District 13

  • Collinsville
  • Era
  • Lindsay
  • Muenster
  • Tioga
  • Tom Bean
  • Whitewright

District 14

  • Celeste
  • Cooper
  • Honey Grove
  • Ivanhoe Rayburn
  • Sulphur Springs North Hopkins
  • Trenton
  • Wolfe City

District 15

  • Alba-Golden
  • Como-Pickton
  • Cumby
  • Fate PTAA
  • Greenville PTAA
  • Merit Bland
  • Quinlan Boles

District 16

  • Bogata Rivercrest
  • Clarksville
  • Detroit
  • Harts Bluff ECHS
  • Maud
  • Omaha Prewitt
  • Simms Bowie

Region 3

District 17

  • Axtell
  • Bosqueville
  • Crawford
  • Hico
  • Meridian
  • Valley Mills

District 18

  • Bremond
  • Bruceville-Eddy
  • Chilton
  • Marlin
  • Mart
  • Moody
  • Riesel
  • Rosebud-Lott

District 19

  • Dawson (Girls only)
  • Frost
  • Hubbard
  • Italy
  • Itasca
  • Kerens
  • Malakoff Cross Roads
  • Wortham

District 20

  • Big Sandy
  • Cayuga
  • Frankston
  • Gladewater Union Grove
  • Hawkins
  • La Rue La Poynor
  • Martins Mill

District 21

  • Beckville
  • Elysian Fields
  • Gary
  • Harleton
  • Linden-Kildare
  • McLeod
  • Ore City
  • Waskom

District 22

  • Alto
  • Cushing
  • Douglass
  • Mount Enterprise
  • New Summerfield
  • Overton
  • Price Carlisle

District 23

  • Chireno
  • Garrison
  • Joaquin
  • San Augustine
  • Shelbyville
  • Timpson
  • Tenaha
  • Woden

District 24

  • Colmesneil
  • Dallardsville Big Sandy
  • Deweyville
  • Evadale
  • Hemphill
  • Sabine Pass
  • Saratoga West Hardin
  • West Sabine

Region 4

District 25

  • Centerville
  • Corrigan-Camden
  • Grapeland
  • Groveton
  • Jewett Leon
  • Lovelady
  • Latexo

District 26

  • Burton
  • Hearne
  • Iola
  • Mumford
  • Normangee
  • Snook
  • Somerville

District 27

  • Bartlett
  • Granger
  • Holland
  • McDade
  • Milano
  • Thorndale

District 28

  • Bloomington
  • Danbury
  • Flatonia
  • Ganado
  • Louise
  • Shiner
  • Weimar
  • Yorktown

District 29

  • Brackettville Brackett
  • Center Point
  • Harper
  • Johnson City LBJ
  • La Pryor
  • Sabinal
  • San Antonio Stacey

District 30

  • Charlotte
  • Dilley
  • Falls City
  • Freer
  • Kenedy
  • Pettus
  • Three Rivers

District 31

  • Agua Dulce
  • Banquete
  • Ben Bolt-Palito Blanco
  • Port Aransas
  • Refugio
  • Skidmore-Tynan
  • Taft
  • Woodsboro

District 32

  • La Villa
  • Monte Alto
  • Premont
  • Riviera Kaufer
  • Santa Maria
  • Vanguard Van Gogh

Volleyball

Region 1

District 1

  • Amarillo Highland Park
  • Sanford-Fritch
  • Stinnett West Texas
  • Vega

District 2

  • Abernathy
  • Floydada
  • Olton
  • Smyer
  • Tulia

District 3

  • New Home
  • Plains
  • Post
  • Ropes
  • Tahoka

District 4

  • Big Lake Reagan County
  • Forsan
  • McCamey
  • Van Horn
  • Wink

District 5

  • Ballinger
  • Bangs
  • Brady
  • Christoval
  • Coleman
  • Miles

District 6

  • Abilene Texas Leadership
  • Albany
  • Colorado City Colorado
  • Hawley
  • Roscoe Collegiate

District 7

  • Electra
  • Memphis
  • Munday
  • Quanah
  • Seymour

District 8

  • Archer City
  • Nocona
  • Olney
  • Petrolia
  • Windthorst

Region 2

District 9

  • Alvord
  • Chico
  • Lipan
  • Poolville
  • Santo

District 10

  • Collinsville
  • Ivanhoe Rayburn
  • Lindsay
  • Tioga
  • Tom Bean
  • Whitewright

District 11

  • Cumby
  • Fate PTAA
  • Greenville PTAA
  • Quinlan Boles
  • Trenton
  • Wolfe City

District 12

  • Bogata Rivercrest
  • Clarksville
  • Detroit
  • Harts Bluff ECHS
  • Sulphur Springs North Hopkins

District 13

  • Dawson
  • Frost
  • Hubbard
  • Italy
  • Itasca

District 14

  • Crawford
  • De Leon
  • Hico
  • Meridian
  • Valley Mills

District 15

  • Bosqueville
  • Bruceville-Eddy
  • Chilton
  • Moody
  • Rosebud-Lott

District 16

  • Axtell
  • Bremond
  • Marlin
  • Mart
  • Riesel

Region 3

District 17

  • Harleton
  • Linden-Kildare
  • Maud
  • Omaha Pewitt
  • Ore City
  • Simms Bowie

District 18

  • Alba-Golden
  • Big Sandy
  • Como-Pickton
  • Gladewater Union Grove
  • Hawkins

District 19

  • Alto
  • Corrigan-Camden
  • Cushing
  • Grapeland
  • Groveton
  • Latexo

District 20

  • Beckville
  • Elysian Fields
  • Overton
  • Price Carlisle
  • Waskom

District 21

  • Cayuga
  • Frankston
  • Kerens
  • Malakoff Cross Roads
  • Wortham

District 22

  • Centerville
  • Iola
  • Jewett Leon
  • Lovelady
  • Normangee

District 23

  • Garrison
  • Gary
  • Hemphill
  • San Augustine
  • Shelbyville
  • Timpson

District 24

  • Colmesneil
  • Deweyville
  • Evadale
  • Sabine Pass
  • Saratoga West Hardin

Region 4

District 25

  • Burton
  • Hearne
  • Milano
  • Mumford
  • Snook
  • Somerville

District 26

  • Bartlett
  • Granger
  • Holland
  • McDade
  • Thorndale

District 27

  • Bloomington
  • Danbury
  • Flatonia
  • Ganado
  • Louise
  • Shiner
  • Weimar

District 28

  • Falls City
  • Kenedy
  • Pettus
  • Refugio
  • Skidmore-Tynan
  • Woodsboro
  • Yorktown

District 29

  • Center Point
  • Harper
  • Johnson City LBJ
  • Junction
  • Sonora

District 30

  • Brackettville Brackett
  • Charlotte
  • Dilley
  • La Pryor
  • Sabinal
  • San Antonio Stacey

District 31

  • Agua Dulce
  • Banquete
  • Ben Bolt-Palito Blanco
  • Freer
  • Taft
  • Three Rivers

District 32

  • La Villa
  • Monte Alto
  • Premont
  • Riviera Kaufer
  • Santa Maria
  • Vanguard Van Gogh

3A

Football Division I

Region 1

District 1

  • Brownfield
  • Bushland
  • Dalhart
  • Denver City
  • Shallowater

District 2

  • Clyde
  • Kermit
  • Lamesa
  • Odessa Compass Academy
  • Sweetwater
  • Tuscola Jim Ned

District 3

  • Early
  • Ingram Moore
  • Llano
  • San Angelo Texas Leadership
  • Wall

District 4

  • Bowie
  • Boyd
  • Paradise
  • Peaster
  • Vernon

Region 2

District 5

  • Dallas A+
  • Dallas Life Oak Cliff
  • Gunter
  • Pilot Point
  • Pottsboro
  • Whitesboro

District 6

  • Grandview
  • Groesbeck
  • Keene
  • Mexia
  • Palmer
  • West
  • Whitney

District 7

  • Commerce
  • Eustace
  • Malakoff
  • Mineola
  • Mount Vernon
  • Rains
  • Winnsboro

District 8

  • Atlanta
  • Gladewater
  • Gladewater Sabine
  • Tatum
  • Texarkana Liberty-Eylau
  • White Oak

Region 3

District 9

  • Crockett
  • Diboll
  • Fairfield
  • Huntington
  • Palestine Westwood
  • Trinity

District 10

  • Anahuac
  • Buna
  • Cleveland Tarkington
  • Coldspring-Oakhurst
  • East Chambers
  • Kirbyville
  • Orangefield

District 11

  • Columbus
  • Edna
  • Hempstead
  • Palacios
  • Sweeny
  • Wharton

District 12

  • Caldwell
  • Cameron Yoe
  • Franklin
  • Little River Academy
  • Lorena
  • McGregor
  • Rockdale
  • Troy

Region 4

District 13

  • Hallettsville
  • Luling
  • Marion
  • San Antonio Cole
  • Smithville
  • Universal City Randolph
  • Yoakum

District 14

  • Carrizo Springs
  • Crystal City
  • Devine
  • Hondo
  • Jourdanton
  • Lytle
  • Natalia
  • Poteet

District 15

  • Aransas Pass
  • Corpus Christi West
  • Goliad
  • Mathis
  • Orange Grove
  • Sinton

District 16

  • Bishop
  • Lyford
  • Progreso
  • Raymondville
  • Rio Hondo
  • San Diego
  • Santa Gertrudis Academy

Football Division II

Region 1

District 1

  • Amarillo River Road
  • Canadian
  • Childress
  • Dimmitt
  • Friona

District 2

  • Idalou
  • Littlefield
  • Lubbock Roosevelt
  • Muleshoe
  • Slaton

District 3

  • Alpine
  • Anthony
  • Coahoma
  • Crane
  • San Angelo Grape Creek
  • Stanton

District 4

Region 2

District 5

  • Clifton
  • Comanche
  • Dublin
  • Eastland
  • Hamilton
  • Millsap
  • Rio Vista
  • Tolar

District 6

  • Dallas Gateway Charter Academy
  • Dallas Madison
  • Inspired Vision Academy Dallas
  • Maypearl
  • Mesquite PTAA
  • Scurry-Rosser
  • Trinity Leadership Cedar Hill

District 7

  • Bells
  • Blue Ridge
  • Callisburg
  • Howe
  • Leonard
  • Sadler S&S Consolidated
  • Valley View

District 8

  • Big Sandy Harmony
  • Edgewood
  • Grand Saline
  • Lone Oak
  • Paris Chisum
  • Pattonville Prairiland
  • Quitman

Region 3

District 9

  • Daingerfield
  • DeKalb
  • Hooks
  • Hughes Springs
  • New Boston
  • Queen City
  • Redwater

District 10

  • Arp
  • Diana New Diana
  • Jefferson
  • New London West Rusk
  • Troup
  • Winona

District 11

  • Blooming Grove
  • Buffalo
  • Elkhart
  • Mildred
  • Rice
  • Teague

District 12

  • Hardin
  • Kountze
  • Newton
  • New Waverly
  • Warren
  • Woodville

Region 4

District 13

  • Anderson-Shiro
  • Florence
  • Lexington
  • Rogers
  • Schulenburg
  • Thrall

District 14

  • Altair Rice
  • Boling
  • East Bernard
  • El Maton Tidehaven
  • Van Vleck
  • Vanderbilt Industrial
  • Wallis Brazos

District 15

  • Blanco
  • Comfort
  • Karnes City
  • Poth
  • San Antonio Young Men's Leadership
  • Stockdale

District 16

  • Cotulla
  • Falfurrias
  • George West
  • Hebbronville
  • Odem
  • Santa Rosa

Basketball

Region 1

District 1

  • Amarillo River Road 
  • Bushland 
  • Canadian 
  • Childress 
  • Dalhart 
  • Dimmitt

District 2

  • Friona 
  • Idalou 
  • Littlefield 
  • Lubbock Roosevelt 
  • Lubbock Talkington (Girls only) 
  • Muleshoe 
  • Shallowater 
  • Slaton

District 3

  • Brownfield 
  • Coahoma 
  • Crane 
  • Denver City 
  • Lamesa 
  • Odessa Compass Academy 
  • Stanton

District 4

  • Alpine 
  • Anthony 
  • Kermit 
  • Presidio 
  • Tornillo

District 5

  • Clyde 
  • Merkel 
  • San Angelo Grape Creek 
  • San Angelo Texas Leadership Sweetwater 
  • Tuscola Jim Ned 
  • Wall

District 6

  • Bowie 
  • Breckenridge 
  • Henrietta 
  • Holliday 
  • Jacksboro 
  • Vernon 
  • Wichita Falls City View

District 7

  • Comanche 
  • Dublin 
  • Early 
  • Eastland 
  • Hamilton 
  • Millsap 
  • Peaster 
  • Tolar

District 8

  • Boyd 
  • Callisburg 
  • Paradise 
  • Pilot Point 
  • Sadler S&S Consolidated 
  • Valley View 
  • Whitesboro

Region 2

District 9

  • Dallas A+ 
  • Dallas Gateway Charter Academy 
  • Dallas Life Oak Cliff 
  • Dallas Madison 
  • Duncanville Village Tech 
  • Inspired Vision Academy Dallas 
  • Mesquite PTAA 
  • Trinity Leadership Cedar Hill 
  • UME Prep Academy

District 10

  • Bells 
  • Blue Ridge 
  • Gunter 
  • Howe 
  • Leonard 
  • Paris Chisum 
  • Pattonville Prairiland 
  • Pottsboro

District 11

  • Atlanta 
  • DeKalb 
  • Hooks 
  • New Boston 
  • Queen City 
  • Redwater 
  • Texarkana Liberty-Eylau

District 12

  • Daingerfield 
  • Diana New Diana 
  • Gladewater 
  • Hughes Springs 
  • Jefferson 
  • White Oak

District 13

  • Arp 
  • Gladewater Sabine 
  • New London West Rusk 
  • Tatum 
  • Troup 
  • Winona

District 14

  • Big Sandy Harmony 
  • Mineola 
  • Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill 
  • Mount Vernon 
  • Quitman 
  • Winnsboro

District 15

  • Commerce 
  • Edgewood 
  • Eustace 
  • Grand Saline 
  • Lone Oak 
  • Malakoff 
  • Rains 
  • Scurry-Rosser

District 16

  • Blooming Grove 
  • Grandview 
  • Keene 
  • Maypearl 
  • Mildred 
  • Palmer 
  • Rice 
  • Rio Vista

Region 3

District 17

  • Buffalo 
  • Elkhart 
  • Fairfield 
  • Groesbeck 
  • Mexia 
  • Palestine Westwood 
  • Teague

District 18

  • Clifton 
  • Lorena 
  • McGregor 
  • Troy 
  • Waco Meyer 
  • West 
  • Whitney

District 19

  • Caldwell 
  • Cameron Yoe 
  • Franklin 
  • Lexington 
  • Little River Academy 
  • Rockdale 
  • Rogers 
  • Thrall

District 20

  • Anderson-Shiro 
  • Cleveland Tarkington 
  • Coldspring-Oakhurst 
  • Crockett 
  • New Waverly 
  • Onalaska 
  • Trinity

District 21

  • Diboll 
  • Huntington 
  • Lufkin Pineywoods Community Academy 
  • Nacogdoches Central Heights 
  • Newton 
  • Pollok Central 
  • Woodville

District 22

  • Anahuac 
  • Buna 
  • East Chambers 
  • Hardin 
  • Kirbyville 
  • Kountze 
  • Orangefield 
  • Warren

District 23

  • Altair Rice 
  • Columbus 
  • East Bernard 
  • Hempstead 
  • Schulenburg 
  • Smithville 
  • Wallis Brazos

District 24

  • Boling 
  • Edna 
  • El Maton Tidehaven 
  • Palacios 
  • Sweeny 
  • Van Vleck 
  • Vanderbilt Industrial 
  • Wharton

Region 4

District 25

  • Blanco 
  • Comfort 
  • Florence 
  • Ingram Moore 
  • Llano

District 26

  • Goliad 
  • Hallettsville 
  • Karnes City 
  • Luling 
  • Nixon Smiley 
  • Yoakum

District 27

  • Jourdanton 
  • Marion 
  • Poteet 
  • Poth 
  • San Antonio Young Men's Leadership + 
  • San Antonio Cole 
  • Stockdale 
  • Universal City Randolph

District 28

  • Carrizo Springs 
  • Cotulla 
  • Crystal City 
  • Devine 
  • Hondo 
  • Lytle 
  • Natalia

District 29

  • Aransas Pass 
  • Corpus Christi West Oso 
  • George West 
  • Mathis 
  • Odem 
  • Sinton

District 30

  • Bishop 
  • Falfurrias 
  • Hebbronville 
  • Orange Grove 
  • San Diego 
  • Santa Gertrudis Academy

District 31

  • Alamo IDEA College Prep 
  • Donna IDEA College Prep 
  • Edinburg IDEA College Prep 
  • Edinburg Quest IDEA College Prep 
  • Mission IDEA North Mission 
  • Pharr IDEA College Prep 
  • Vanguard Academy Mozart - Alamo 
  • Vanguard Academy Rembrandt - Pharr 
  • Vanguard Beethoven 
  • Weslaco IDEA Pike

District 32

  • Brownsville IDEA Frontier College Prep 
  • Brownsville IDEA Riverview 
  • Brownsville IDEA Sports Park College Prep 
  • IDEA Robindale College Prep 
  • Lyford 
  • Progreso 
  • Raymondville 
  • Rio Hondo 
  • Santa Rosa

Volleyball

Region 1

District 1

  • Amarillo River Road 
  • Bushland 
  • Dalhart 
  • Dimmitt 
  • Friona

District 2

  • Childress 
  • Idalou 
  • Littlefield 
  • Lubbock Talkington 
  • Shallowater

District 3

  • Brownfield 
  • Coahoma 
  • Denver City 
  • Lamesa 
  • Odessa Compass Academy 
  • Stanton

District 4

  • Alpine 
  • Anthony 
  • Crane 
  • Kermit 
  • Presidio 
  • Tornillo

District 5

  • Clyde 
  • Merkel 
  • San Angelo Grape Creek 
  • San Angelo Texas Leadership 
  • Sweetwater 
  • Tuscola Jim Ned 
  • Wall

District 6

  • Bowie 
  • Henrietta 
  • Holliday 
  • Jacksboro 
  • Vernon 
  • Wichita Falls 
  • City View

District 7

  • Breckenridge 
  • Comanche 
  • Dublin 
  • Early 
  • Eastland 
  • Millsap 
  • Peaster 
  • Tolar

District 8

  • Boyd 
  • Callisburg 
  • Paradise 
  • Pilot Point 
  • Valley View 
  • Whitesboro

Region 2

District 9

  • Dallas A+ 
  • Dallas Gateway Charter Academy 
  • Dallas Life Oak Cliff 
  • Dallas Madison 
  • Duncanville Village Tech 
  • Inspired Vision Academy Dallas 
  • Mesquite PTAA 
  • Trinity Leadership Cedar Hill 
  • UME Prep Academy

District 10

  • Bells 
  • Blue Ridge 
  • Gunter 
  • Howe 
  • Leonard 
  • Pottsboro 
  • Sadler S&S Consolidated

District 11

  • Atlanta 
  • DeKalb 
  • Hooks 
  • New Boston 
  • Queen City 
  • Redwater 
  • Texarkana Liberty-Eylau

District 12

  • Big Sandy Harmony Daingerfield 
  • Diana New Diana 
  • Hughes Springs 
  • Jefferson 
  • Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill 

District 13

  • Arp 
  • Gladewater 
  • Gladewater Sabine 
  • New London West Rusk 
  • Tatum 
  • Troup 
  • White Oak

District 14

  • Commerce 
  • Lone Oak 
  • Mount Vernon 
  • Paris Chisum 
  • Pattonville Prairiland 
  • Quitman 
  • Rains

District 15

  • Edgewood 
  • Eustace 
  • Grand Saline 
  • Malakoff 
  • Mineola 
  • Scurry-Rosser 
  • Winona

District 16

  • Blooming Grove 
  • Grandview 
  • Keene 
  • Maypearl 
  • Palmer 
  • Rice 
  • Rio Vista 
  • Whitney

Region 3

District 17

  • Buffalo 
  • Elkhart 
  • Fairfield 
  • Groesbeck 
  • Mexia 
  • Mildred 
  • Palestine Westwood 
  • Teague

District 18

  • Clifton 
  • Hamilton 
  • Lorena 
  • McGregor 
  • Troy 
  • Waco Meyer 
  • West

District 19

  • Caldwell 
  • Cameron Yoe 
  • Franklin 
  • Lexington 
  • Little River Academy 
  • Rockdale 
  • Rogers 
  • Thrall

District 20

  • Anderson-Shiro 
  • Coldspring-Oakhurst 
  • Crockett 
  • New Waverly 
  • Onalaska 
  • Trinity

District 21

  • Diboll 
  • Huntington 
  • Kirbyville 
  • Nacogdoches Central Heights 
  • Newton 
  • Warren 
  • Woodville

District 22

  • Anahuac 
  • Buna 
  • Cleveland Tarkington 
  • East Chambers 
  • Hardin 
  • Kountze 
  • Orangefield

District 23

  • Altair Rice 
  • Columbus 
  • East Bernard 
  • Hallettsville 
  • Hempstead 
  • Schulenburg 
  • Smithville 
  • Wallis Brazos

District 24

  • Boling 
  • Edna 
  • El Maton Tidehaven 
  • Palacios 
  • Sweeny 
  • Van Vleck 
  • Vanderbilt Industrial 
  • Wharton 

Region 4

District 25

  • Blanco 
  • Comfort 
  • Florence 
  • Ingram Moore 
  • Llano

District 26

  • Goliad 
  • Karnes City 
  • Luling 
  • Nixon Smiley 
  • Stockdale 
  • Yoakum

District 27

  • Jourdanton 
  • Marion 
  • Poteet 
  • Poth 
  • San Antonio Cole 
  • Universal City Randolph 

District 28

  • Carrizo Springs 
  • Cotulla 
  • Crystal City 
  • Devine 
  • Hondo 
  • Lytle 
  • Natalia

District 29

  • Aransas Pass 
  • Corpus Christi West Oso 
  • George West 
  • Mathis 
  • Odem 
  • Sinton

District 30

  • Bishop 
  • Falfurrias 
  • Hebbronville 
  • Orange Grove 
  • San Diego 
  • Santa Gertrudis Academy

District 31

  • Alamo IDEA College Prep 
  • Donna IDEA College Prep 
  • Edinburg IDEA College Prep 
  • Edinburg Quest IDEA College Prep 
  • Mission IDEA North Mission 
  • Pharr IDEA College Prep 
  • Vanguard Acad Mozart - Alamo 
  • Vanguard Acad Rembrandt - Pharr 
  • Vanguard Beethoven 
  • Weslaco IDEA Pike 

District 32

  • Brownsville IDEA Frontier College Prep 
  • Brownsville IDEA Riverview 
  • Brownsville IDEA Sports Park College Prep 
  • IDEA Robindale College Prep 
  • Lyford 
  • Progreso 
  • Raymondville 
  • Rio Hondo 
  • Santa Rosa

4A

Football Division I

Region 1

District 1

  • El Paso Andress
  • El Paso Austin
  • El Paso Riverside
  • El Paso Ysleta
  • San Elizario

District 2

  • Canyon 
  • Canyon Randall
  • Canyon West Plains
  • Dumas
  • Hereford
  • Pampa

District 3

  • Andrews
  • Midland Greenwood
  • Plainview
  • San Angelo Lake View

District 4

  • Alvarado
  • Aubrey
  • Carrollton Ranchview
  • Decatur
  • Godley
  • Lake Dallas
  • River Oaks Castleberry
  • Springtown

Region 2

District 5

  • Fort Worth Benbrook
  • Fort Worth Carter-Riverside
  • Fort Worth Dunbar
  • Fort Worth Eastern Hills
  • Fort Worth Southwest
  • Fort Worth Western Hills
  • Fort Worth Diamond Hill-Jarvis
  • Kennedale

District 6

  • Dallas Carter
  • Dallas Conrad
  • Dallas Hutchins
  • Dallas Kimball
  • Dallas Lincoln
  • Dallas Pinkston
  • Dallas Roosevelt
  • Dallas Spruce
  • North Dallas

District 7

  • Caddo Mills
  • Ferris
  • Kaufman
  • Mabank
  • Paris
  • Sulphur Springs
  • Waxahachie Life

District 8

  • Bullard
  • Henderson
  • Jacksonville
  • Kilgore
  • Lindale
  • Longview Pine Tree
  • Palestine
  • Tyler Chapel Hill

Region 3

District 9

  • Bridge City
  • Huffman Hargrave
  • Liberty
  • Livingston
  • Lumberton
  • Orange Little Cypress-Mauriceville
  • Vidor

District 10

  • Fort Bend Willowridge
  • Houston Austin
  • Houston Northside
  • Houston Sterling
  • Harmony School of Innovation
  • Stafford

District 11

  • Bay City
  • El Campo
  • Navascota
  • Needville
  • Royal
  • Sealy
  • West Columbia Columbia

District 12

  • Burnet
  • China Spring
  • Jarrell
  • Lampasas
  • Marble Falls
  • Stephenville

Region 4

District 13

  • Austin Johnson
  • Austin Northeast
  • Austin Travis
  • Comal Canyon Lake
  • Comal Davenport
  • Fredericksburg
  • Kerrville Tivy
  • Taylor

District 14

  • Floresville
  • La Vernia
  • Medina Valley Creek View
  • Pleasanton
  • San Antonio Kennedy
  • Somerset
  • Uvalde

District 15

  • Beeville Jones
  • Corpus Christi Calallen
  • Corpus Christi Tuloso-Midway
  • Corpus Christi King
  • Corpus Christi Miller
  • Corpus Christi Moody
  • Port Lavaca Calhoun

District 16

  • Alice
  • Edcouch-Elsa
  • Hidalgo Early College View
  • Pharr Valley View
  • Zapata

Football Division II

Region 1

District 1

  • Clint
  • Clint Mountain View
  • El Paso Bowie
  • El Paso Irvin
  • Fabens

District 2

  • Big Spring
  • Fort Stockton
  • Monahans
  • Pecos
  • Seminole
  • Snyder

District 3

  • Borger
  • Levelland
  • Lubbock Cooper Liberty
  • Lubbock Estacado
  • Perryton

District 4

  • Bridgeport
  • Brock
  • Burkburnett
  • Graham
  • Iowa Park
  • Mineral Wells

Region 2

District 5

  • Glen Rose
  • Hillsboro
  • Kemp
  • Uplift Hampton Prep
  • Venus

District 6

  • Gainesville
  • Krum
  • Lake Worth
  • Ponder
  • Sanger
  • Van Alstyne

District 7

  • Bonham
  • Farmersville
  • Paris North Lamar
  • Quinlan Ford
  • Sunnyvale
  • Wills Point

District 8

  • Carthage 
  • Center
  • Gilmer
  • Longview Spring Hill
  • Pittsburg
  • Texarkana Pleasant Grove

Region 3

District 9

  • Athens
  • Brownsboro
  • Canton
  • Rusk
  • Van

District 10

  • Hamshire-Fannett
  • Hardin-Jefferson
  • Jasper
  • Shepherd
  • Silsbee
  • West Orange-Stark

District 11

  • Houston Furr
  • Houston Kashmere
  • Houston North Forest
  • Houston Scarborough
  • Houston Washington
  • Houston Wheatley
  • Houston Worthing
  • Houston Yates

District 12

  • Bellville
  • Freeport Brazosport
  • Hitchcock
  • Katy Harmony
  • La Grange
  • La Marque

Region 4

District 13

  • Brownwood
  • Gatesville
  • Robinson
  • Salado
  • Waco Connally
  • Waco La Vega

District 14

  • Austin Achieve
  • Austin Eastside
  • Giddings
  • Lago Vista
  • Manor New Tech
  • Wimberley

District 15

  • Bandera
  • Cuero
  • Geronimo Navarro
  • Gonzales
  • Pearsall
  • San Antonio Memorial

District 16

  • Corpus Christi London
  • Ingleside
  • Kingsville King
  • La Feria
  • Port Isabel
  • Rio Grande City Grulla
  • Robstown
  • Rockport-Fulton

Basketball

Region 1

District 1

  • El Paso Andress
  • El Paso Austin
  • El Paso Bowie
  • El Paso Harmony Science Academy
  • El Paso Irvin
  • EP Young Women's STEAM

District 2

  • Clint 
  • Clint Mountain View 
  • El Paso Riverside 
  • El Paso Ysleta 
  • Fabens 
  • San Elizario 

District 3 

  • Andrews 
  • Fort Stockton 
  • Midland Greenwood 
  • Monahans 
  • Pecos 
  • Seminole 

District 4 

  • Borger 
  • Canyon 
  • Canyon Randall 
  • Canyon West Plains 
  • Dumas 
  • Hereford 
  • Pampa 
  • Perryton 

District 5 

  • Big Spring 
  • Levelland 
  • Lubbock Cooper Liberty 
  • Lubbock Estacado 
  • Plainview 
  • San Angelo Lake View 
  • Snyder 

District 6 

  • Brock 
  • Brownwood 
  • Glen Rose 
  • Graham 
  • Mineral Wells 
  • Stephenville 

District 7 

  • Bridgeport 
  • Burkburnett 
  • Decatur 
  • Iowa Park 
  • Lake Worth 
  • River Oaks Castleberry 
  • Springtown 

District 8 

  • Fort Worth Benbrook 
  • Fort Worth Carter-Riverside 
  • Fort Worth Dunbar 
  • Fort Worth Eastern Hills 
  • Fort Worth Southwest 
  • Fort Worth Western Hills 
  • Fort Worth Diamond Hill-Jarvis 
  • Fort Worth Young Men's Leadership Academy 
  • Fort Worth Young Women's Leadership 

Region 2

District 9 

  • Aubrey 
  • Gainesville 
  • Krum 
  • Lake Dallas 
  • Ponder 
  • Sanger 
  • Van Alstyne 

District 10 

  • Carrollton Ranchview 
  • Uplift Hampton Prep 
  • Uplift North Hills Prep 
  • Uplift Summit International Prep 
  • Uplift Williams Prep 

District 11 

  • Dallas Carter 
  • Dallas Conrad 
  • Dallas Hutchins 
  • Dallas Kimball 
  • Dallas Lincoln 
  • Dallas Pinkston 
  • Dallas Roosevelt 
  • Dallas Spruce 
  • North Dallas 

District 12 

  • Alvarado 
  • Ferris 
  • Godley 
  • Hillsboro 
  • Kennedale 
  • Venus 
  • Waxahachie Life 

District 13 

  • Caddo Mills 
  • Farmersville 
  • Kaufman 
  • Quinlan Ford 
  • Sunnyvale 
  • Wills Point 

District 14 

  • Bonham
  • Paris 
  • Paris North Lamar 
  • Pittsburg 
  • Sulphur Springs 
  • Texarkana Pleasant Grove 

District 15 

  • Athens 
  • Brownsboro 
  • Canton 
  • Kemp 
  • Lindale 
  • Mabank 
  • Van 

District 16 

  • Carthage 
  • Cumberland Academy 
  • Gilmer 
  • Henderson 
  • Kilgore 
  • Longview Pine Tree 
  • Longview Spring Hill 
  • Tyler Chapel Hill 

Region 3

District 17 

  • Bullard 
  • Center 
  • Hudson 
  • Jacksonville 
  • Madisonville 
  • Palestine 
  • Rusk 

District 18 

  • Bridge City 
  • Jasper 
  • Lumberton 
  • Orange Little Cypress-Mauriceville 
  • Silsbee 
  • Vidor 
  • West Orange-Stark 

District 19 

  • Hamshire-Fannett 
  • Hardin-Jefferson 
  • Huffman Hargrave 
  • Liberty 
  • Livingston 
  • Shepherd 

District 20 

  • Houston Austin 
  • Houston Furr 
  • Houston Kashmere 
  • Houston North Forest 
  • Houston Northside 
  • Houston Scarborough 
  • Houston Washington 

District 21

  • Houston Mickey Leland + College Prep Academy 
  • Houston Sterling 
  • Houston Wheatley 
  • Houston Worthing 
  • Houston Yates 
  • Hitchcock 
  • La Marque 

District 22 

  • Bay City 
  • El Campo 
  • Fort Bend Willowridge 
  • Freeport Brazosport 
  • Harmony School of Innovation 
  • Needville 
  • Stafford 
  • West Columbia Columbia 

District 23 

  • Bellville 
  • Giddings 
  • Katy Harmony 
  • La Grange 
  • Navasota 
  • Royal 
  • Sealy 
  • Tomball West 

District 24 

  • China Spring 
  • Gatesville 
  • Robinson 
  • Salado 
  • Waco Connally 
  • Waco La Vega 

Region 4

District 25 

  • Burnet 
  • Georgetown Gateway + Jarrell 
  • Lago Vista 
  • Lampasas 
  • Marble Falls 

District 26 

  • Austin Achieve 
  • Austin Eastside 
  • Austin Johnson 
  • Austin Northeast 
  • Austin Travis 
  • Manor New Tech 
  • Taylor 

District 27 

  • Bandera 
  • Comal Canyon Lake 
  • Comal Davenport 
  • Fredericksburg 
  • Kerrville Tivy 
  • Wimberley 

District 28 

  • Medina Valley Creek View 
  • Pearsall 
  • Pleasanton 
  • San Antonio Kennedy 
  • San Antonio Memorial Somerset 
  • Uvalde 

District 29 

  • Cuero 
  • Floresville 
  • Geronimo Navarro 
  • Gonzales 
  • La Vernia 
  • San Antonio Great Hearts Northern Oaks 

District 30 

  • Corpus Christi King 
  • Corpus Christi London 
  • Corpus Christi Miller 
  • Corpus Christi Moody 
  • Ingleside 
  • Port Lavaca Calhoun 
  • Rockport-Fulton 

District 31 

  • Alice 
  • Beeville Jones 
  • Corpus Christi Calallen 
  • Corpus Christi Tuloso-Midway 
  • Kingsville King 
  • Robstown

District 32

  • Brownsville Jubilee
  • Edcouch-Elsa
  • Hidalgo Early College
  • La Feria
  • Laredo Harmony School of Excellence
  • Pharr Valley View
  • Port Isabel
  • Rio Grande City Grulla
  • Zapata 

Volleyball

Region 1

District 1

  • El Paso Andress
  • El Paso Austin
  • El Paso Bowie
  • El Paso Harmony Science Academy
  • El Paso Irvin
  • EP Young Women's STEAM * (Girls Only)

District 2

  • Clint 
  • Clint Mountain View 
  • El Paso Riverside 
  • El Paso Ysleta 
  • Fabens 
  • San Elizario 

District 3 

  • Andrews 
  • Fort Stockton 
  • Midland Greenwood 
  • Midland Young Women’s Leadership 
  • Monahans 
  • Pecos 
  • Seminole 

District 4 

  • Borger 
  • Canyon 
  • Canyon Randall 
  • Canyon West Plains 
  • Dumas 
  • Hereford 
  • Pampa 
  • Perryton 

District 5 

  • Big Spring 
  • Levelland 
  • Lubbock Cooper Liberty 
  • Lubbock Estacado 
  • Plainview 
  • San Angelo Lake View 
  • Snyder 

District 6 

  • Brock 
  • Brownwood 
  • Glen Rose 
  • Graham 
  • Mineral Wells 
  • Stephenville 

District 7 

  • Bridgeport 
  • Burkburnett 
  • Decatur 
  • Iowa Park 
  • Lake Worth 
  • River Oaks Castleberry 
  • Springtown 

District 8 

  • Fort Worth Benbrook 
  • Fort Worth Carter-Riverside 
  • Fort Worth Dunbar 
  • Fort Worth Eastern Hills 
  • Fort Worth Southwest 
  • Fort Worth Western Hills 
  • Fort Worth Diamond Hill-Jarvis 
  • Fort Worth Young Women's Leadership 

Region 2

District 9 

  • Aubrey 
  • Gainesville 
  • Krum 
  • Lake Dallas 
  • Ponder 
  • Sanger 
  • Van Alstyne 

District 10 

  • Carrollton Ranchview 
  • Uplift Hampton Prep 
  • Uplift North Hills Prep 
  • Uplift Summit International Prep 
  • Uplift Williams Prep 

District 11 

  • Dallas Carter 
  • Dallas Conrad 
  • Dallas Hutchins 
  • Dallas Kimball 
  • Dallas Lincoln 
  • Dallas Pinkston 
  • Dallas Roosevelt 
  • Dallas Spruce 
  • North Dallas 

District 12 

  • Alvarado 
  • Ferris 
  • Godley 
  • Hillsboro 
  • Kennedale 
  • Venus 
  • Waxahachie Life 

District 13 

  • Caddo Mills 
  • Farmersville 
  • Kaufman 
  • Quinlan Ford 
  • Sunnyvale 
  • Wills Point 

District 14 

  • Bonham 
  • Paris 
  • Paris North Lamar 
  • Pittsburg 
  • Sulphur Springs 
  • Texarkana Pleasant Grove 

District 15 

  • Athens 
  • Brownsboro 
  • Canton 
  • Kemp 
  • Lindale 
  • Mabank 
  • Van 

District 16 

  • Carthage 
  • Cumberland Academy
  • Gilmer 
  • Henderson 
  • Kilgore 
  • Longview Pine Tree
  • Longview Spring Hill
  • Tyler Chapel Hill 

Region 3

District 17 

  • Bullard 
  • Center 
  • Hudson 
  • Jacksonville 
  • Madisonville 
  • Palestine 
  • Rusk 

District 18 

  • Bridge City 
  • Jasper 
  • Lumberton 
  • Orange Little Cypress-Mauriceville 
  • Silsbee 
  • Vidor 
  • West Orange-Stark 

District 19 

  • Hamshire-Fannett 
  • Hardin-Jefferson 
  • Huffman Hargrave 
  • Liberty 
  • Livingston 
  • Shepherd 

District 20 

  • Houston Austin 
  • Houston Furr 
  • Houston Kashmere 
  • Houston North Forest 
  • Houston Northside 
  • Houston Scarborough 
  • Houston Washington 

District 21 

  • Houston Carnegie Vanguard 
  • Houston Sterling 
  • Houston Wheatley 
  • Houston Worthing 
  • Houston Yates 
  • Houston Young Women’s College Prep Academy
  • Hitchcock 
  • La Marque 

District 22 

  • Bay City 
  • El Campo 
  • Fort Bend Willowridge 
  • Freeport Brazosport 
  • Harmony School of Innovation 
  • Needville 
  • Stafford 
  • West Columbia Columbia 

District 23 

  • Bellville 
  • Giddings 
  • Katy Harmony 
  • La Grange 
  • Navasota 
  • Royal 
  • Sealy 
  • Tomball West 

District 24 

  • China Spring 
  • Gatesville 
  • Robinson 
  • Salado 
  • Waco Connally 
  • Waco La Vega 

Region 4

District 25 

  • Burnet 
  • Georgetown Gateway 
  • Jarrell 
  • Lago Vista 
  • Lampasas 
  • Marble Falls 

District 26 

  • Austin Achieve 
  • Austin Eastside 
  • Austin Johnson 
  • Austin Northeast 
  • Austin Travis 
  • Manor New Tech 
  • Taylor 

District 27 

  • Bandera 
  • Comal Canyon Lake 
  • Comal Davenport 
  • Fredericksburg 
  • Kerrville Tivy 
  • Wimberley 

District 28 

  • Medina Valley Creek View 
  • Pearsall 
  • Pleasanton 
  • San Antonio Kennedy 
  • San Antonio Memorial 
  • Somerset 
  • Uvalde 

District 29 

  • Cuero 
  • Floresville 
  • Geronimo Navarro 
  • Gonzales 
  • La Vernia San Antonio Great Hearts Northern Oaks 

District 30 

  • Corpus Christi King 
  • Corpus Christi London 
  • Corpus Christi Miller 
  • Corpus Christi Moody 
  • Ingleside 
  • Port Lavaca Calhoun 
  • Rockport-Fulton 

District 31 

  • Alice 
  • Beeville Jones 
  • Corpus Christi Calallen 
  • Corpus Christi Tuloso-Midway 
  • Kingsville King 
  • Robstown 

District 32 

  • Brownsville Jubilee 
  • Edcouch-Elsa 
  • Hidalgo Early College 
  • La Feria 
  • Laredo Harmony School of Excellence 
  • Pharr Valley View 
  • Port Isabel 
  • Rio Grande City Grulla 
  • Zapata

5A

Football Division I

Region 1

District 1 

  • Clint Horizon 
  • El Paso Americas 
  • El Paso Bel Air 
  • El Paso El Dorado 
  • El Paso Hanks 
  • El Paso Parkland 

District 2

  • Abilene
  • Amarillo 
  • Amarillo Caprock 
  • Amarillo Tascosa 
  • Frenship Memorial 
  • Lubbock 
  • Lubbock Monterey 
  • Wolfforth Frenship

District 3

  • Azle 
  • Denton 
  • Denton Ryan 
  • Fort Worth Chisholm Trail 
  • Keller Fossil Ridge 
  • Saginaw 
  • Sherman

District 4 

  • Fort Worth Arlington Heights
  • Fort Worth North Side
  • Fort Worth Paschal
  • Fort Worth Polytechnic
  • Fort Worth South Hills
  • Fort Worth Trimble Tech
  • Fort Worth Wyatt
  • White Settlement Brewer

Region 2 

District 5

  • Frisco Centennial 
  • Frisco Heritage 
  • Frisco Lebanon Trail 
  • Frisco Liberty 
  • Frisco Lone Star 
  • Frisco Reedy 
  • McKinney North 
  • Melissa

District 6

  • Carrollton Creekview 
  • Carrollton Smith 
  • Carrollton Turner 
  • Dallas Highland Park 
  • Garland Naaman Forest 
  • North Richland Hills Birdville 
  • North Richland Hills Richland

District 7 

  • Crandall 
  • Dallas Adams 
  • Dallas Sunset 
  • Dallas White 
  • Mesquite 
  • North Mesquite 
  • Tyler 
  • West Mesquite

District 8

  • Burleson Centennial 
  • Cedar Hill 
  • Cleburne 
  • DeSoto 
  • Lancaster 
  • Mansfield Legacy 
  • Mansfield Summit 
  • Midlothian

Region 3

District 9 

  • Baytown Goose Creek Memorial 
  • Baytown Sterling 
  • Beaumont United 
  • Beaumont West Brook 
  • Galveston Ball 
  • La Porte 
  • Lufkin 
  • New Caney 
  • Port Arthur Memorial 

District 10 

  • Houston Chavez 
  • Houston Madison 
  • Houston Math Science & Technology 
  • Houston Milby 
  • Houston Sharpstown 
  • Houston Waltrip 
  • Houston Westbury 
  • Houston Wisdom 
  • Houston Northbrook 

District 11 

  • Alvin 
  • Iowa Colony 
  • Angleton 
  • Fort Bend Dulles 
  • Friendswood 
  • Katy Freeman 
  • Pasadena 
  • Pasadena South Houston 
  • Richmond Randle 
  • Victoria East 

District 12 

  • College Station 
  • College Station A&M Consolidated 
  • Georgetown 
  • Killeen 
  • Killeen Shoemaker 
  • Leander Glenn 
  • Pflugerville Connally 
  • Pflugerville Hendrickson 
  • Pflugerville Weiss

Region 4

District 13

  • Austin Anderson
  • Austin McCallum
  • Bastrop Cedar Creek
  • Boerne Champion
  • Comal Smithson Valley
  • Kyle Lehman
  • Lockhart
  • Manor 
  • Segun

District 14

  • Castroville Medina Valley
  • Eagle Pass Winn
  • Laredo Martin
  • Laredo Nixon
  • Northside Jay
  • San Antonio MacArthur
  • San Antonio Southside
  • South San Antonio

District 15

  • Brownsville Hanna
  • Brownsville Rivera
  • Corpus Christi Carroll
  • Corpus Christi Flour Bluff
  • Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial
  • Harlingen South
  • Weslaco East

District 16

  • Donna North
  • La Joya Palmview
  • McAllen
  • McAllen Memorial
  • McAllen Rowe
  • Mission
  • PSJA Memorial
  • Rio Grande City

Football Division II

Region 1

District 1 

  • Canutillo 
  • El Paso 
  • El Paso Burges 
  • El Paso Chapin 
  • El Paso Del Valle 
  • El Paso Jefferson 

District 2 

  • Abilene Cooper 
  • Abilene Wylie 
  • Amarillo Palo Duro 
  • Lubbock Cooper 
  • Lubbock Coronado 
  • Wichita Falls Legacy 
  • Wichita Falls Memorial 

District 3 

  • Argyle 
  • Colleyville Heritage 
  • Eagle Mountain 
  • Grapevine 
  • Lewisville 
  • The Colony 
  • Lucas Lovejoy 
  • Nevada Community 

District 4 

  • Anna 
  • Celina 
  • Denison 
  • Frisco 
  • Frisco Emerson 
  • Frisco Independence 
  • Frisco Memorial 
  • Frisco Panther Creek 
  • Prosper Richland

Region 2

District 5 

  • Dallas Adamson 
  • Dallas Hillcrest 
  • Dallas Jefferson 
  • Dallas Molina 
  • Dallas Samuell 
  • Dallas Seagoville 
  • Dallas South Oak Cliff 
  • Dallas Wilson 
  • Mesquite Poteet 

District 6 

  • Greenville 
  • Hallsville 
  • Marshall 
  • Mount Pleasant 
  • Nacogdoches 
  • Terrell 
  • Texarkana Texas 
  • Whitehouse 

District 7 

  • Arlington Seguin 
  • Burleson 
  • Corsicana 
  • Ennis 
  • Everman 
  • Joshua 
  • Mansfield Timberview 
  • Midlothian Heritage 

District 8 

  • Belton 
  • Brenham 
  • Bryan Rudder 
  • Killeen Ellison 
  • Waco 
  • Waco University

Region 3

District 9

  • Houston Spring Woods 
  • Humble Kingwood Park 
  • Huntsville 
  • Montgomery 
  • Montgomery Lake Creek 
  • New Caney Porter 
  • New Caney West Fork 
  • Splendora 

District 10 

  • Baytown Lee 
  • Dayton 
  • Galena Park 
  • Nederland 
  • Port Neches-Groves 
  • Santa Fe 
  • Texas City 

District 11 

  • Fort Bend Crawford 
  • Fort Bend Kempner 
  • Fort Bend Marshall 
  • Richmond Tomas 
  • Rosenberg Lamar Consolidated 
  • Rosenberg Terry 
  • Victoria West 

District 12 

  • Austin Crockett 
  • Austin Liberal Arts and Science Academy 
  • Austin Navarro 
  • Bastrop 
  • Elgin 
  • Pflugerville

Region 4

District 13 

  • Boerne 
  • Liberty Hill Legacy Ranch 
  • Liberty Hill 
  • New Braunfels 
  • New Braunfels Long Creek 
  • San Antonio Alamo Heights
  • San Antonio Veterans Memorial 

District 14 

  • San Antonio Brackenridge 
  • San Antonio Burbank 
  • San Antonio Edison 
  • San Antonio Harlandale 
  • San Antonio Highlands 
  • San Antonio Houston 
  • San Antonio Jefferson 
  • San Antonio Lanier 
  • San Antonio McCollum 

District 15 

  • Brownsville Lopez 
  • Brownsville Pace 
  • Brownsville Porter 
  • Corpus Christi Ray 
  • Donna 
  • Gregory-Portland 
  • Mercedes 

District 16 

  • La Joya Juarez-Lincoln 
  • Laredo Cigarroa 
  • Mission Sharyland 
  • Mission Veterans Memorial 
  • PSJA Southwest 
  • Roma 
  • Sharyland Pioneer

Basketball

Region 1

District 1

  • Canutillo 
  • Clint Horizon 
  • El Paso 
  • El Paso Burges 
  • El Paso Chapin 
  • El Paso Jefferson 

District 2 

  • El Paso Americas 
  • El Paso Bel Air 
  • El Paso Del Valle 
  • El Paso El Dorado 
  • El Paso Hanks 
  • El Paso Parkland 

District 3 

  • Amarillo 
  • Amarillo Caprock 
  • Amarillo Palo Duro 
  • Amarillo Tascosa 
  • Frenship Memorial 
  • Lubbock 
  • Lubbock Cooper 
  • Lubbock Coronado 
  • Lubbock Monterey 
  • Wolfforth Frenship 

District 4 

  • Abilene 
  • Abilene Cooper 
  • Abilene Wylie 
  • Wichita Falls Legacy 
  • Wichita Falls Memorial 

District 5 

  • Argyle 
  • Azle 
  • Eagle Mountain 
  • Fort Worth Chisholm Trail 
  • Keller Fossil Ridge 
  • Saginaw 
  • White Settlement Brewer 

District 6 

  • Denton 
  • Denton Ryan 
  • Frisco Lone Star 
  • Frisco Panther Creek 
  • Frisco Reedy 
  • Lewisville 
  • The Colony 
  • Prosper Richland 

District 7 

  • Everman 
  • Fort Worth Arlington Heights 
  • Fort Worth North Side 
  • Fort Worth Paschal 
  • Fort Worth Polytechnic 
  • Fort Worth South Hills 
  • Fort Worth Trimble Tech 
  • Fort Worth Wyatt 

District 8 

  • Arlington Seguin 
  • Burleson 
  • Burleson Centennial 
  • Cleburne 
  • Joshua 
  • Mansfield Legacy 
  • Mansfield Summit 
  • Mansfield Timberview 

Region 2

District 9 

  • Anna 
  • Celina 
  • Denison 
  • Greenville 
  • Lucas Lovejoy 
  • McKinney North 
  • Melissa 
  • Nevada Community 
  • Sherman 

District 10 

  • Hallsville 
  • Marshall 
  • Mount Pleasant 
  • Nacogdoches 
  • Texarkana Texas 
  • Tyler 
  • Whitehouse 

District 11 

  • Frisco 
  • Frisco Centennial 
  • Frisco Emerson 
  • Frisco Heritage 
  • Frisco Independence 
  • Frisco Lebanon Trail 
  • Frisco Liberty 
  • Frisco Memorial 

District 12 

  • Carrollton Creekview 
  • Carrollton Smith 
  • Carrollton Turner 
  • Colleyville Heritage 
  • Dallas Highland Park 
  • Grapevine 
  • North Richland Hills Birdville 
  • North Richland Hills Richland 

District 13 

  • Dallas Adamson 
  • Dallas Hillcrest 
  • Dallas Jefferson 
  • Dallas Molina 
  • Dallas Seagoville 
  • Dallas South Oak Cliff 
  • Dallas Sunset 
  • Dallas White 
  • Dallas Wilson 

District 14 

  • Dallas Adams 
  • Dallas Samuell 
  • Garland Naaman Forest 
  • Mesquite 
  • Mesquite Poteet 
  • North Mesquite 
  • Terrell 
  • West Mesquite 

District 15 

  • Cedar Hill 
  • Corsicana 
  • Crandall 
  • DeSoto 
  • Ennis 
  • Lancaster 
  • Midlothian 
  • Midlothian Heritage 

District 16 

  • Belton 
  • Killeen 
  • Killeen Ellison 
  • Killeen Shoemaker 
  • Liberty Hill Legacy Ranch 
  • Liberty Hill 
  • Waco 
  • Waco University

Region 3 

District 17 

  • Brenham 
  • Bryan Rudder 
  • College Station 
  • College Station A&M Consolidated 
  • Huntsville 
  • Lufkin 
  • Montgomery 
  • Montgomery Lake Creek 

District 18 

  • Houston Northbrook 
  • Houston Spring Woods 
  • Humble Kingwood Park 
  • New Caney 
  • New Caney Porter 
  • New Caney West Fork 
  • Splendora 

District 19 

  • Baytown Goose Creek Memorial 
  • Baytown Lee 
  • Baytown Sterling 
  • Beaumont United 
  • Beaumont West Brook 
  • Dayton 
  • Nederland 
  • Port Arthur Memorial 
  • Port Neches-Groves 

District 20 

  • Alvin Iowa Colony 
  • Angleton 
  • Friendswood 
  • Galveston Ball 
  • La Porte 
  • Pasadena 
  • Pasadena South Houston 
  • Santa Fe 
  • Texas City 

District 21 

  • Galena Park 
  • Houston Chavez 
  • Houston Madison 
  • Houston Math Science & Tech 
  • Houston Milby 
  • Houston Sharpstown 
  • Houston Waltrip 
  • Houston Westbury 
  • Houston Wisdom 

District 22 

  • Fort Bend Crawford 
  • Fort Bend Dulles 
  • Fort Bend Kempner 
  • Fort Bend Marshall 
  • Katy Freeman 
  • Richmond Randle 
  • Richmond Tomas 
  • Rosenberg Lamar Consolidated 
  • Rosenberg Terry 

District 23 

  • Elgin 
  • Georgetown 
  • Leander Glenn 
  • Manor 
  • Pflugerville 
  • Pflugerville Connally 
  • Pflugerville Hendrickson 
  • Pflugerville Weiss 

District 24 

  • Austin Anderson 
  • Austin Ann Richards 
  • Austin Crockett 
  • Austin Liberal Arts and Science Academy 
  • Austin McCallum 
  • Austin Navarro 
  • Bastrop 
  • Bastrop Cedar Creek 

Region 4

District 25 

  • Comal Smithson Valley 
  • Kyle Lehman 
  • Lockhart 
  • New Braunfels 
  • New Braunfels Long Creek 
  • San Antonio Veterans Memorial 
  • San Antonio MacArthur 
  • Seguin 

District 26 

  • Boerne 
  • Boerne Champion 
  • Northside Jay San Antonio Alamo Heights 
  • San Antonio Great Hearts Monte Vista North 
  • San Antonio Harlandale 
  • San Antonio McCollum 
  • South San Antonio 

District 27 

  • San Antonio Brackenridge 
  • San Antonio Young Women’s Leadership
  • San Antonio Burbank 
  • San Antonio Edison 
  • San Antonio Fox Tech 
  • San Antonio Highlands 
  • San Antonio Houston 
  • San Antonio Jefferson 
  • San Antonio Lanier 

District 28 

  • Castroville Medina Valley 
  • Eagle Pass Winn 
  • Laredo Cigarroa 
  • Laredo Martin 
  • Laredo Nixon 
  • San Antonio Southside 

District 29 

  • Corpus Christi Carroll 
  • Corpus Christi Flour Bluff 
  • Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial 
  • Corpus Christi Ray 
  • Gregory-Portland 
  • Victoria East 
  • Victoria West 

District 30 

  • La Joya Juarez-Lincoln 
  • La Joya Palmview 
  • Mission 
  • Mission Sharyland 
  • Mission Veterans Memorial 
  • Rio Grande City Roma 
  • Sharyland Pioneer 

District 31 

  • Donna 
  • Donna North 
  • McAllen 
  • McAllen Memorial 
  • McAllen Rowe 
  • PSJA Memorial 
  • PSJA Southwest 
  • Weslaco East 

District 32 

  • Brownsville Hanna 
  • Brownsville Lopez 
  • Brownsville Pace 
  • Brownsville Porter 
  • Brownsville Rivera 
  • Harlingen South 
  • Mercedes

Volleyball

Region 1

District 1

  • Canutillo 
  • Clint 
  • Horizon 
  • El Paso 
  • El Paso Burges 
  • El Paso Chapin 
  • El Paso Jefferson

District 2

  • El Paso Americas 
  • El Paso Bel Air 
  • El Paso Del Valle 
  • El Paso El Dorado 
  • El Paso Hanks 
  • El Paso Parkland

District 3

  • Amarillo 
  • Amarillo Caprock 
  • Amarillo Palo Duro 
  • Amarillo Tascosa 
  • Frenship Memorial 
  • Lubbock 
  • Lubbock Cooper 
  • Lubbock Coronado 
  • Lubbock Monterey 
  • Wolfforth Frenship

District 4

  • Abilene 
  • Abilene Cooper 
  • Abilene Wylie 
  • Wichita Falls Legacy 
  • Wichita Falls Memorial

District 5

  • Argyle
  • Azle
  • Eagle Mountain
  • Fort Worth Chisholm Trail
  • Keller Fossil Ridge
  • Saginaw
  • White Settlement Brewer

District 6

  • Denton 
  • Denton Ryan 
  • Frisco Lone Star 
  • Frisco Panther Creek 
  • Frisco Reedy 
  • Lewisville 
  • The Colony 
  • Prosper Richland

District 7

  • Everman 
  • Fort Worth Arlington Heights 
  • Fort Worth North Side 
  • Fort Worth Paschal 
  • Fort Worth Polytechnic 
  • Fort Worth South Hills 
  • Fort Worth Trimble Tech 
  • Fort Worth Wyatt

District 8

  • Arlington Seguin 
  • Burleson 
  • Burleson Centennial 
  • Cleburne Joshua 
  • Mansfield Legacy 
  • Mansfield Summit 
  • Mansfield Timberview

Region 2

District 9

  • Anna 
  • Celina 
  • Denison 
  • Greenville 
  • Lucas Lovejoy 
  • McKinney North 
  • Melissa 
  • Nevada Community 
  • Sherman

District 10

  • Hallsville 
  • Marshall 
  • Mount Pleasant 
  • Nacogdoches 
  • Texarkana Texas 
  • Tyler 
  • Whitehouse

District 11

  • Frisco 
  • Frisco Centennial 
  • Frisco Emerson 
  • Frisco Heritage 
  • Frisco Independence 
  • Frisco Lebanon Trail 
  • Frisco Liberty 
  • Frisco Memorial

District 12

  • Carrollton Creekview 
  • Carrollton Smith 
  • Carrollton Turner 
  • Colleyville Heritage 
  • Dallas Highland Park 
  • Grapevine 
  • North Richland Hills Birdville 
  • North Richland Hills Richland

District 13

  • Dallas Adamson 
  • Dallas Hillcrest 
  • Dallas Jefferson 
  • Dallas Molina 
  • Dallas Seagoville 
  • Dallas South Oak Cliff 
  • Dallas Sunset 
  • Dallas White 
  • Dallas Wilson

District 14

  • Dallas Adams 
  • Dallas Samuell 
  • Garland Naaman Forest 
  • Mesquite 
  • Mesquite Poteet 
  • North Mesquite 
  • Terrell 
  • West Mesquite

District 15

  • Cedar Hill 
  • Corsicana 
  • Crandall 
  • DeSoto 
  • Ennis 
  • Lancaster 
  • Midlothian 
  • Midlothian Heritage

District 16

  • Belton 
  • Killeen 
  • Killeen Ellison 
  • Killeen Shoemaker 
  • Liberty Hill Legacy Ranch 
  • Liberty Hill 
  • Waco 
  • Waco University

Region 3

District 17

  • Brenham 
  • Bryan Rudder 
  • College Station College Station A&M Consolidated 
  • Huntsville 
  • Lufkin 
  • Montgomery 
  • Montgomery Lake Creek

District 18

  • Houston Northbrook 
  • Houston Spring Woods 
  • Humble Kingwood Park 
  • New Caney 
  • New Caney Porter 
  • New Caney West Fork 
  • Splendora

District 19

  • Baytown Goose Creek Memorial 
  • Baytown Lee 
  • Baytown Sterling 
  • Beaumont United 
  • Beaumont West Brook 
  • Dayton 
  • Nederland 
  • Port Arthur Memorial 
  • Port Neches-Groves

District 20

  • Alvin Iowa Colony 
  • Angleton 
  • Friendswood 
  • Galveston Ball 
  • La Porte 
  • Pasadena 
  • Pasadena South Houston 
  • Santa Fe 
  • Texas City

District 21

  • Galena Park 
  • Houston Chavez 
  • Houston Madison 
  • Houston Math Science & Tech 
  • Houston Milby 
  • Houston Sharpstown 
  • Houston Waltrip 
  • Houston Westbury 
  • Houston Wisdom

District 22

  • Fort Bend Crawford 
  • Fort Bend Dulles 
  • Fort Bend Kempner 
  • Fort Bend Marshall 
  • Katy Freeman 
  • Richmond Randle 
  • Richmond Tomas 
  • Rosenberg Lamar Cons 
  • Rosenberg Terry

District 23

  • Elgin 
  • Georgetown 
  • Leander Glenn 
  • Manor 
  • Pflugerville 
  • Pflugerville Connally 
  • Pflugerville Hendrickson 
  • Pflugerville Weiss

District 24

  • Austin Anderson 
  • Austin Ann Richards 
  • Austin Crockett 
  • Austin LASA 
  • Austin McCallum 
  • Austin Navarro 
  • Bastrop 
  • Bastrop Cedar Creek

Region 4

District 25

  • Comal Smithson Valley 
  • Kyle Lehman 
  • Lockhart 
  • New Braunfels 
  • New Braunfels Long Creek 
  • San Antonio Veterans Memorial 
  • San Antonio MacArthur 
  • Seguin

District 26

  • Boerne 
  • Boerne Champion 
  • Northside Jay 
  • San Antonio Alamo Heights 
  • San Antonio Great Hearts Monte Vista North 
  • San Antonio Harlandale 
  • San Antonio McCollum 
  • South San Antonio

District 27

  • San Antonio Brackenridge 
  • San Antonio Young Women’s Leadership 
  • San Antonio Burbank 
  • San Antonio Edison 
  • San Antonio Fox Tech 
  • San Antonio Highlands 
  • San Antonio Houston 
  • San Antonio Jefferson 
  • San Antonio Lanier

District 28

  • Castroville Medina Valley 
  • Eagle Pass Winn 
  • Laredo Cigarroa 
  • Laredo Martin 
  • Laredo Nixon 
  • San Antonio Southside

District 29

  • Corpus Christi Carroll
  • Corpus Christi Flour Bluff
  • Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial
  • Corpus Christi Ray
  • Gregory Portland
  • Victoria East
  • Victoria West

District 30

  • La Joya Juarez-Lincoln 
  • La Joya Palmview 
  • Mission 
  • Mission Sharyland 
  • Mission Veterans Memorial 
  • Rio Grande City 
  • Roma 
  • Sharyland Pioneer

District 31

  • Donna 
  • Donna North
  • McAllen 
  • McAllen Memorial 
  • McAllen Rowe 
  • PSJA Memorial 
  • PSJA Southwest 
  • Weslaco East

District 32

  • Brownsville Hanna
  • Brownsville Lopez
  • Brownsville Pace
  • Brownsville Porter
  • Brownsville Rivera
  • Harlingen South
  • Mercedes

6A

Football and Basketball

Region 1 

District 1 

  • El Paso Coronado 
  • El Paso Eastlake 
  • El Paso Eastwood 
  • El Paso Franklin 
  • El Paso Montwood 
  • El Paso Pebble Hills 
  • El Paso Socorro 

District 2 

  • Midland 
  • Midland Lee 
  • Odessa 
  • Odessa Permian 
  • San Angelo Central 

District 3 

  • Aledo 
  • Arlington 
  • Arlington Bowie 
  • Arlington Houston 
  • Arlington Lamar 
  • Arlington Martin 
  • Granbury 
  • Weatherford 

District 4 

  • Fort Worth Boswell 
  • Keller 
  • Keller Central 
  • Keller Timber Creek 
  • Northwest 
  • Northwest Eaton 
  • Northwest Nelson 
  • Southlake Carroll 

District 5 

  • Denton Braswell 
  • Denton Guyer 
  • Frisco Wakeland 
  • Lewisville 
  • Lewisville Flower Mound 
  • Lewisville Hebron 
  • Lewisville Marcus 
  • Little Elm 

District 6 

  • Allen 
  • Dallas Jesuit 
  • McKinney 
  • McKinney Boyd 
  • Princeton 
  • Prosper 
  • Prosper Rock Hill 
  • Prosper Walnut Grove 

District 7 

  • Coppell 
  • Plano 
  • Plano East 
  • Plano West 
  • Richardson 
  • Richardson Berkner 
  • Richardson Lake Highlands 
  • Richardson Pearce 

District 8 

  • Euless Trinity 
  • Grand Prairie 
  • Haltom City Haltom 
  • Hurst Bell 
  • Irving 
  • Irving MacArthur 
  • Irving Nimitz 
  • South Grand Prairie 

Region 2

District 9 

  • Garland 
  • Garland Lakeview Centennial
  • Garland Rowlett 
  • Garland Sachse 
  • North Garland 
  • South Garland 
  • Wylie 
  • Wylie East 

District 10 

  • Forney 
  • Longview 
  • Mesquite Horn 
  • North Forney 
  • Rockwall 
  • Rockwall Heath 
  • Royse City 
  • Tyler Legacy 

District 11 

  • Crowley 
  • Dallas Skyline 
  • Duncanville 
  • Mansfield 
  • Mansfield Lake Ridge 
  • North Crowley 
  • Red Oak 
  • Waxahachie 

District 12 

  • Bryan 
  • Copperas Cove 
  • Killeen Chaparral 
  • Killeen Harker Heights 
  • Lake Belton 
  • Temple 
  • Waco Midway 

District 13 

  • Cleveland 
  • Conroe 
  • Conroe Caney Creek 
  • Conroe Grand Oaks 
  • Conroe Oak Ridge 
  • Conroe The Woodlands 
  • Conroe Woodlands College Park 
  • Willis 

District 14 

  • Houston Aldine 
  • Houston Benjamin Davis 
  • Houston Eisenhower 
  • Houston MacArthur 
  • Houston Nimitz 
  • Spring 
  • Spring Dekaney 
  • Spring Westfield 

District 15 

  • Klein 
  • Klein Cain 
  • Klein Collins 
  • Klein Forest 
  • Klein Oak 
  • Magnolia 
  • Magnolia West 
  • Tomball 
  • Tomball Memorial 

District 16 

  • Cy-Fair 
  • Cypress Creek 
  • Cypress Falls 
  • Cypress Lakes 
  • Cypress Ridge 
  • Cypress Woods 
  • Jersey Village 
  • Langham Creek 

Region 3

District 17 

  • Channelview 
  • Crosby 
  • Galena Park North Shore 
  • Humble 
  • Humble Atascocita 
  • Humble Kingwood 
  • Humble Summer Creek 
  • Sheldon King 

District 18 

  • Deer Park 
  • Dickinson 
  • Friendswood Clear Brook 
  • Houston Clear Lake 
  • League City Clear Creek 
  • League City Clear Falls 
  • League City Clear Springs 
  • Mont Belvieu Barbers Hill 

District 19 

  • Alvin 
  • Alvin Shadow Creek 
  • Clute Brazoswood 
  • Manvel 
  • Pasadena Dobie 
  • Pasadena Memorial 
  • Pasadena Rayburn 
  • Pearland 
  • Pearland Dawson 

District 20 

  • Alief Elsik 
  • Alief Hastings 
  • Alief Taylor 
  • Houston Bellaire 
  • Houston Heights 
  • Houston Lamar 
  • Houston Westside 
  • Houston Memorial 
  • Houston Stratford 

District 21 

  • Fort Bend Austin 
  • Fort Bend Bush 
  • Fort Bend Clements 
  • Fort Bend Elkins 
  • Fort Bend Hightower 
  • Fort Bend Ridge Point 
  • Fort Bend Travis 
  • Houston Strake Jesuit 

District 22 

  • Katy 
  • Katy Cinco Ranch 
  • Katy Jordan 
  • Katy Mayde Creek 
  • Katy Morton Ranch 
  • Katy Paetow 
  • Katy Seven Lakes 
  • Katy Taylor 
  • Katy Tompkins 

District 23 

  • Bridgeland 
  • Cypress Park 
  • Cypress. Ranch 
  • Cypress Springs 
  • Lamar Fulshear 
  • Richmond Foster 
  • Richmond George Ranch 
  • Waller 

District 24 

  • Austin Vandegrift 
  • Cedar Park 
  • Cedar Park Vista Ridge 
  • Georgetown East View 
  • Hutto 
  • Leander 
  • Leander Rouse 

Region 4

District 25 

  • Austin Lake Travis 
  • Austin Westlake 
  • Round Rock 
  • Round Rock McNeil 
  • Round Rock Stony Point 
  • Round Rock Westwood 
  • Round Rock Cedar Ridge 

District 26 

  • Austin 
  • Austin Akins 
  • Austin Bowie 
  • Buda Hays 
  • Buda Johnson 
  • Del Valle 
  • Dripping Springs 

District 27 

  • Cibolo Steele 
  • Comal Canyon 
  • Comal Pieper 
  • Converse Judson 
  • San Antonio E. Central 
  • San Antonio Wagner 
  • San Marcos 
  • Schertz Clemens 

District 28 

  • Northside Brandeis 
  • Northside Clark 
  • San Antonio Churchill 
  • San Antonio Johnson 
  • San Antonio LEE 
  • San Antonio Madison 
  • San Antonio Reagan 
  • San Antonio Roosevelt 

District 29 

  • Northside Brennan 
  • Northside Harlan 
  • Northside Holmes 
  • Northside Marshall 
  • Northside O'Connor 
  • Northside Sotomayor 
  • Northside Stevens 
  • Northside Taft 
  • Northside Warren 

District 30 

  • Del Rio 
  • Eagle Pass 
  • Laredo Alexander 
  • Laredo Johnson 
  • Laredo United 
  • Laredo United South 
  • San Antonio Southwest 
  • Southwest Legacy 

District 31 

  • Edinburg 
  • Edinburg Economedes 
  • Edinburg North 
  • Edinburg Vela 
  • La Joya 
  • Weslaco 

District 32 

  • Brownsville Veterans Memorial 
  • Harlingen 
  • Los Fresnos 
  • Pharr-San Juan-Alamo
  • PSJA North 
  • San Benito

Volleyball 

Region 1 

District 1 

  • El Paso Coronado 
  • El Paso Eastlake 
  • El Paso Eastwood 
  • El Paso Franklin 
  • El Paso Montwood 
  • El Paso Pebble Hills 
  • El Paso Socorro 

District 2 

  • Midland 
  • Midland Lee 
  • Odessa 
  • Odessa Permian 
  • San Angelo Central 

District 3 

  • Aledo 
  • Arlington 
  • Arlington Bowie 
  • Arlington Houston 
  • Arlington Lamar 
  • Arlington Martin 
  • Granbury 
  • Weatherford 

District 4 

  • Fort Worth Boswell 
  • Keller 
  • Keller Central 
  • Keller Timber Creek 
  • Northwest 
  • Northwest Eaton 
  • Northwest Nelson 
  • Southlake Carroll 

District 5 

  • Denton Braswell 
  • Denton Guyer 
  • Frisco Wakeland 
  • Lewisville 
  • Lewisville Flower Mound 
  • Lewisville Hebron 
  • Lewisville Marcus 
  • Little Elm 

District 6 

  • Allen 
  • McKinney 
  • McKinney Boyd 
  • Princeton 
  • Prosper 
  • Prosper Rock Hill 
  • Prosper Walnut Grove 

District 7 

  • Coppell 
  • Plano 
  • Plano East 
  • Plano West 
  • Richardson 
  • Richardson Berkner 
  • Richardson Lake Highlands 
  • Richardson Pearce 

District 8 

  • Euless Trinity 
  • Grand Prairie 
  • Haltom City Haltom 
  • Hurst Bell 
  • Irving 
  • Irving MacArthur 
  • Irving Nimitz 
  • South Grand Prairie 

Region 2

District 9 

  • Garland 
  • Garland Lakeview Centennial 
  • Garland Rowlett 
  • Garland Sachse 
  • North Garland 
  • South Garland 
  • Wylie 
  • Wylie East 

District 10 

  • Forney 
  • Longview 
  • Mesquite Horn 
  • North Forney 
  • Rockwall 
  • Rockwall Heath 
  • Royse City 
  • Tyler Legacy 

District 11 

  • Crowley 
  • Dallas Skyline 
  • Duncanville 
  • Mansfield 
  • Mansfield Lake Ridge 
  • North Crowley 
  • Red Oak 
  • Waxahachie 

District 12 

  • Bryan 
  • Copperas Cove 
  • Killeen Chaparral 
  • Killeen Harker Heights 
  • Lake Belton 
  • Temple 
  • Waco Midway 

District 13 

  • Cleveland 
  • Conroe 
  • Conroe Caney Creek 
  • Conroe Grand Oaks 
  • Conroe Oak Ridge 
  • Conroe The Woodlands 
  • Conroe Woodlands College Park 
  • Willis 

District 14 

  • Houston Aldine 
  • Houston Benjamin Davis
  • Houston Eisenhower 
  • Houston MacArthur 
  • Houston Nimitz 
  • Spring 
  • Spring Dekaney 
  • Spring Westfield 

District 15 

  • Klein 
  • Klein Cain 
  • Klein Collins 
  • Klein Forest 
  • Klein Oak 
  • Magnolia 
  • Magnolia West 
  • Tomball 
  • Tomball Memorial 

District 16 

  • Cy-Fair 
  • Cypress Creek 
  • Cypress Falls 
  • Cypress Lakes 
  • Cypress Ridge 
  • Cypress Woods 
  • Jersey Village 
  • Langham Creek 

Region 3

District 17 

  • Channelview 
  • Crosby 
  • Galena Park North Shore 
  • Humble 
  • Humble Atascocita 
  • Humble Kingwood 
  • Humble Summer Creek 
  • Sheldon King 

District 18 

  • Deer Park 
  • Dickinson 
  • Friendswood Clear Brook 
  • Houston Clear Lake 
  • League City Clear Creek 
  • League City Clear Falls 
  • League City Clear Springs 
  • Mont Belvieu Barbers Hill 

District 19 

  • Alvin 
  • Alvin Shadow Creek 
  • Clute Brazoswood 
  • Manvel 
  • Pasadena Dobie 
  • Pasadena Memorial 
  • Pasadena Rayburn 
  • Pearland 
  • Pearland Dawson 

District 20 

  • Alief Elsik 
  • Alief Hastings 
  • Alief Taylor 
  • Houston Bellaire 
  • Houston Heights 
  • Houston Lamar 
  • Houston Westside 
  • Houston Memorial 
  • Houston Stratford 

District 21 

  • Fort Bend Austin 
  • Fort Bend Bush 
  • Fort Bend Clements 
  • Fort Bend Elkins 
  • Fort Bend Hightower 
  • Fort Bend Ridge Point 
  • Fort Bend Travis 

District 22 

  • Katy 
  • Katy Cinco Ranch 
  • Katy Jordan 
  • Katy Mayde Creek 
  • Katy Morton Ranch 
  • Katy Paetow 
  • Katy Seven Lakes 
  • Katy Taylor 
  • Katy Tompkins 

District 23 

  • Bridgeland 
  • Cypress Park 
  • Cypress Ranch 
  • Cypress Springs 
  • Lamar Fulshear 
  • Richmond Foster 
  • Richmond George Ranch 
  • Waller 

District 24 

  • Austin Vandegrift 
  • Cedar Park 
  • Cedar Park Vista Ridge 
  • Georgetown East View 
  • Hutto 
  • Leander 
  • Leander Rouse 

Region 4

District 25 

  • Austin Lake Travis 
  • Austin Westlake 
  • Round Rock 
  • Round Rock McNeil 
  • Round Rock Stony Point 
  • Round Rock Westwood 
  • Round Rock Cedar Ridge 

District 26 

  • Austin 
  • Austin Akins 
  • Austin Bowie 
  • Buda Hays 
  • Buda Johnson 
  • Del Valle 
  • Dripping Springs 

District 27 

  • Cibolo Steele 
  • Comal Canyon 
  • Comal Pieper 
  • Converse Judson 
  • San Antonio E. Central 
  • San Antonio Wagner 
  • San Marcos 
  • Schertz Clemens 

District 28 

  • Northside Brandeis 
  • Northside Clark 
  • San Antonio Churchill 
  • San Antonio Johnson 
  • San Antonio LEE 
  • San Antonio Madison 
  • San Antonio Reagan 
  • San Antonio Roosevelt 

District 29 

  • Northside Brennan 
  • Northside Harlan 
  • Northside Holmes 
  • Northside Marshall 
  • Northside O'Connor 
  • Northside Sotomayor 
  • Northside Stevens 
  • Northside Taft 
  • Northside Warren 

District 30 

  • Del Rio 
  • Eagle Pass 
  • Laredo Alexander 
  • Laredo Johnson 
  • Laredo United 
  • Laredo United South 
  • San Antonio Southwest 
  • Southwest Legacy 

District 31 

  • Edinburg 
  • Edinburg Economedes 
  • Edinburg North 
  • Edinburg Vela 
  • La Joya 
  • Weslaco 

District 32 

  • Brownsville Veterans Memorial 
  • Harlingen 
  • Los Fresnos Pharr-San Juan-Alamo 
  • Pharr-San Juan-Alamo North 
  • San Benito

