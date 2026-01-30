High School Football Player Dies After Winter Accident During Texas Storm
Ponder High School senior football player Caden Nowicki died Thursday after suffering critical injuries in a sledding accident earlier this week, Ponder head coach Marcus Schulz confirmed.
Nowicki, 17, had been hospitalized in the intensive care unit at Medical City Denton since Monday after being involved in a crash while riding in a kayak that was being towed by an all-terrain vehicle during snowy conditions in Denton County.
His death marks the third teen in Texas to die this week following sledding-related accidents during the winter storm and a growing number of youths. Also on Monday, Bonham head football coach and athletic director John Ramsey, who coached against Nowicki during his career, was hailed for his efforts in trying to save a mother and her three young sons from drowning after falling through ice in a frozen pond. The mother was safely pulled to the shore, but all three children died.
Coach confirms loss of Ponder’s No. 44
Schulz shared the news Thursday afternoon, announcing that Nowicki had passed away and asking for continued prayers for the family.
“With heavy hearts our #44 Caden Nowicki crossed through the gates into our heavenly Fathers arms today, Schulz posted on Facebook. "We all know God hand selected His inside linebacker at 1:48pm. Please continue to pray for the Nowicki family. Rest Easy & Fly High #44 We Love You Wicki! #Fam1ly Ponder Independent School District,"
The post quickly spread through the Ponder community, where teammates and classmates remembered Nowicki as a fighter and a leader, both on the field and off.
What happened on Amyx Hill Road
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the accident occurred around 2:30 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of Amyx Hill Road in Ponder.
Investigators said an ATV was towing a kayak being used as a sled when the kayak left the roadway. Nowicki was ejected and struck a fence, suffering life-threatening injuries. He was airlifted to Medical City Denton, where he remained in critical condition until his death.
The driver and another passenger on the ATV were not injured. DPS officials said the investigation remains ongoing.
A senior leader on and off the field
Nowicki was a 5-foot-10, 215-pound middle linebacker and a key contributor to Ponder’s defense during the 2025 season. He earned District 6-3A honorable mention honors after recording 50 tackles, two interceptions and two forced fumbles, helping lead the Lions to a 5-4 record.
In a letter sent to district families earlier this week, Ponder ISD Superintendent James Hill described Nowicki as an “outstanding young man who is loved by many” and asked the community to respect the family’s privacy while keeping them in their prayers.
Community gathers in grief and support
Ponder First Baptist Church is scheduled to hold a night of worship and prayer Friday for Nowicki and his family. Ponder ISD has also been collecting food gift cards to support the family, with donations accepted at the Ponder High School front office.
The loss has shaken the small North Texas town, where Nowicki was widely known and supported.
Deadly week of sledding accidents in Texas
Nowicki’s death follows two other teenage fatalities connected to sledding accidents in North Texas this week.
In Frisco, 16-year-old Elizabeth Angle, a sophomore soccer player at Frisco Wakeland High School, died shortly after being injured in a crash involving a sled being towed by a Jeep. Her best friend, Grace Brito, also 16, died Tuesday night after spending more than a day in the ICU, according to her family.
As Ponder mourns the loss of its No. 44, the tragedy has become part of a devastating week felt by high school communities across Texas.