Skyline vs. Duncanville football: Live score, game updates from Texas high school football (9/27/2024)
Keelon Russell, Dakorien Moore, and the nationally-ranked Duncanville Panthers will look to remain perfect this Friday night when they make the short trek to Dallas to face Skyline.
The 3-0 Panthers are the top-ranked team in Texas high school football, and they held down their spot at No. 4 in this week's SBLive/SI Top 25 national rankings following a 41-17 win over Waxahachie last week.
Skyline is 2-2 coming off a 34-15 loss against Cedar Hill last week, but the Raiders held their opponents to a combined seven points in the two games they've won.
LIVE TEXAS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES
Follow along below for live updates once the game starts, with the kickoff scheduled for 7:00 p.m. CT.
Refresh this page for the latest.
PREGAME
Back-to-back defending 6A DI state champion Duncanville has the roster that could not only lead the Panthers to a third consecutive state title, but keep them in the conversation as one of the best teams in the country.
There's Division I level talent on both sides of the ball, highlighted by several future Power 4 players such as QB Keelon Russell (Alabama commit), WR Dakorien Moore (Oregon commit), and four-star junior DE K.J. Ford.
Skyline doesn't have quite the level of talent that Duncanville has, but the Raiders feature one of the best players in the state with linebacker Elijah Barnes leading their defense.
The 6-foot-1, 220-pound senior is ranked No. 19 overall in Texas according to 247sports.com, and he is committed to play his college ball for the Texas Longhorns.
-- Sam Brown | sam@scorebooklive.com | @sblivesports
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app:
Download iPhone App | Download Android App
SBLIVE SPORTS LAUNCHES HIGH SCHOOL ON SI
High School On SI will serve as the premier destination for high school sports fans, delivering unparalleled coverage of high school athletics nationwide through in-depth stories, recruiting coverage, rankings, highlights and much more. The launch of a dedicated high school experience expands Sports Illustrated’s reach to even more local communities as fans can now truly follow athletes from “preps to the pros” on a single platform, bringing them closer to the action than ever before.