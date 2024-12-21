High School

Smithson Valley defeats Highland Park to win Texas 5A Division 1 high school football championship (video/photos)

Trent Amaya connects on record-tying four field goals in Rangers' 32-20 victory at AT&T Stadium

Todd Shurtleff

Smithson Valley coaches and players take a team shot following their victory in the Texas 5A Division 1 state title game at AT&T Stadium.
Smithson Valley coaches and players take a team shot following their victory in the Texas 5A Division 1 state title game at AT&T Stadium. / Photo by Tommy Hays

ARLINGTON, Texas — Kicker Trent Amaya tied an UIL state football championship record by connecting on four field goals to lift Smithson Valley past Highland Park 32-20 in the Texas 5A Division 1 state championship game on Saturday afternoon at AT&T Stadium.

Amaya, a junior, hit on field goals of 27 and 35 yards during the first quarter and added a 24-yard field goal in the second quarter. He connected on his fourth connective field goal in the third quarter from 30 yards out. Amaya missed on a fifth field goal attempt in the final quarter. He now holds the record for the 5A Division 1 title game and tied the all-time record in any state championship game.

Quarterback Cade Spradling rushed for 147 yards and had two touchdowns - one on a 24-yard pass to Brody Day in the second quarter and another on a 4-yard run with 3:39 left in the fourth quarter that gave the Rangers a 32-20 lead.

Brad Sowersby finished with a game-high 152 yards rushing on 22 carries for Smithson Valley (14-2).

Defensive back Julian Colunga of Smithson Valley returned an interception 23 yards for a touchdown in the first quarter.

Quarterback Buck Randall of Highland Park (14-2) completed 18-of-35 passes for game-high 316 yards and two touchdowns - one each to receivers Benton Owens (73 yards) and Cannon Bozman (49 yards).

Smithson Valley players take the field at AT&T Stadium before the kickoff of the Texas 5A Division 1 state championship game at AT&T Stadium. / Photo by Tommy Hays

Defensive back Julian Colunga of Smithson Valley returns an interception for a touchdown during the first half of Texas 5A D1 state title game. / Photo by Tommy Hays
