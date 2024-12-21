Smithson Valley defeats Highland Park to win Texas 5A Division 1 high school football championship (video/photos)
ARLINGTON, Texas — Kicker Trent Amaya tied an UIL state football championship record by connecting on four field goals to lift Smithson Valley past Highland Park 32-20 in the Texas 5A Division 1 state championship game on Saturday afternoon at AT&T Stadium.
Amaya, a junior, hit on field goals of 27 and 35 yards during the first quarter and added a 24-yard field goal in the second quarter. He connected on his fourth connective field goal in the third quarter from 30 yards out. Amaya missed on a fifth field goal attempt in the final quarter. He now holds the record for the 5A Division 1 title game and tied the all-time record in any state championship game.
Quarterback Cade Spradling rushed for 147 yards and had two touchdowns - one on a 24-yard pass to Brody Day in the second quarter and another on a 4-yard run with 3:39 left in the fourth quarter that gave the Rangers a 32-20 lead.
Brad Sowersby finished with a game-high 152 yards rushing on 22 carries for Smithson Valley (14-2).
Defensive back Julian Colunga of Smithson Valley returned an interception 23 yards for a touchdown in the first quarter.
Quarterback Buck Randall of Highland Park (14-2) completed 18-of-35 passes for game-high 316 yards and two touchdowns - one each to receivers Benton Owens (73 yards) and Cannon Bozman (49 yards).