Southlake Carroll vs. Haslet V.R. Eaton in Texas high school football matchup: Live score updates - Oct. 9, 2025
No. 1-ranked Southlake Carroll hits the road to face Haslet Virgil R. Eaton High School at Northwest ISD Stadium.
The Dragons have four games left and this is the penultimate road game in the regular season. Carroll is atop of the District 4-6A standings with a 4-0 mark and 6-0 overall.
Carroll is No. 13 in the High School on SI national Top 25.
Halset is one of three teams with 2 wins in district play, part of a tie for third place in a 9-team district.
The top four teams will make the playoffs, the two larger enrollments will go to Division I and the lower two enrollments will be in Division II. Carroll buzzed its way through the latter bracket last year and reached the finals before ultimately losing.
Eaton is 3-2 on the year and one of 7 teams with a .500 record or better in the district.
Eaton’s losses include a 2-point loss in double overtime to Hurst Lawrence D. Bell and a 6-point loss to Denton Billy Ryan in Week 1.
What to know?
The Eagles have been 4-6 or 4-6 in four of the past six seasons, with winning seasons in 2020 and 2021.
In a unique twist, the Eagles were also 3-2 heading into this game, but then lost three in a row and never got over .500 again.
Dating back to 2018, the Eagles are 0-7 against Carroll. The closest game was a 45-30 win by Carroll in 2020. Last year, Carroll won 50-14.
High School on SI Texas High School Football Ranking, Oct. 6
Who to know?
This game will have several Division I commits, mostly on Carroll's roster.
Here’s a breakdown of who may stand out on Friday night:
Southlake
OL Carey Clayton, sr. — The center for the Dragons, he’s committed to play at Memphis.
QB Angelo Renda, sr. — Through 6 games, he’s thrown for 1,805 yards, 20 touchdowns and is completing 76% of his passes.
WR Brock Boyd, sr. — The Ohio State pledge became the school’s all-time leading receiver in terms of yards and receptions, the latter happening last week. He has a line of 37/527/8 through six games.
OG Tristan Dare, jr. — The 6-foot-4, 290-pounder is a 3-star recruit. He had 30 offers before picking Michigan.
OT Luke Wilson, jr. — He’s committed to Oklahoma after only one year of varsity football. Wilson, who is 6-foot-6, 290 pounds, is the son of former TCU tight end Travis Wilson.
ATH Gavin Strange, sr. —The Duke pledge has 15 tackles, made 1 field goal and is 41-for-41 on PATs.
WR Brody Knowles, jr. — His older brother, Graham, was the quarterback two years ago and is now at Georgia Tech. The junior is third on the team with 321 yards receiving.
WR Blake Gunter, jr. — He’s the Dragons’ top receiver in terms of yards with 648 and his 9 TDs lead the team as well.
V.R. Eaton
DE Alijah Lash, sr. — A three-star recruit, he’s committed to San Diego State.
RB Micah Rivers, sr. — Rivers leads the team with 4 TDs and he has 236 yards on 47 carries.
RB Chris Duharte, sr. — He led the Eagles with 242 yards rushing on 47 carries
QB Kalika Nisa, so. — QB1 is completing 66% of his passes and has thrown for 714 yards.
WR Sunjaya Peoples, so. — The speedster has a kickoff return for a score and has caught a team-high 4 touchdowns.
