Spring Branch Smithson Valley vs. Aledo: Texas 5A DI state baseball championship: preview, live scoring, updates
Smithson Valley didn’t exactly come into the playoffs with a spotlight on its back. But here the Rangers are, one win away from their first state title in program history, and looking every bit the part of a team built for moments like this.
They’ll face a red-hot Aledo squad in Friday night’s Class 5A Division I state final at Dell Diamond, with first pitch set for 7 p.m. Both teams have had to earn their way here the hard way, with the Bearcats riding dominant pitching and a 10-deep playoff rotation to their first championship game appearance since 2015.
Smithson Valley’s path has been a little bumpier. The Rangers have dropped three playoff games, including two series openers, but have consistently found answers in elimination games. From a Game 3 walk-off against Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial to back-to-back wins over Palmview to escape the region finals, they’ve survived every test and now sit seven innings from history.
Aledo, meanwhile, is trying to reclaim the glory of its 2014 championship. Led by a balanced attack and a steady pitching staff that has posted four playoff shutouts, the Bearcats haven’t allowed a run in their last 13 innings. Junior slugger Lucas Nawrocki enters the final hitting over .500 and anchors a deep lineup that’s capable of stringing together runs in a hurry.
This one could come down to which team makes the fewest mistakes. Smithson Valley has proven it can scrap and claw in close games, while Aledo has the arms to control tempo and close the door late.
For more coverage from the state tournament in Round Rock, follow High School On SI – Texas for live updates, stats, highlights and full reports from every championship game this weekend.
Live scoring and updates will go here once the game starts.