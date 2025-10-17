Texas 3-star RB amasses nearly 500 yards, 6 TDs in stunning performance
To the surprise of nobody wearing the green and white of Houston Strake Jesuit, three-star senior running back John Hebert delivered another massive performance Thursday night.
At this point, Hebert’s dominance is pretty much expected.
The 5-foot-10, 185-pound Houston Cougars commit has made a habit of demolishing defenses. Shifty, fast and tough to bring down, he carved up the Fulshear Chargers – piling up 467 yards of total offense and accounting for six touchdowns as the Fighting Crusaders pulled out a 42-38 victory.
Strake Jesuit’s win snapped Fulshear’s 14-game district winning streak and improved the Crusaders to 5-2 overall and 3-0 in District 20-6A play as they chase their first crown since 2008. Fulshear dropped to 5-3, 2-1.
Doing the heavy lifting as usual, Hebert carried the ball 41 times for 385 yards and four touchdowns. He also showed off his arm, completing two passes for 82 yards and two more scores.
His 79-yard, go-ahead touchdown run late in the fourth quarter was the exclamation point to a staggering night. A pair of defensive interceptions – one by Luke Leone to set up the decisive run and another by Harrison Socha to shut down Fulshear’s final drive – helped seal it.
Things weren’t rosy early for the Crusaders. They fell behind 14-0 in the first quarter when Chargers quarterback Shaan Patel – who had a strong night with 241 yards passing, three touchdowns and two interceptions – hit Trey Giametta for a 14-yard score, and Evan Ferns returned a fumble 8 yards for another.
Hebert tied it in the second quarter with a pair of 8-yard touchdown runs.
When the Chargers regained the lead on a 70-yard strike from Patel to Trey Clewis, Hebert had an answer in the final two minutes of the half. After ripping off a long run to the Fulshear 31, he caught a deep pass from quarterback Jack Wegleitner to the Chargers’ 3-yard line, then threw a 3-yard touchdown pass to Cannon Aramburo to tie it at 21 with under a minute left.
There were plenty of dramatic moments in the second half.
Fulshear took the opening kick of the third quarter and scored on a 20-yard pass from Patel to Ryland Forks to go up 28-21. Hebert quickly responded with a 70-yard rushing TD to tie it again.
Trailing 31-28 after a Chargers field goal late in the third, Hebert ripped off another long run and then fired a 44-yard touchdown pass to Dario Contreras to give the Crusaders their first lead, 35-31.
Brody Washbrook answered for Fulshear with a 20-yard touchdown run at the end of the third quarter to reclaim the lead. The Chargers’ defense followed with a stop and forced Strake Jesuit to punt with 11 minutes left.
Fulshear drove deep and was threatening to score again when Leone intercepted a pass at the Crusaders’ 11.
Like lightning, Hebert struck again.
With 5 minutes remaining, he made Fulshear pay, ripping off a 79-yard touchdown run to make it 42-38. Socha intercepted a pass at the Strake Jesuit 45 in the final minutes, and the Chargers never got the ball back.
Now averaging nearly 10 yards per carry over his three-year varsity career, Hebert is poised to eclipse 6,000 career rushing yards next week at home against Houston Alief Taylor. He sits at 5,985 yards and 69 rushing touchdowns through 26 games, including 1,931 rushing yards and 24 rushing TDs this season.
In 13 games last year, he carried 378 times for 3,542 yards and 38 touchdowns. With three career receiving TDs and two passing, Hebert has totaled 74 career scores. He is averaging 10.02 yards per carry in 2025.