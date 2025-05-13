Texas Education Agency investigates coach linked to 2023 Rockwall-Heath Rhabdomyolysis Cases
According to a Dallas Magazine report, the Texas Education Agency is moving forward with investigation into former Rockwall-Heath head coach John Harrell's involvement with the 2023 Rockwall-Heath Rhabdo cases.
In January of 2023, Harrell led the football team through a very demanding workout in which more than a dozen players needing medical attention and a few players ended up being hospitalized, per the report.
Several football players, because of the rigorous workout, developed Rhabdomyolysis, a condition that, if left untreated, could be fatal or can result in cardiac issues and kidney failure.
In the aftermath of the workout, Harrell stepped down as the Rockwall-Heath head football coach, but the former Hawks' problems were just beginning.
Per the report, three lawsuits have been filed against Harrell regarding the 2023 workout, with two of them being settled. One is currently ongoing as the former head coach now must deal with an investigation by the TEA regarding the events that took place just over two years ago.
The Dallas magazine reported back in early February, 2023 in the aftermath of the Rhabdo incident the kind of workouts the players went through. According to the report, two players had allegedly performed 368 pushups because of 23 mistakes, with each miscue representing 16 pushups. The number 16 was reportedly selected because it reflects how many games it takes to reach a state championship.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi