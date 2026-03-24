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Texas Girls Coaches Association Announce UIL Basketball All-Tournament Team

8 Teams Dominate with 3 Selections Each
Cody Thorn|
Panhandle's Riley Segura dribbles against Mason in the Class 2A Division I state championship girls basketball game Thursday, March 5, 2026, at the Alamodome in San Antonio.
Panhandle's Riley Segura dribbles against Mason in the Class 2A Division I state championship girls basketball game Thursday, March 5, 2026, at the Alamodome in San Antonio. | Stephen Garcia/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Following the conclusion of the UIL high school basketball tournament, the UIL announced the all-tournament team, which was selected by members of the Texas Girls Coaches Association. 

Class 1A Division 1

Reagan Barr, jr., Clyde Eula 

Emma Damron, sr., Clyde Eula

Keylee Molina, jr., Spur

Kaylynn Quinney, jr., Broaddus 

Kaeli Yarbrough, jr., Broaddus 

Jalia Mitchell, jr., Broaddus*

Class 1A Division 2

Alana Britain, jr., Saltillo 

Madison Brockman, sr., Nazareth 

Kate Brockman, jr., Nazareth 

Kambri Cleavinger, jr., Nazareth*

Faith Garnett, jr., Gordon 

Addi Pipkin, jr., Saltillo 

Class 2A Division 1 

Ainsley Burns, sr., Mason 

Pearson Hearne, sr., Cisco 

Bracilyn Mathis, so., San Augustine

Addison McCoid, sr., Panhandle

Riley Segura, jr., Panhandle*

Anna Maria Whitworth, sr., Mason.

Class 2A Division 2

Kenzie Callaway, jr., Lipan

Syndi Gaylor, fr., Lipan *

Kenley Howard, jr., Goldthwaite 

Payton Merkel, fr., Gruver

Kara Nixon, jr., Martin’s Mill 

McKenna Wise, jr., Martin’s Mill

Class 3A Division 1A

Kimora Carroll, sr., Hitchcock

Emma Clawson, sr., Shallowater

Slyiah Johnson, sr., Hitchcock 

Taryl Jones, jr., Hitchcock*

Ava Salinas, sr., Bishop 

Kenny Thompson, sr., Rains 

Class 3A Division 2 

Hartley Barnes, fr., Paradise

Peaches Gallien, jr., Nacogdoches Central Heights 

Bobbiejo Gonzalez, jr., Jourdanton

Emery Harper, sr., Wall 

Jewels Johnson, so., Wall *

McKenzie Lopez, jr., Wall 

Class 4A Division 1 

Style Brazile, so., Decatur

Cece Davis, sr., Decatur

CeMaria Kelly, sr., Waco La Vega

Rih Kinsey, sr., Waco La Vega

Bralyn Peck, sr., Decatur *

Lauryn Williams, so., Prosper Richland

Class 4A Division 2 

Lanae Dallas, so., Dallas Lincoln*

Ar’Jayla Elder, sr., Dallas Lincoln 

Rilyn Grona, sr., Fredericksburg 

Laney Hudson, so., Brock 

Braylah Miller, sr., Dallas Lincoln 

Mia Sterling, so., Bridge City 

Class 5A Division 1 

Jamyla Anderson, jr., Denton Billy Ryan*

Finley Chastain, jr., Prosper Walnut Grove

Jakayla Glover, jr., La Porte

Elizabeth Lee, jr., Leander Tom Glenn 

Jennah Lee, fr., Leander Tom Glenn 

Kinley Lewis, sr., Denton Billy Ryan 

Class 5A Division 2 

Ahnna Breiner, sr., Cedar Park 

Jevan Collier, sr., Frisco Memorial 

Wrigley Green, jr., Argyle

Emma King, jr., Argyle*

Autumn Lecompte, sr., Mont Belvieu Barbers Hill 

Brooklynn Roberson, jr., Mont Belvieu Barbers Hill 

Class 6A Division 1 

Lorelei Ebert, jr., Flower Mound 

Bella Flemings, sr., San Antonio Brennan 

Addison Martin, jr., Humble Summer Creek 

Erin Newsom, jr., Humble Summer Creek *

Maci Pringle, jr., Flower Mound 

Tyasia Young, so., Humble Summer Creek 

Class 6A Division 2 

Geralynn Byers-Veal, so., Austin Westlake 

Journee Hampton, sr., Lancaster 

Tamia King, sr., Austin Westlake

Makenzie White, jr., Lancaster *

Ava Womack, jr., Lancaster 

Aliyah Woodard, jr., Alvin Shadow Creek

* next to player denotes MVP of the championship game. 


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Cody Thorn
CODY THORN

Cody Thorn is a veteran journalist who covers high school sports across the state of Texas and Missouri. He is based in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and has covered sports and news since 1999.

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