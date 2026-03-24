Texas Girls Coaches Association Announce UIL Basketball All-Tournament Team
Following the conclusion of the UIL high school basketball tournament, the UIL announced the all-tournament team, which was selected by members of the Texas Girls Coaches Association.
Class 1A Division 1
Reagan Barr, jr., Clyde Eula
Emma Damron, sr., Clyde Eula
Keylee Molina, jr., Spur
Kaylynn Quinney, jr., Broaddus
Kaeli Yarbrough, jr., Broaddus
Jalia Mitchell, jr., Broaddus*
Class 1A Division 2
Alana Britain, jr., Saltillo
Madison Brockman, sr., Nazareth
Kate Brockman, jr., Nazareth
Kambri Cleavinger, jr., Nazareth*
Faith Garnett, jr., Gordon
Addi Pipkin, jr., Saltillo
Class 2A Division 1
Ainsley Burns, sr., Mason
Pearson Hearne, sr., Cisco
Bracilyn Mathis, so., San Augustine
Addison McCoid, sr., Panhandle
Riley Segura, jr., Panhandle*
Anna Maria Whitworth, sr., Mason.
Class 2A Division 2
Kenzie Callaway, jr., Lipan
Syndi Gaylor, fr., Lipan *
Kenley Howard, jr., Goldthwaite
Payton Merkel, fr., Gruver
Kara Nixon, jr., Martin’s Mill
McKenna Wise, jr., Martin’s Mill
Class 3A Division 1A
Kimora Carroll, sr., Hitchcock
Emma Clawson, sr., Shallowater
Slyiah Johnson, sr., Hitchcock
Taryl Jones, jr., Hitchcock*
Ava Salinas, sr., Bishop
Kenny Thompson, sr., Rains
Class 3A Division 2
Hartley Barnes, fr., Paradise
Peaches Gallien, jr., Nacogdoches Central Heights
Bobbiejo Gonzalez, jr., Jourdanton
Emery Harper, sr., Wall
Jewels Johnson, so., Wall *
McKenzie Lopez, jr., Wall
Class 4A Division 1
Style Brazile, so., Decatur
Cece Davis, sr., Decatur
CeMaria Kelly, sr., Waco La Vega
Rih Kinsey, sr., Waco La Vega
Bralyn Peck, sr., Decatur *
Lauryn Williams, so., Prosper Richland
Class 4A Division 2
Lanae Dallas, so., Dallas Lincoln*
Ar’Jayla Elder, sr., Dallas Lincoln
Rilyn Grona, sr., Fredericksburg
Laney Hudson, so., Brock
Braylah Miller, sr., Dallas Lincoln
Mia Sterling, so., Bridge City
Class 5A Division 1
Jamyla Anderson, jr., Denton Billy Ryan*
Finley Chastain, jr., Prosper Walnut Grove
Jakayla Glover, jr., La Porte
Elizabeth Lee, jr., Leander Tom Glenn
Jennah Lee, fr., Leander Tom Glenn
Kinley Lewis, sr., Denton Billy Ryan
Class 5A Division 2
Ahnna Breiner, sr., Cedar Park
Jevan Collier, sr., Frisco Memorial
Wrigley Green, jr., Argyle
Emma King, jr., Argyle*
Autumn Lecompte, sr., Mont Belvieu Barbers Hill
Brooklynn Roberson, jr., Mont Belvieu Barbers Hill
Class 6A Division 1
Lorelei Ebert, jr., Flower Mound
Bella Flemings, sr., San Antonio Brennan
Addison Martin, jr., Humble Summer Creek
Erin Newsom, jr., Humble Summer Creek *
Maci Pringle, jr., Flower Mound
Tyasia Young, so., Humble Summer Creek
Class 6A Division 2
Geralynn Byers-Veal, so., Austin Westlake
Journee Hampton, sr., Lancaster
Tamia King, sr., Austin Westlake
Makenzie White, jr., Lancaster *
Ava Womack, jr., Lancaster
Aliyah Woodard, jr., Alvin Shadow Creek
* next to player denotes MVP of the championship game.
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Cody Thorn is a veteran journalist who covers high school sports across the state of Texas and Missouri. He is based in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and has covered sports and news since 1999.