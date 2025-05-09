Texas high school baseball area playoffs scoreboard: Class 1A-3A scores, brackets, series updates
We have already had some exciting finishes across the state of Texas as the second round of games are underway this week. We have scores from the area round here, and we will update them on this page as they continue to come in this week.
These playoff series last either one or three games with the series winner advancing to the regional semifinals. In the scoreboard below, for three-game series the overall series tally is listed first, with game results from that series listed in parentheses. Single-game series results will be noted in parentheses next to the score.
Be sure to check out this week's Class 4A-6A area matchups and brackets by Cody Thorn, and be on the lookout for his upcoming Class 4A-6A scoreboard.
UIL Texas Class 1A-3A Division I and Division II area round baseball matchups, brackets
Area round
Class 1A
Region 1
Nazareth 1, Booker 0 (12-2, TBD, TBD)
O’Donnell vs. Kress (TBD, TBD, TBD)
Ira vs. May (TBD, TBD, TBD)
Hamlin 1, Westbrook 0 (14-0, TBD, TBD)
Region 2
Perrin-Whitt 1, Ector 1 (2-5, 5-2, TBD)
Bryson 5, Dodd City 2 (one game, Bryson advances to regional semifinal)
Gordon vs. Blum (TBD, TBD, TBD)
Oglesby 1, Abbott 0 (one game, Oglesby advances)
Region 3
Gilmer Union Hill 1, Avery 0 (10-0, TBD, TBD)
Avalon vs. Cumby Miller Grove (TBD, TBD, TBD)
Oakwood vs. Chester (TBD, TBD, TBD)
Brookeland vs. Groveton Centerville (TBD, TBD, TBD)
Region 4
Spurger vs. Menard (TBD, TBD, TBD)
Medina vs. Round Top-Carmine (TBD, TBD, TBD)
Fayetteville vs. D’Hanis (TBD, TBD, TBD)
Knippa vs. Moulton (TBD, TBD, TBD)
Class 2A Division I
Quadrant 1
New Deal 2, Sunray 0 (12-0, 14-2)
Anson 1, Ozona 0 (2-1, TBD, TBD)
New Home 2, Wellington 0 (18-0, 10-0)
Christoval vs. Hawley (TBD, TBD, TBD)
Quadrant 2
Alvord vs. Honey Grove (TBD, TBD, TBD)
Poolville vs. Riesel (TBD, TBD, TBD)
Tom Bean 1, Nocona 0 (11-1, TBD, TBD)
Axtell 1, Bosqueville 0 (5-4, TBD, TBD)
Quadrant 3
Harleton 1, Alba-Golden 0 (10-0, TBD, TBD)
Centerville 1, Garrison 0 (10-7, TBD, TBD)
Frankston 1, Hawkins 0 (11-4, TBD, TBD)
Shelbyville 2, Mt. Enterprise 0 (11-0, 11-3)
Quadrant 4
Danbury 1, Thorndale 0 (10-0, TBD, TBD)
Ganado 1, Three Rivers 0 (8-0, TBD, TBD)
Johnson City 1, Mumford 0 (2-1, TBD, TBD)
Schulenburg vs. Premont (TBD, TBD, TBD)
Class 2A Division II
Quadrant 1
Gruver 2, Tahoka 0 (12-2, 7-6) – Gruver advances to the regional semifinal
Wink vs. Albany (TBD, TBD, TBD)
Stinnett West Texas vs. Ropesville Ropes (TBD, TBD, TBD)
Miles vs. Stamford (TBD, TBD, TBD)
Quadrant 2
Windthorst 1, Collinsville 0 (3-2, TBD, TBD)
Crawford 2, Frost 0 (5-3, 19-0) – Crawford advances to the regional semifinal
Muenster vs. Ivanhoe Sam Rayburn (TBD, TBD, TBD)
Valley Mills 2, Dawson 0 (11-0, 10-5) – Valley Mills advances to the regional semifinal
Quadrant 3
Overton 1, Bowie 0 (11-1, TBD, TBD)
Gary 2, Lovelady 0 (3-2, 8-5) – Gary advances to the regional semifinal
Beckville 2, McLeod 0 (10-0, 11-1) – Beckville advances to the regional semifinal
Hemphill 1, Normangee 0 (5-1, TBD, TBD)
Quadrant 4
Bartlett 1, Milano 0 (10-7, TBD, TBD)
Shiner 1, Falls City 0 (7-1, TBD, TBD)
Burton 2, Harper 0 (5-1, 12-2)
Flatonia vs. Freer (TBD, TBD, TBD)
Class 3A Division I
Quadrant 1
Littlefield 1, Denver City 0 (5-0, TBD, TBD)
Iowa Park 1, Tuscola Jim Ned 0 (3-2, TBD, TBD)
Shallowater vs. Brownfield (TBD, TBD, TBD)
Holliday 1, Sweetwater 0 (3-0, TBD, TBD)
Quadrant 2
Gunter 1, Ponder 0 (7-0, TBD, TBD)
Hughes Springs 1, Malakoff 0 (13-3, TBD, TBD)
Whitesboro 1, Pottsboro 0 (4-3, TBD, TBD)
Texarkana Liberty-Eylau 1, Tatum 0 (9-4, TBD, TBD)
Quadrant 3
Franklin 1, Troy 0 (3-1, TBD, TBD)
Huntington 2, Onalaska 0 (7-6, 7-6) – Huntington advances to the regional semifinal
Fairfield 1, Whitney 0 (6-4, TBD, TBD)
Orangefield vs. Van Vleck (TBD, TBD, TBD)
Quadrant 4
Hallettsville 1, Marion 0 (16-1, TBD, TBD)
Falfurrias 1, Bishop 0 (5-3, TBD, TBD)
Goliad vs. Hondo (TBD, TBD, TBD)
Corpus Christi London 1, Raymondville 0 (12-2, TBD, TBD)
Class 3A Division II
Quadrant 1
Childress vs. Lamesa (TBD, TBD, TBD)
Clyde vs. Jacksboro (TBD, TBD, TBD)
Idalou 1, Odessa Compass Academy 0 (22-7, TBD, TBD)
Wall 4, Henrietta 2 (one game, Wall advances to region semifinal)
Quadrant 2
Paradise 1, Pattonville Prairiland 0 (11-0, TBD, TBD)
New Diana 1, Edgewood 0 (1-0, TBD, TBD)
Boyd 1, Paris Chisum 0 (10-0, TBD, TBD)
Grand Saline 1, Hooks 0 (2-0, TBD, TBD)
Quadrant 3
Thrall 3, West 0 (7-3, 5-3, 6-3) – Thrall advances to region semifinal
Nacogdoches Central Heights 1, New Waverly 0 (4-3, TBD, TBD)
Scurry-Rosser vs. Rogers (TBD, TBD, TBD)
Anderson-Shiro 1, Kirbyville 0 (2-1, TBD, TBD)
Quadrant 4
Stockdale vs. Jourdanton (TBD, TBD, TBD)
San Diego vs. Hebbronville (TBD, TBD, TBD)
Lytle 1, Vanderbilt Industrial 0 (2-0, TBD, TBD)
Orange 1, Lyford 0 (12-0, TBD, TBD)