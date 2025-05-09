High School

Texas high school baseball area playoffs scoreboard: Class 1A-3A scores, brackets, series updates

Check out the latest scores, brackets, and series updates for the area round of the 2025 UIL Texas high school Class 1A-3A baseball playoffs

Falfurrias’ Ben Benavides tags Bishop runner Matt Reyna out at home during Game 1 of the Class 3A Division I area baseball playoff series on May 8, 2025, in Corpus Christi, Texas.
Falfurrias' Ben Benavides tags Bishop runner Matt Reyna out at home during Game 1 of the Class 3A Division I area baseball playoff series on May 8, 2025, in Corpus Christi, Texas.

We have already had some exciting finishes across the state of Texas as the second round of games are underway this week. We have scores from the area round here, and we will update them on this page as they continue to come in this week.

These playoff series last either one or three games with the series winner advancing to the regional semifinals. In the scoreboard below, for three-game series the overall series tally is listed first, with game results from that series listed in parentheses. Single-game series results will be noted in parentheses next to the score.

UIL Texas Class 1A-3A Division I and Division II area round baseball matchups, brackets

Area round

Class 1A

Region 1

Nazareth 1, Booker 0 (12-2, TBD, TBD)

O’Donnell vs. Kress (TBD, TBD, TBD)

Ira vs. May (TBD, TBD, TBD)

Hamlin 1, Westbrook 0 (14-0, TBD, TBD)

Region 2

Perrin-Whitt 1, Ector 1 (2-5, 5-2, TBD)

Bryson 5, Dodd City 2 (one game, Bryson advances to regional semifinal)

Gordon vs. Blum (TBD, TBD, TBD)

Oglesby 1, Abbott 0 (one game, Oglesby advances)

Region 3

Gilmer Union Hill 1, Avery 0 (10-0, TBD, TBD)

Avalon vs. Cumby Miller Grove (TBD, TBD, TBD)

Oakwood vs. Chester (TBD, TBD, TBD)

Brookeland vs. Groveton Centerville (TBD, TBD, TBD)

Region 4

Spurger vs. Menard (TBD, TBD, TBD)

Medina vs. Round Top-Carmine (TBD, TBD, TBD)

Fayetteville vs. D’Hanis (TBD, TBD, TBD)

Knippa vs. Moulton (TBD, TBD, TBD)

Class 2A Division I

Quadrant 1

New Deal 2, Sunray 0 (12-0, 14-2)

Anson 1, Ozona 0 (2-1, TBD, TBD)

New Home 2, Wellington 0 (18-0, 10-0)

Christoval vs. Hawley (TBD, TBD, TBD)

Quadrant 2

Alvord vs. Honey Grove (TBD, TBD, TBD)

Poolville vs. Riesel (TBD, TBD, TBD)

Tom Bean 1, Nocona 0 (11-1, TBD, TBD)

Axtell 1, Bosqueville 0 (5-4, TBD, TBD)

Quadrant 3

Harleton 1, Alba-Golden 0 (10-0, TBD, TBD)

Centerville 1, Garrison 0 (10-7, TBD, TBD)

Frankston 1, Hawkins 0 (11-4, TBD, TBD)

Shelbyville 2, Mt. Enterprise 0 (11-0, 11-3)

Quadrant 4

Danbury 1, Thorndale 0 (10-0, TBD, TBD)

Ganado 1, Three Rivers 0 (8-0, TBD, TBD)

Johnson City 1, Mumford 0 (2-1, TBD, TBD)

Schulenburg vs. Premont (TBD, TBD, TBD)

Class 2A Division II

Quadrant 1

Gruver 2, Tahoka 0 (12-2, 7-6) – Gruver advances to the regional semifinal

Wink vs. Albany (TBD, TBD, TBD)

Stinnett West Texas vs. Ropesville Ropes (TBD, TBD, TBD)

Miles vs. Stamford (TBD, TBD, TBD)

Quadrant 2

Windthorst 1, Collinsville 0 (3-2, TBD, TBD)

Crawford 2, Frost 0 (5-3, 19-0) – Crawford advances to the regional semifinal

Muenster vs. Ivanhoe Sam Rayburn (TBD, TBD, TBD)

Valley Mills 2, Dawson 0 (11-0, 10-5) – Valley Mills advances to the regional semifinal

Quadrant 3

Overton 1, Bowie 0 (11-1, TBD, TBD)

Gary 2, Lovelady 0 (3-2, 8-5) – Gary advances to the regional semifinal

Beckville 2, McLeod 0 (10-0, 11-1) – Beckville advances to the regional semifinal

Hemphill 1, Normangee 0 (5-1, TBD, TBD)

Quadrant 4

Bartlett 1, Milano 0 (10-7, TBD, TBD)

Shiner 1, Falls City 0 (7-1, TBD, TBD)

Burton 2, Harper 0 (5-1, 12-2)

Flatonia vs. Freer (TBD, TBD, TBD)

Class 3A Division I

Quadrant 1

Littlefield 1, Denver City 0 (5-0, TBD, TBD)

Iowa Park 1, Tuscola Jim Ned 0 (3-2, TBD, TBD)

Shallowater vs. Brownfield (TBD, TBD, TBD)

Holliday 1, Sweetwater 0 (3-0, TBD, TBD)

Quadrant 2

Gunter 1, Ponder 0 (7-0, TBD, TBD)

Hughes Springs 1, Malakoff 0 (13-3, TBD, TBD)

Whitesboro 1, Pottsboro 0 (4-3, TBD, TBD)

Texarkana Liberty-Eylau 1, Tatum 0 (9-4, TBD, TBD)

Quadrant 3

Franklin 1, Troy 0 (3-1, TBD, TBD)

Huntington 2, Onalaska 0 (7-6, 7-6) – Huntington advances to the regional semifinal

Fairfield 1, Whitney 0 (6-4, TBD, TBD)

Orangefield vs. Van Vleck (TBD, TBD, TBD)

Quadrant 4

Hallettsville 1, Marion 0 (16-1, TBD, TBD)

Falfurrias 1, Bishop 0 (5-3, TBD, TBD)

Goliad vs. Hondo (TBD, TBD, TBD)

Corpus Christi London 1, Raymondville 0 (12-2, TBD, TBD)

Class 3A Division II

Quadrant 1

Childress vs. Lamesa (TBD, TBD, TBD)

Clyde vs. Jacksboro (TBD, TBD, TBD)

Idalou 1, Odessa Compass Academy 0 (22-7, TBD, TBD)

Wall 4, Henrietta 2 (one game, Wall advances to region semifinal)

Quadrant 2

Paradise 1, Pattonville Prairiland 0 (11-0, TBD, TBD)

New Diana 1, Edgewood 0 (1-0, TBD, TBD)

Boyd 1, Paris Chisum 0 (10-0, TBD, TBD)

Grand Saline 1, Hooks 0 (2-0, TBD, TBD)

Quadrant 3

Thrall 3, West 0 (7-3, 5-3, 6-3) – Thrall advances to region semifinal

Nacogdoches Central Heights 1, New Waverly 0 (4-3, TBD, TBD)

Scurry-Rosser vs. Rogers (TBD, TBD, TBD)

Anderson-Shiro 1, Kirbyville 0 (2-1, TBD, TBD)

Quadrant 4

Stockdale vs. Jourdanton (TBD, TBD, TBD)

San Diego vs. Hebbronville (TBD, TBD, TBD)

Lytle 1, Vanderbilt Industrial 0 (2-0, TBD, TBD)

Orange 1, Lyford 0 (12-0, TBD, TBD)

Class 1A-3A brackets

Class 1A - Regions 1 and 2

Class 1A - Regions 3 and 4

Class 2A - Division I

Class 2A - Division II

Class 3A - Division I

Class 3A - Division II

