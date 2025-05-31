Texas high school baseball: Class 1A-6A UIL state semifinal scoreboard, matchups
The state semifinals are here, or in some cases, are over for baseball teams in the Lone Star State.
The winners of this round go to the state finals next week in Round Rock.
Here’s the matchups heading into the penultimate weekend of the season.
Texas high school baseball: Class 1A-6A state semifinal scoreboard
Class 1A
Hamlin vs. Gordon, May 31
Brookeland 1, Fayetteville 1 (1-0, 2-3)
Class 2A Division 1
New Home 1, Tom Bean 0 (5-1)
Centerville 1, Schulenberg 1 (6-5, 0-5)
Class 2A Division II
Stamford vs. Collinsville
Overton 1, Burton 1 (5-8, 6-0)
Class 3A Division I
Iowa Park vs. Texarkana Liberty-Eylau
Huntington vs. Corpus Christi London
Class 4A Division I
Texarkana Pleasant Grove 2, Seminole 0 (9-0, 13-1)
Corpus Christi Calallen 1, China Spring 0 (9-7)
Class 4A Division II
Spring Hill 2, Brock 0 (7-6, 2-0)
Wimberley 2, Bridge City 0 (4-1, 7-6)
Class 5A Division I
Aledo 2, McKinney North 0 (4-0, 6-0)
Spring Branch Smithson Valley 2, Barbers Hill 0 (4-0, 4-3)
Class 5A Division II
Grapevine 2, Lucas Lovejoy 0 (2-0, 6-5 (8))
Kingwood Park vs. Liberty Hill
Class 6A Division I
Waco Midway 1, Prosper 0 (5-0, X-X)
Humble Atascocita 1, Austin Lake Travis 0 (3-2, X-X)
Class 6A Division II
Tomball 1, Flower Mound Marcus 0 (1-0, X-X)
Kingwood 1, Dripping Springs 1 (5-8, 3-0)