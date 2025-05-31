High School

Texas high school baseball: Class 1A-6A UIL state semifinal scoreboard, matchups

Check out the results from this week's UIL Texas 1A-6A State Baseball Championships semifinal round action

Centerville junior Jake Long swings against Harleton in a game on May 16.
The state semifinals are here, or in some cases, are over for baseball teams in the Lone Star State.

The winners of this round go to the state finals next week in Round Rock.

Here’s the matchups heading into the penultimate weekend of the season.

Texas high school baseball: Class 1A-6A state semifinal scoreboard

Class 1A

Hamlin vs. Gordon, May 31

Brookeland 1, Fayetteville 1 (1-0, 2-3) 

Class 2A Division 1

New Home 1, Tom Bean 0 (5-1)

Centerville 1, Schulenberg 1 (6-5, 0-5)

Class 2A Division II 

Stamford vs. Collinsville

Overton 1, Burton 1 (5-8, 6-0)

Class 3A Division I 

Iowa Park vs. Texarkana Liberty-Eylau 

Huntington vs. Corpus Christi London

Class 4A Division I 

Texarkana Pleasant Grove 2, Seminole 0 (9-0, 13-1)

Corpus Christi Calallen 1, China Spring 0 (9-7)

Class 4A Division II 

Spring Hill 2, Brock 0 (7-6, 2-0)

Wimberley 2, Bridge City 0 (4-1, 7-6)

Class 5A Division I

Aledo 2, McKinney North 0 (4-0, 6-0)

Spring Branch Smithson Valley 2, Barbers Hill 0 (4-0, 4-3)

Class 5A Division II 

Grapevine 2, Lucas Lovejoy 0 (2-0, 6-5 (8))

Kingwood Park vs. Liberty Hill

Class 6A Division I

Waco Midway 1, Prosper 0 (5-0, X-X)

Humble Atascocita 1, Austin Lake Travis 0 (3-2, X-X)

Class 6A Division II 

Tomball 1, Flower Mound Marcus 0 (1-0, X-X)

Kingwood 1, Dripping Springs 1 (5-8, 3-0)

