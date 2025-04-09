Texas high school baseball player rankings: Top 20 freshmen infielders
Talent runs deep in just about every sport Texas high school athletics has to offer. Baseball is no exception.
From the looks of the Lone Star State's 2028 freshman class, the talent pool isn't drying up anytime soon. We've compiled a list of 20 of the top freshman infielders from across the state and ranked them here.
Topping our list is Ridge Point middle infielder Travis Fiedler - a five-tool prospect who is considered one of the best 2028 shortstops in the nation. He is followed by San Antonio Davenport first baseman Anthony Frausto III, who is off to a torrid start in his first taste of varsity action.
Kaleb Foster (Lake Creek), Tristin Gaines (Waller) and Hayes Hackney (Walnut Grove) round out our top five.
Please note these rankings are for fun and are intended to highlight some of the premier new talent in the state of Texas. Overall talent was taken into consideration, but players who are already logging varsity time received greater consideration.
We've provided captions for the top 10 players and listed the final 11-20.
Top 20 Texas high school baseball freshman infielders
1. Travis Fiedler, MIF, Ridge Point
Height: 6-1; Weight: 190; Bats: L; Throws: R
College committed: Undecided
Fiedler is quite the fielder. One of the best freshmen shortstop prospects in the nation, there’s a lot to like about his game. A true five-tool prospect, Fiedler already has fantastic size, a strong arm and is loaded with athleticism that could keep him at shortstop for the foreseeable future. His prowess at the plate also stands out. He’s already been a difference-maker for Ridge Point’s offense this season, where his smooth left-handed swing and good speed stresses the defense.
2. Anthony Frausto III, 1B, San Antonio Davenport
Height: 6-0; Weight: 180; Bats: R; Throws: L
College commitment: Undecided
What adjustment period? Getting his first taste of varsity pitching as a freshman, Frausto has proven why he’s one of the coveted first base prospects in the 2028 national recruiting class. In 12 games this season, Frausto is batting .361 (13-for-36) with two doubles, one triple and 10 RBI.
3. Kaleb Foster, INF, Lake Creek
Height: 5-11; Weight: 175; Bats: R; Throws: R
College commitment: Undecided
He’s shown he can play multiple positions, but Foster sticks as our No. 2 freshman shortstop in Texas. Another five-tool prospect, Foster was named Perfect Game’s 13U Player of the Year after batting .507 with seven home runs, 78 RBI and 62 stolen bases that year. As an eighth grader he batted .429 with one homer, 80 RBI and 43 stolen bases. He’s a key piece to Lake Creek’s offense and will be a name to watch in Texas for a long time.
4. Tristin Gaines, MIF, Waller
Height: 6-2; Weight: 180; Bats: R; Throws: R
College commitment: Undecided
A smooth defender with great range and a strong arm, Gaines can make plays defensively that many high schoolers can’t. He handles the bat well and will likely add more power down the road. Gaines’ addition has been a bright spot for Waller.
5. Hayes Hackney, MIF, Walnut Grove
Height: 5-10; Weight: 160; Bats: R; Throws: R
College commitment: Undecided
A multi-sport star, Hackney was one of the state’s most productive freshman quarterbacks, passing for 3,671 yards and 40 touchdowns this season. He’s also Walnut Grove’s effective quarterback on the infield, as the slick-fielding shortstop is one of the state’s best 2028 prospects. Utilizing a short, quick stroke at the plate, he smacked his first varsity home run on April 1 to further entrench himself as a key piece in Walnut Grove’s lineup.
6. Braylon Hubbard, MIF, Duncanville
Height: 5-11; Weight: 165; Bats: R; Throws: R
College commitment: Undecided
He can play a variety of positions, but Hubbard makes our list as a shortstop where his defense and ability to hit with authority put him among the state’s best 2028 prospects. He already has good size for a freshman and should see his tools continue to blossom as he matures.
7. Matthew Heredia, MIF, Liberty Christian
Height: 5-9; Weight: 160; Bats: R; Throws: R
College commitment: Undecided
He’s small in stature, but his game is big. Heredia, who also draws a lot of eyes from scouts as a pitcher, is a rangy defender who has turned in some gems at both middle infield positions. Like his arm, his bat is strong. He can surprise you with his power, but he also does a fantastic job handling the bat and appears to have a good grasp of situational hitting.
8. Jaxon Knapp, MIF, China Spring
Height: 6-1; Weight: 170; Bats: R; Throws: R
College commitment: Undecided
A standout in football, baseball and track and field, Knapp’s athleticism stands out on the middle infield for China Spring. In 13 games so far this season, the standout is batting .324 with a double, a triple and six RBI. His first varsity triple was a memorable one, as it happened during a game at Globe Life Field, home of the Texas Rangers.
9. Ashton Castillo, MIF, Lubbock Monterey
Height: 6-1, Weights: 165; Bats: R; Throws: R
College commitment: Undecided
After dominating junior varsity pitching for most of the season, Castillo finally found his way into the Plainsmen’s varsity lineup recently and has done nothing to disappoint. Not only did he get called up to start, but he got thrown right into the No. 3 hole. And just as he’d done at the JV level, he has produced. Starting at second base in the Plainsmen’s last two varsity games, he’s batting a combined .667 (4-for-6) with two triples, five RBI, has scored three runs and drawn three walks.
Credit Castillo for forcing the hands of the Monterey coaching staff. On March 13, in a blowout win against Caprock’s JV, Castillo hit for the cycle, going 4-for-5 with a single, double, triple and home run and added eight RBI in the win.
10. Sam Dornier, 3B, The Woodlands College Park
Height: 5-10; Weight: 165; Bats: R; Throws R
College commitment: Undecided
A member of Hunter Pence Baseball Academy in the summer, Dornier has held his own at the varsity level this season. Splitting time at third base, he got off to a hot start before a recent cold streak dipped his average to .259. Despite that, he’s proven more than capable of handling velocity with his quick bat and has plenty of arm to man the hot corner.
The next 10
11. Jacob Hinojosa, MIF, China Spring
Height: 5-11; Weight: 180; Bats: R; Throws: R
College commitment: Undecided
12. Cullen Scott, 3B, Melissa
Height: 6-2; Weight 185; Bats: R; Throws: R
College commitment: Undecided
13. Christopher Racey, 1B, Ridge Point
Height: 6-1; Weight: 230; Bats: R; Throws: R
College commitment: Undecided
14. Max Feimster, MIF, Santa Fe
Height: 6-0; Weight: 175; Bats: R; Throws: R
College commitment: Undecided
15. Landon Bonner, MIF, Hebron
Height: 5-9; Weight: 150; Bats: L; Throws: R
College commitment: Undecided
16. Barrett Elston, 1B, Denton Guyer
Height: 5-11; Weight: 185; Bats: L; Throws: L
College commitment: Undecided
17. Levi Abrego, MIF, Iowa Colony
Height: 5-9; Weight: 145; Throws: R; Bats: R
College commitment: Undecided
18: Amari Maxwell, MIF, Weiss
Height: 5-5; Weight: 155; Bats: L; Throws: R
College commitment: Undecided
19. Matthew Patterson, MIF, East View
Height: 6-2; Weight: 195; Bats: R; Throws: R
College commitment: Undecided
20. Shale Walker, INF, Summer Creek
Height: 6-1; Weight: 185; Bats: L; Throws: R
College commitment: Undecided
