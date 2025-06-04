Texas high school baseball state championships: Class 1A-3A finals; matchups, key players, stats, how they got here
It's time to crown new (and maybe some returning) baseball state champions at Dell Diamond in Round Rock this week.
Games are slated for June 5-7. This is the first year the UIL has gone to split divisions within Class 2A-6A, meaning there will be two champions per class (one per Division I and II). Class 1 will still have one champion in 2025.
We have your matchups and key details about each team in the Class 1A-3A state finals below. We encourage you to read up on each of them and share this page with others.
June 5-7
At Dell Diamond (Round, Rock)
Class 1A
Gordon (23-5) vs. Fayetteville (18-4)
Date: Saturday, June 7
Time: 9 a.m.
About Gordon
Playoff history: The Longhorns are playing for their first state championship in their program’s first trip to the state tournament.
Playoff record: 9-1
Key players: Maddox Stewart (P/SS, sr.) .371 / 8-2; Aiden Shank (P/SS, jr.) .306 / 8-2; Stryker Reed (P/UTIL, jr.) .508 / 1-1; Evan Jackson (1B/P, jr.) .258; Landon McDonald (DH/1B, sr.) .278; Hudson Campbell (2B/UTIL, soph.) .239; Brayden Walters (C/UTIL, jr.) .226; Corvin Seymour (RF/UTIL, soph.) ; Luke Heath (OF, soph.) .273; Noah Kostiha (LF/P, jr.) .182.
How they got here
After closing the regular season on a four-game win streak, the Longhorns began the playoffs with a sweep of Jonesboro (13-4, 15-5) before blanking Blum 10-0 in the area championship. When things got dicey in the third round, they pulled through again – beating Oglesby in three games (6-4, 3-4, 11-7). Their road has been much easier since. They swept Perrin-Whitt (13-2, 8-4) in the regional finals and Hamlin (14-1, 9-6) in the semifinals. They have outscored opponents 109-37 in the postseason.
Keys to watch
There isn’t a single person who can question the resolve of the Gordon Longhorns. A program left without a home field to practice on after a tornado damaged much of their campus a few weeks ago. But the Longhorns didn’t let that stop them, and their resolve might be the biggest strength for them in this game. We know they aren’t going to quit. Fayetteville will need to bring its best game to the ballpark. Two-way stars Maddox Stewart and Aiden Shank have been anchors of the pitching staff and at the top of a talented lineup of hitters, like Stryker Reed (.508), Evan Jackson, .258, Landon McDonald (.278) and Luke Heath (.273), among others. … The bottom half of the lineup will need someone to step up against Fayetteville’s strong staff. If someone from the lower half has a big game, it could be a memorable day for the Longhorns.
About Fayetteville
Playoff history: The Lions are playing for their third state championship in their 11th tournament appearance.
Playoff record: 6-1
Key players: Lawson Fritsch (OF/2B, sr.) .429, 10 doubles, 2 home runs, 24 RBI, 15 stolen bases; Easton Jaeger (SS/P, sr.) .429, 4 doubles, 1 triple, 28 RBI, 32 runs, 10 stolen bases / 2-1; Jack Schley (3B/P, jr.) .491, 9 doubles, 5 triples, 1 home run, 28 RBI, 29 runs / 6-0, 1.33 ERA, 74 strikeouts, 23 walks in 47.1 innings; Chance Konvicka (1B/P, sr.) .419, 3 doubles, 3 home runs, 21 RBI / 5-1, 1.25 ERA, 59 strikeouts, 13 walks in 28 innings; Kandon Kaspar (IF/P, fr.) .333, 3 doubles, 1 triple, 1 home run, 12 RBI / 1-0; Kole Schmitt (OF/P, jr.) .250 / 3-1, 1.07 ERA, 12 strikeouts, 8 walks in 19.2 innings; Brody Dooley (OF/P, sr.) .286; Dylan Henneke (C/P, fr.) .392 / 1-1, 2.05 ERA, 17 strikeouts, 2 walks in 13.2 innings; Jack Winford (IF/OF, sr.) .333, 4 doubles, 3 triples.
How they got here
The Lions lost four games by seven combined runs in 2025. They aren’t a big power team, but that doesn’t mean they can’t score runs. They’ve scored at least 14 runs in 22 games and have scored 16 (twice), 17, 19 and 20. … This postseason they’ve outscored opponents 68-9, including a 19-2 win over Knippa in the second round and a collective 45-1 sweep (15-1, 20-0) in the third round. … With speed and a strong pitching staff, the Lions are built to win close games, and they’ve proven capable in big moments, besting Brookeland 1-0 in Game 1 of their semifinal series and coming back after a Game 2 loss to win Game 3 in a 3-1 thriller. They beat D’Hanis 8-2 in the opening round. … Expect a close game, as the Lions have only lost their four games by a combined seven runs.
Keys to watch
Pitching and speed has been the calling card for the Lions in 2025. They’ve stolen 67 bases as a team in 22 games and have plenty of speed up and down their lineup with 11 players swiping at least three bags. Jack Schley and Chance Konvicka – the team’s main starters – have been problems for opponents on the mound and at the plate, while senior Lawson Fritsch leads the team with 10 doubles and 15 stolen bases. When these guys are on, they string together hits in bunches, wreak havoc on the bases and score runs in handfuls.
Class 2A Division I
New Home (30-5-1) vs. Centerville (28-6-1)
Date: Thu., June 5
Time: Noon
About New Home
Playoff history: The Leopards are playing for their first state championship in their program’s fifth trip to the state tournament.
Playoff record: 10-0
Key players: Graham Stanford (P/OF, soph.) .442 / 12-0; Hunter Burrell .486; Ryder Starkey (SS/P, jr.) .580 / 1-0; Ryder Watkins (1B, sr.) .412; Bransen Beckham (3B/P, soph.) .474 / 3-1; Cooper Brown (2B/SS, sr.) .416 / 1-1; Jair Johnson (OF/P, jr.) .365 / 4-0; Avin Madrid (CF/P) .354 / 3-3; Tucker Cotton (P/OF, soph.) .429 / 6-0.
How they got here
The Leopards have a fitting mascot. In the hunt for their first state championship, they have pounced on teams with fearless abandon in 2025. Just soak in these numbers: New Home has outscored opponents 444-108 this year, including 333 runs in the regular season and 111 more already this postseason. They allowed only 96 runs all regular season and have given up only 12 in 10 postseason games. … They’ve scored 20 or more runs a whopping eight times, including a staggering 27-0 win over Olton in Game 2 of if a bi-district series in this postseason. Across 36 games the Leopards are averaging a whopping 12.3 runs per game while holding opponents to three. … They have scored at least five runs in all but three games, and in those outliers, they still scored three (twice) and four runs. They are currently riding a 12-game winning streak and have won 24 of their last 25 games.
Keys to watch
We should know what type of finish to expect by the time New Home takes its second turn through the lineup: whenever that may be. One of the most productive high school baseball teams in Texas this year: one through nine, they all rake. … The Leopards’ starting lineup on Thursday is not expected to feature a batter hitting below .365, with everyone else in the starting lineup hitting at least .400. … Don’t mistake this as a team that has had a couple of big games against bad teams to spice up its numbers. Anyone can catch one from these guys, and they’ve proven it all season. Heck, the start of these playoffs alone they bludgeoned Olton (16-1, 27-0), Wellington (18-0, 10-0), and Hawley (12-0, 7-3), then handled New Deal (5-2, 6-2) and Tom Bean (5-1, 5-3), so Centerville will have its hands full. … With nerves understandably high as New Home chases its first state championship, if the Leopards’ offense is producing the second time through, it could be a long day for Centerville. … It’s unclear who will be the starter for New Home, but sophomore Graham Stanford (12-0) is the most likely candidate. He is coming off a complete game 4-hit performance in a 5-1 win over Tom Bean in Game 1 of last Thursday’s semifinal.
About Centerville
Playoff history: The Tigers are playing for their first state championship in their program’s second – and second consecutive – trip to the state tournament.
Playoff record: 9-3
Key players: Jake Pineda (P/SS, sr.) .429, 15 doubles, 4 triples, 3 home runs, 41 RBI / 6-2, 2.52 ERA, 51 hits, 30 runs (19 earned), 68 strikeouts and 19 walks in 50.2 innings; Jacob Brooke (2B/OF, jr.) .416, 8 doubles, 1 triple, 21 RBI; Jake Gray (C/IF, jr.) .369, 23 RBI; Wyatt Kelly (1B/P, jr.) .318, 25 RBI / 4-0, 2.33 ERA, 16 hits, 22 runs (10 earned), 27 strikeouts, 20 walks in 30 innings; Wyatt Rayburn (RF/P, fr.) .378, 4 doubles, 3 triples, 38 RBI / 4-0, 4.67 ERA, 16 strikeouts, 7 walks in 18 innings; Wyatt Burleson (CF, jr.) .303, 3 doubles, 19 RBI; Cooper Wilson (LF/C, fr.) .122; Gunner Bazar (3B/P, jr.) .203 / 9-2, 1.36 ERA, 41 hits, 21 runs (10 earned), 69 strikeouts, 23 walks in 51.1 innings; Blake Boyd (P/IF, jr.) .342, 4 doubles, 19 RBI / 5-1, 3.38 ERA.
How they got here
At the end of the day, surviving and advancing is all that matters in the postseason. The Tigers haven’t had an easy road to this championship, losing three games in the postseason along the way. But they’ve proven resilient time and again, coming back from a Game 2 loss in the area round to beat Garrison in Game 3, then rallying from Game 1 losses in both the regional finals and semifinals to get here. … They dropped Game 1 of the regional finals to Shelbyville (3-2) and then rebounded with nail-biting wins of 9-8 and 10-9. After dropping Game 1 of the semifinals to Schulenburg (6-5), they came back with wins of 5-0 and 1-0. … They also beat Cushing (10-5, 6-3) in the first round and squeezed by Harleton 3-2 in a 1-game playoff in the regional semifinals. … Four of Centerville’s losses have been by two runs or less.
Keys to victory
There’s no other way to put it: Centerville needs to pitch very well. In a battle of Tigers vs. Leopards, Centerville pitchers will face a safari of batters who produce from top to bottom in New Home’s lineup, which has scored 444 runs this season. Most of the Tigers’ offense comes from the top half of its lineup, and those guys will need to be locked in early. No lead is safe against an offense as lethal as the Leopards’, but the Tigers are easily more battle-tested in close games. If this one goes down to the wire, Centerville isn’t likely to rattle.
Class 2A Division II
Overton (31-8) vs. Collinsville (31-4)
Date: Thu., June 5
Time: 9 a.m.
About Overton
Playoff history: The Mustangs are playing for their first state championship in their third tournament appearance.
2025 playoff record: 9-2
Key players: Bryson Bobbitt (2B/SS, sr.) .301 / 3-1; Mason Rowe (SS/RF, sr.) .306 / 1-2; Brody Brown (3B/C, jr.) .293 / 0-1; Rylan Holleman (C/P, jr.) .457, 6 doubles, 1 triple, 8 home run, 38 RBI / 12-0, 2.19 ERA, 61 hits, 32 runs (21 earned), 58 strikeouts, 40 walks; Braxton Harper (1B/P, sr.) .394 / 1-1; Landon Hill (P/RF, jr.) .320 / 7-1; Bryce Still (P/C, sr.) .274 / 5-2; Joey Zalman (CF/RF, sr.) .246; Jayden Edward (LF/CF, sr.) .268.
How they got here
It’s hard to beat a good team three times in a season, but the Mustangs did that by taking down LaRue LaPoynor (4-2) in the first round of the postseason after beating them in a pair of close games in the regular season. They followed that with a sweep of Simms-Bowie in the area round (11-1, 5-0) and later swept Beckville (11-5, 14-4) in the regional finals. … But they’ve also faced adversity this postseason. After losing to Gary (2-1) in Game 1 of the third round, they fought back with nail-biting wins of 7-5 in Game 2 and 3-1 in Game 3. Up 1-0 after an 8-5 win in Game 1 of their semifinal series against Burton, the Mustangs were shut out in Game 2 (6-0) but came back with a gutsy 4-1 performance in Game 3.
Keys to victory
Chasing their first state title, this Mustangs team feels like it’s built for any type of playoff series. They’re deep with talented arms, and seemingly anyone in their lineup can tag you if you miss your pitch. … No one has had a bigger season for the Mustangs than junior Rylan Holleman, who is hitting .457 with 8 home runs while also going 12-0 with a 2.19 ERA on the mound. He’s an impact player in the middle of a lineup full of fantastic hitters. Holleman’s impact on Thursday could spell the difference for the Mustangs.
About Collinsville
Playoff history: The Pirates, reigning Class 2A champions, are chasing the program’s third state championship in its fifth trip to the state tournament.
Playoff record: 10-1
Key players: Garrett Trevino (CF, sr.) .307 / 11-1; Caysen Schafer (CF/P, fr.) .337 / 7-2; Paxton Davidson (SS/P, fr.) .382 / 1-0; Jaxon Jenkins (3B/P, soph.) .419 / 6-0; Jaxon Spivey (2B/P, soph.) .267 / 2-0; Peyton Davidson (C/P, jr.) .348 / 3-0; Cash Morgan (1B, sr.) .330.
How they got here
After beginning 6-3, the Pirates went on a 17-game win streak that lasted through a sweep of Celeste (18-5, 21-0) in the first round of the playoffs. Their first real test came against Windthorst in the area series. They lost Game 1 3-2 and then rallied with a 9-4 win in Game 2. But Game 3 was the real test – a 14-13 slugfest they won in nine innings. … They have been rolling since that, sweeping Crawford (6-1, 6-4), Muenster (9-1, 9-5) and Stamford (6-1, 6-1).
Keys to victory
It’s a bit odd to say experience might be the key for the Pirates when you realize how young their roster is in 2025. But the defending state champions are back after another impressive playoff run. Seniors Garrett Trevino and Cash Morgan, along with junior Peyton Davidson, lead a young squad that includes sophomores Jaxon Jenkins and Jaxon Spivey and freshmen Caysen Schafer and Paxon Davidson. … Those veterans will be relied upon to help guide the youngsters through the rigors of a state championship game, and there’s always something to be said for having experience on your side.
Class 3A Division I
Texarkana Liberty-Eylau (36-4) vs. Corpus Christi London (34-6)
Date: Thu., June 5
Time: 7 p.m.
About Liberty-Eylau
Playoff history: Defending 2024 champions, the Leopards are playing for their third state championship in their fifth trip to the state tournament.
Playoff record: 10-0
Key players: Dylan Nabors (UTIL/P, sr.) .281 / 11-0; Triston Haugh (SS/P, sr.) .372 / 10-2; Maddax Moore (UTIL/P, jr.) .303 / 9-0; Collin Evans (OF, sr.) .299; Eli Jarvis (1B, sr.) .293; Cade McLeod (DH, jr.) .293; Britian Pipes (UTIL/P, sr.) .270 / 2-2; Gabe Jarvis (C, sr.) .307; Gunnar Keith (P/IF, sr.) 2-0; Arian Taylor (OF, soph.) .250; Ziven Banks (UTIL/OF, jr.) .292 / 2-0.
How they got here
It’s hard to imagine now, but Liberty-Eylau began 2-3 after a season-opening loss to Texarkana Pleasant Grove and back-to-back losses to Longview and Longview Spring Hill. But it answered those losses with 23 consecutive wins and has won 33 of its last 34 games – including the last 11. … In these playoffs Liberty-Eylau has swept Daingerfield (11-2, 7-2), Tatum (9-4, 3-0), Whitesboro (11-1, 8-2), Gunter (8-3, 7-6) and Iowa Park (7-2, 4-0).
Keys to victory
There’s something to be said about veteran leadership, and Liberty-Eylau’s roster is about as veteran as it gets. The team has only one sophomore on its roster and no freshmen in 2025. Its pitching staff features a three-headed monster in seniors Dylan Nabors (11-0), Triston Haugh (10-2) and junior Maddax Moore (9-0), and that depth could prove vital in a winner-take-all.
About London
Playoff history: Corpus Christi London is seeking its second state championship in the program’s fifth trip to the state tournament.
Playoff record: 9-0
Key players: Noah Cervantes (P, sr.) 9-0; Aiden Salinas (SS/P, soph.) .500; RJ Olivares (2B/P, sr.) .455 / 1-1; JJ Villegas (3B/LF, soph.) .440; Christian Olivares (C/P, jr.) .516 / 2-0; Alex Manning (P/OF, jr.) 1-0; Dax Williams (1B/P, fr.) .330 / 1-0; Zak Garcia (UTIL/P, sr.) .417 / 8-0; Ethan Ortega (P/DH, sr.) .412 / 10-3; Connor Clary (RF/P, soph.) .333 / 0-2; Max Carreon (DH/OF, soph.) .345; Zach Tyrone (CF/P, soph.) .337 / 2-0; Eric Ruiz (OF/UTIL, soph.) .277.
How they got here
Winners of 13 straight and 16 of its last 17 stretching back into the regular season, London has been on a heater this postseason – going 9-0 while outscoring opponents 96-12. In this postseason London has swept Corpus Christi West Oso (11-0, 15-1), Raymondville (12-2, 9-0), Goliad (11-1, 18-0), Falfurrias (10-3, 4-2) and then beat Huntington 6-3 in a 1-game semifinal series.
Keys to victory
Trying to play the spoiler by knocking off the defending state champions, London’s roster has some contrasts to Liberty-Eylau’s veteran group but is equally loaded from top to bottom. London is led by seniors Noah Cervantes, RJ Olivares, Zak Garcia and Ethan Ortega and juniors Christian Olivares and Alex Manning. The rest of their top performances this season have mostly come from freshmen and sophomores. They get production from every spot in the lineup and their rotation consists of Cervantes (9-0), Ortega (10-3) and Garcia (8-0). They will need their veterans to step up and match the veteran presence on imposed by Liberty-Eylau on the other side, but don’t be surprised to see an underclassman step up and make a name for himself in this game for London.
Class 3A Division II
Thrall (31-6-1) vs. Wall (30-6)
Date: Thu., June 5
Time: 4 p.m.
About Thrall
Playoff history: Playing in only their second state tournament, the Tigers are looking to go 2-for-2 after winning the championship in their only other trip to the tournament, in 1998.
Playoff record: 10-1
Key players: Jack Gustafson (OF/P, soph.) 7-0; Weston Smiley (3B/C, soph.) .390 / 2-0; Ty Matthews (OF/P, soph.) 2-0; Hayden Heselmeyer (1B/OF, sr.) .337; Bryce Brinkmeyer (SS/P, jr.) 7-3; Logan Heselmeyer (OF, soph.) .333; Kallen Bow (OF, soph.) .300; Maverick McAllister (P/SS, sr.) .327 / 13-2; Gus Navejas (DH/1B, soph.) .351; Carson Suchomel (1B, jr.) .500.
How they got here
The Tigers opened the playoffs on a tear with nine straight wins before losing to Orange Grove in Game 2 of the state semifinals last week. But they advanced with some momentum after bouncing back with a gutsy 2-1 victory in Game 3. … They began the postseason by sweeping Elkhart (15-2, 16-0), West (5-3, 6-3), Central Heights (10-3, 9-7), Anderson-Shiro (3-0, 10-2) and beat Orange Grove 4-1 in Game 1 of the semis.
Keys to victory
While they have a potent lineup, the Tigers’ pitching staff has helped carry the team through some very close wins this season. They’ve combined to pitch 14 shutouts on the year, led by Maverick McAllister (13-2), Bryce Brinkmeyer (7-3) and Jack Gustafson (7-0), and facing any combination of those three in a winner-take-all is no easy task. While their offense isn’t as prolific as some in these playoffs, they’ve scored 10 or more runs 11 times this season – including three times this postseason.
About Wall
Playoff history: In the tournament for the fourth time in program history, the Hawks are seeking their second state championship.
Playoff record: 9-1
Key players: Kyler O’Neal (P/OF, jr.) .379 / 2-1; Caleb Braden (SS/3B, sr.) .486; Reid Ballard (P/3B, sr.) .329 / 10-0; Garren Wiggins (LF/OF, sr.) .395; Brady Neal (P/OF) 1-1; Wyatt Jost (P/OF, jr.) 1-0; Mitchell Cole (OF, jr.) .333; Kellan Oliver (P/RF, jr.) .461 / 2-2; Stephen Laney (C/INF, jr.) .333; Gage Reichenau (P/INF, jr.) 12-0; Jack Jeys (C/INF, soph) .667; Jacob Braden (2B/INF, jr.) .286; Hagyn Barbee (CF/P, jr.) .541; Lawson Dankworth (1B/3B, fr.) .304; Gunnar Dillard (C/UTIL, sr.) .494; Hayes Weyman (1B, sr.) .333; Trevor Wyatt (OF/2B, sr.) .375.
How they got here
The Hawks have won 22 of their last 24 games this season. They entered the playoffs winners of 13 of their last 14 games, then swept Comfort (11-1, 14-2), and beat Henrietta (4-2), Idalou (10-0, 11-1), Jacksboro (6-1, 2-0) and survived a 9-3 loss in Game 2 of their semifinal to Boyd with a 6-1 win in Game 1 and a 6-2 victory in the decisive Game 3. … The Hawks have scored 10 or more runs 20 times, including blowout wins of 33-0 and 25-1 over San Angelo TCLA, 16-1 over Gainesville, 20-5 over Sweetwater, 16-2 and 14-2 over Merkel, 18-4 and 13-2 over Tuscola Jim Ned and 14-3 over Mineral Wells in the regular season.
Keys to victory
Wall’s biggest key to victory is probably the same as Thrall’s: pitching. This game has the markings of a barnburner, and the depths of both staffs could be tested. The Hawks come armed with Reid Ballard (10-0) and Gage Reichenau (12-0) to stress any opposing lineup. … Don’t overlook their offense, which has put up some big numbers this year. … This postseason they have outscored opponents 73-10 and have outscored opponents 364-115 in 2025.